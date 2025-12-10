3 AgTech & Food Innovation Stocks Well-Placed for the Long Haul

An updated edition of the Oct. 16, 2025, article.



The AgTech and Food Innovation landscape is entering a crucial chapter as technology, sustainability requirements and changing consumer behavior reshape how food is grown, processed and distributed. This theme captures companies advancing technologies and modern solutions that improve how food is grown, produced, processed, and distributed across the broader agricultural and food ecosystem.



With climate pressures increasing and global diets evolving, the industry is shifting toward systems that are smarter, more resource-efficient and better aligned with long-term resilience. Tools such as controlled-environment systems, digital monitoring, improved ingredient science and automation are quickly becoming core elements of modern food production.

Trends in AgTech & Food Innovation Space

A central part of this transformation lies in the modernization of growing environments. Indoor farms, hydroponics and controlled-environment agriculture are enabling growers to produce more consistent yields with fewer inputs. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. HYFM supports this shift by providing advanced lighting systems, climate control solutions, irrigation equipment and hydroponic supplies designed for year-round cultivation. Its product portfolio reflects how indoor and specialty growing technologies are redefining the fundamentals of food and plant production.



On the ingredient side, innovation is reshaping what goes into the foods consumers buy. Clean-label preferences, functional nutrition and sustainable sourcing are driving demand for specialty formulations. Ingredion Incorporated INGR plays directly into this movement through its portfolio of plant-based proteins, specialty sweeteners and texture solutions. These offerings help manufacturers create foods that align with modern dietary expectations, including plant-forward recipes, reduced sugar content and alternative protein formulations.



The supply chain is undergoing its own transformation as digital traceability, automation and sustainability mandates become central to operations. Manufacturers and distributors are increasingly turning to robotics, AI-enabled quality control and real-time monitoring to improve efficiency while meeting regulatory and environmental expectations. These improvements reduce waste, boost transparency, and give retailers and consumers better visibility into how food moves from farm to shelf.



Within this evolving landscape, three stocks from the AgTech & Food Innovation Screen — Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND and GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG stand out for their roles across protein development, plant-based innovation and cultivation infrastructure.



3 Ag Tech & Food Innovation Stocks to Watch

Beyond Meat positions itself as a food-technology company focused on transforming the protein category through plant-based innovation. Its mission is to replicate the taste, texture and cooking experience of animal meat using plant-derived ingredients, placing the company squarely within the AgTech and Food Innovation ecosystem where ingredient science, processing technology and sensory research drive competitive differentiation.



A key element of Beyond Meat’s strategy is ongoing reformulation of its flagship platforms. Products such as the Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef and Beyond Chicken undergo periodic upgrades to improve flavor, juiciness, nutritional profile and cooking versatility. The company also expands formats, including patties, grounds, links and nuggets, to serve retail and foodservice needs more effectively.



Strategically, Beyond Meat has been prioritizing cost discipline and targeted distribution. Management focuses on high-velocity SKUs, collaborates with retailers to maintain shelf placement and works with foodservice partners to secure menu presence for signature items like plant-based burgers or chicken alternatives. This balanced approach is central to the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s effort to strengthen the plant-based category and support long-term brand adoption. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



GrowGeneration operates at the intersection of AgTech enablement and controlled-environment agriculture. The company is one of the largest suppliers of hydroponic, indoor-growing and greenhouse equipment in the United States, offering lighting systems, irrigation tools, nutrients, grow media and environmental controls. This positioning makes GrowGeneration a key infrastructure provider for growers seeking higher yields, consistent production and improved resource efficiency.



The company’s innovation efforts emphasize the development of a robust commercial solutions ecosystem. Beyond its retail footprint, GrowGeneration has expanded its commercial platform to offer turnkey cultivation support, bulk purchasing programs, facility design services and account management for large-scale growers.



The Zacks Rank #2 company leverages a hybrid model combining retail stores, online distribution and a growing commercial division. Stores serve as regional fulfillment hubs, the e-commerce platform extends national reach, and the commercial team supports enterprise growth operations and end-to-end project execution. By integrating product expertise with commercial service capabilities, GRWG plays a meaningful role in accelerating the adoption of modern cultivation technologies across the indoor-growing community.



Tyson Foods, a leading producer of chicken, beef, pork and prepared foods, is increasingly framing its long-term strategy around broader protein innovation. While its core business remains centered on large-scale animal protein operations and branded prepared foods, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has emphasized that future growth will depend on technologies and systems that support more efficient, sustainable and diversified protein production.



A major component of Tyson Foods’ approach is its internal ventures and innovation platform, which evaluates emerging technologies across sustainable agriculture, alternative inputs, digital capabilities and waste reduction. The company runs structured programs to test early-stage concepts, pilot supply-chain solutions and identify tools that can improve efficiency across farming, processing and distribution.



One of Tyson Foods’ most concrete AgTech moves is its plan to develop a large-scale U.S. insect-ingredient facility. The project will convert byproducts from TSN’s operations into insect-based proteins and lipids used in pet food, aquaculture and livestock feed. This model supports waste reduction while expanding access to sustainable feed inputs. On the consumer-facing side, Tyson Foods also participates in the plant-based segment through its Raised & Rooted brand while continuing to modernize core products through cleaner-label initiatives, improved formulations and packaging innovations.

