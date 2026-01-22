3 AgTech & Food Innovation Stocks With Long-Term Growth Exposure

An updated edition of the Dec. 10, 2025, article.



The Agricultural technology (AgTech) and food innovation space is entering a crucial phase as technology adoption accelerates across farming, food production and distribution. This theme captures companies modernizing the agricultural value chain through smarter equipment, AI-enabled data analysis and evolving food systems designed to meet sustainability and efficiency demands.



Structural pressures are pushing the industry toward innovation. Climate volatility, labor constraints and rising input costs are forcing producers to operate with greater precision, while consumers continue to favor transparency, nutrition and responsible sourcing. These dynamics are reshaping how food is grown and processed, making digital tools, automation and science-led solutions increasingly essential.



A major trend within AgTech & Food Innovation is the digitization of farm operations. Precision agriculture, connected machinery, robotics and real-time analytics are helping growers optimize yields while reducing waste and resource usage. Deere & Company DE sits at the center of this shift, leveraging GPS-guided equipment, automation and data platforms to turn traditional farming into a more technology-driven, productivity-focused system.



Food innovation is also evolving beyond the farm gate as producers adapt to changing consumption patterns. Health- and fitness-oriented diets, protein diversification and sustainability considerations are influencing product development and production strategies. Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN reflects this transition as it invests in alternative proteins, automation and operational efficiency to align its protein portfolio with long-term consumer and environmental trends.



AgTech and Food Innovation remains a compelling investment theme as the industry balances near-term volatility with long-term necessity. As technology continues to penetrate both agricultural production and food manufacturing, companies enabling efficiency, resilience and smarter resource use are positioned to play an increasingly important role in the future of the food system.



Within the AgTech & Food Innovation Screen, Corteva, Inc. CTVA, Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND and Ingredion Incorporated INGR stand out for their alignment with precision agriculture, protein demand and seed innovation trends.



3 Ag Tech & Food Innovation Stocks in Focus

Corteva plays a vital role in the evolving AgTech and food innovation landscape as farming shifts toward higher productivity, resilience and sustainability. Rising pest pressure, climate variability and tighter farm economics are accelerating demand for advanced seed genetics and differentiated crop protection solutions. Against this backdrop, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company continues to position innovation as a core growth driver, aligning its portfolio with long-term food security and efficiency needs. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Seed innovation remains a foundational pillar of Corteva’s AgTech strategy. The company continues to roll out hundreds of new hybrids and varieties globally, supported by strong germplasm and trait development. On its lastearnings call management highlighted the growing adoption of advanced soybean traits such as Conkesta, which is expected to reach double-digit penetration in Brazil, the biggest soybean market. CTVA also continues to invest in emerging technologies like gene editing, viewing it as a tool to accelerate innovation.



Corteva’s food innovation exposure also extends into crop protection and biologicals, where the company is focusing on differentiated and environmentally aligned solutions. The company announced Varpelgo, a next-generation insecticide active, alongside continued growth in its biological portfolio. These initiatives reflect Corteva’s strategy of pairing yield-enhancing technologies with more sustainable inputs, reinforcing its role across the broader AgTech and Food Innovation ecosystem.



Ingredion Incorporated plays an increasingly important role in the AgTech and Food Innovation landscape as food manufacturers prioritize cleaner labels, affordability and functional nutrition. On its third-quarter 2025earnings call management underscored that innovation remains central to INGR’s strategy, particularly as inflation, shifting consumer preferences and regulatory pressures drive accelerated recipe reformulation. The company’s focus is more on enabling food producers with ingredient solutions that balance taste, cost and nutritional expectations.



A core innovation engine for Ingredion Incorporated is its Texture & Healthful Solutions segment, which delivered solid volume growth in the third quarter. Demand for clean-label ingredients continued to expand at a double-digit pace in North America and the Asia Pacific, reflecting widespread reformulation efforts by both branded and private-label customers. INGR also highlighted record sales in protein fortification, supported by growing adoption of pea protein isolates, which are valued for their functionality, taste profile and labeling advantages across multiple food applications.



Ingredion Incorporated is also advancing food innovation through targeted solution development and technology adoption. Management highlighted continued traction for egg and cocoa replacement solutions, which help customers manage input cost volatility while maintaining product performance. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is also investing in sugar reduction technologies, including stevia-based solutions, while using data-driven and AI-enabled initiatives to improve manufacturing efficiency and speed to market, reinforcing its role as a technology-focused ingredient partner within the evolving food system.



Beyond Meat occupies a distinct position within the AgTech and Food Innovation landscape as protein consumption patterns continue to shift toward alternatives that emphasize health, sustainability and resource efficiency. On its lastearnings call management stated that the company’s innovation strategy is increasingly focused on improving nutritional quality and simplifying formulations, reflecting broader consumer demand for transparency and better-for-you food choices.



Product development remains centered on advancing the functionality and nutrition of plant-based proteins. Platforms such as Beyond Steak, Beyond Pork and Beyond Ground emphasize higher protein levels, lower saturated fat and shorter ingredient lists, underscoring Beyond Meat’s move toward health-forward offerings. These efforts align with the broader food innovation trend of using ingredient science to deliver protein solutions that fit evolving dietary preferences.



The Zacks Rank #3 company is also refining its approach to scaling innovation. The Beyond Test Kitchen allows for faster product iteration and direct consumer feedback before wider commercialization, while ongoing manufacturing and supply-chain initiatives are aimed at improving efficiency and consistency. Together, these actions position Beyond Meat as a focused food innovation player within the AgTech value chain, complementing advances in crop science and ingredient solutions seen across the broader sector.

