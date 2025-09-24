3 AI-Driven Tech Stocks That Look Oversold and Undervalued

What goes up also goes down. That’s a reality that every investor faces. But sometimes, bearish momentum can drop a stock to a level that makes it too good to pass up. That’s the case with several technology stocks in 2025.

The tech sector was one of the only things holding up the market in 2023 and 2024, which is where the Magnificent Seven label came from. However, investors are scrutinizing the sector in 2025 and, in some cases, selling stocks that they believe have become overvalued.

Investors use the relative strength indicator (RSI) to measure whether a stock is overbought or oversold. However, other qualitative metrics, such as analyst sentiment and macroeconomic indicators, can also play a role.

Buying stocks when they’re oversold is a common trading strategy, but it also works for buy-and-hold investors who want to add to a position.

Here are three tech stocks that could present an opportunity for investors who missed the prior run on these stocks.

Texas Instruments Stock Could Benefit From AI and Tariff Shifts

With a relative strength indicator (RSI) around 38, Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) isn’t technically overvalued, but the chip stock is still under pressure. In the last 12 months, TXN stock has been down 10%, including a drop of 9% in the previous three months.

There are a couple of significant reasons for the stock’s performance, and both may favor Texas Instruments.

The first is the company’s positioning in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. Texas Instruments doesn’t compete directly in the market. However, its chips are needed for data center functions such as power management, signal conditioning and connectivity. This is only a small part of the company’s revenue today, but it’s growing.

Second, the company’s core business in areas like automotive and industrials is under pressure from the uncertain tariff policy in the United States. That said, the recent tariff agreements that were implemented are being challenged in the courts.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case, but it may not be decided until June 2026. A policy reversal would be bullish for Texas Instruments.

Analysts give TXN stock a consensus price target of $213.82, an increase of over 16% from its current level.

Adobe Stock Offers Long-Term Value With AI-Driven Growth

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) had a strong quarter, but it failed to lift the stock out of a downtrend that’s been in place since January 2024. Analysts and investors are concerned about Adobe’s lack of investment in AI as an opportunity to grow its user base.

The company’s technology can be intimidating to tech novices who may find Adobe competitors to be more intuitive. That’s an area where AI can help. In its most recent earnings report, Adobe pointed out that its AI-influenced annual recurring revenue (ARR) was around $5 billion, up from $3.5 billion in 2024.

Analysts seem enthusiastic. ADBE stock has a consensus price target of $435.63, which is 18% higher than its current price. The most bullish price target comes from DA Davidson, which reiterated its Buy rating and gave the stock a $500 price target.

Still, the stock is trending toward being overbought, more than oversold in the short term. But Adobe looks like a strong, long-term investment particularly as the company’s cash position ensures it will be friendly to shareholders as it builds its AI-enhanced offerings.

Salesforce Stock Gains Momentum on Agentic AI Adoption

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) is down over 26% in 2025, but the stock has increased since its earnings report in early September. The company announced the addition of 6,000 paying customers to its agentic AI offering, Agentforce, in just three quarters.

Salesforce is also making news with its partnership with CrowdStrike, through which the two companies will build fortified agentic AI agents to enhance the cybersecurity of enterprise AI systems. This is significant not only because security is key to the growth of agentic AI but also because it shows that AI can benefit software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies.

The company continues to aggressively buy back shares to help make the stock’s valuation more attractive. However, CRM stock trades at around 32x forward earnings at a discount to its historical averages, even as it trades at a slight premium to other application software companies.

Analysts give Salesforce a consensus price target of $332.58. The stock's neutral RSI of around 49 suggests that the bulls have room to come in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.