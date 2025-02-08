3 AI Coin Apps That Know How Much Your Change Is Worth

Pocket change can potentially buy you a new suit and so much more — you may find a valuable rare coin in your piggy bank, but how do you know if you’re sitting on a fortune? If you aren’t an experienced coin collector, coin recognition may not be your strong suit. This is where AI-powered coin apps can help you find nickels, quarters, silver dollars and more that are worth large sums of money that far surpass the face value.

Historically significant coins in short supply can sometimes be worth thousands of dollars. However, the discovery of these unique money makers doesn’t often come easily when it comes to the accurate coin distinctions that set them apart.

Identifying coins that are rare and valuable can take hours of examination. Or so was previously the case, before the dawn of AI-powered apps that can help you spot a rare coin in seconds. The following apps offer you aid in your next coin scavenger hunt.

CoinSnap

CoinSnap leverages AI-driven image recognition technology to reveal the collector values of pennies, dimes, quarters and other coins. Once you download it from the App Store, all you need to do is take a picture (with your smartphone) of both sides of the coin.

The app then detects the date and the mining origin of a coin. This is necessary information for assessing whether the coin is worth more than what it appears to be. Here’s how CoinSnap can help you:

Give you the average value of the coin today and estimate the price of your collection

Identifies coins from around the world and the country of origin

Identifies rare and error coins as well as grade coins

Record and store collections

Track the total value of coins

Coinoscope

Coinoscope is a free mobile app that functions a lot like CoinSnap. Users take a picture of a coin with their phone camera, but here’s where things get a little different: The app will show you a list of similar coins.

You then click on any of the coins to see additional information in the web browser of your smartphone. This info can help you quickly figure out whether or not the coin is worth a pretty penny. Here are some other key takeaways:

You can identify coins from the last 200 years and learn about a coin’s history

It’s a great way to organize and track your personal coin collection

The platform allows you to buy and sell coins with other coin collectors or enthusiasts

PCGS CoinFacts

The app PCGS CoinFacts touts a vast library revolving around everything coins. Even if you’re just curious about a coin for history’s sake (and not necessarily the contemporary value), this is the app for you.

The coin-collecting mobile app lets you access coin values, coin populations, auction prices and more for over 40,000 U.S. coins. It uses photography and barcode scanning to instantly reveal all this information. Here are some other ways this AI-powered coin app can help you spot the most valuable dime and more:

Price guide of values and population statistics for U.S. coins in every grade

High-resolution photographs of coins from the PCGS archives

Auction prices for coins graded by PCGS or NGC

Expert-written narratives about specific coins

Rarity and survival estimates for coins by grade, as well as known varieties of coins

Coin condition census listings

Nicole Spector contributed to the reporting for this article.

