3 AgTech & Food Innovation Picks Riding on Structural Growth Trends

An updated edition of the Jan. 22, 2026, article.



The agricultural technology (AgTech) and food innovation space is emerging as a structurally attractive investment theme, supported by long-term demand visibility and a growing need for productivity-led transformation. Resource constraints are accelerating the shift from traditional farming toward a more technology-enabled, efficiency-driven system — one where data, science and sustainability play increasingly central roles.



A key growth driver is the need to boost productivity while reducing environmental impact. Farmers are adopting precision agriculture tools, advanced seeds and biological crop solutions to improve yields while limiting the use of water, fertilizers and chemicals. Companies like Corteva, Inc. CTVA are positioned within this trend, offering next-generation seeds and crop protection solutions aligned with the broader push toward sustainable farming.



At the same time, the food side of the equation is evolving rapidly. Consumers are becoming more conscious about what they eat, with a greater emphasis on health, transparency and sustainability. This shift is driving innovation in areas such as clean-label ingredients, functional foods and alternative production methods, reshaping how food products are developed and marketed.



Technology is also transforming on-farm operations. The integration of AI, machine learning and connected devices is enabling more data-driven decision-making, from optimizing irrigation to monitoring crop health. Deere & Company DE, for instance, is incorporating automation and analytics into its machinery, supporting greater efficiency without disrupting existing farming practices.



From an investment standpoint, AgTech and food innovation offer a blend of resilience and growth. As innovation expands across seeds, machinery and food production, the space provides exposure to both essential demand and long-term structural change. From the AgTech & Food Innovation Screen, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM, Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND and Ingredion Incorporated INGR provide exposure to key themes such as evolving protein demand, ingredient innovation and improving agricultural efficiency.



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3 AgTech & Food Innovation Stocks in Focus

Archer-Daniels-Midland is increasingly positioning itself beyond its traditional commodity roots, focusing on nutrition, biosolutions and value-added ingredients. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has built a diversified portfolio that includes plant-based proteins, natural flavors and colors, as well as biotics supporting gut health and wellness. This positions ADM at the intersection of agriculture and evolving consumer nutrition trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



A key area of focus is functional ingredient innovation. Archer-Daniels-Midland has been expanding its plant-based protein offerings, including allergen-friendly pea protein used in high-protein beverages and snacks. It has also introduced natural color solutions, such as plant-based blue hues, and citrus-derived flavor systems designed to meet clean-label requirements. These offerings address formulation challenges faced by food manufacturers, strengthening ADM’s role as a solutions provider.



Archer-Daniels-Midland is also investing in next-generation production technologies, including precision fermentation and lower-carbon processing initiatives. These efforts expand its capabilities in alternative proteins and specialty ingredients while aligning with growing demand for sustainable supply chains. Overall, ADM’s strategy reflects a broader shift toward value-added agriculture supported by science and process innovation.



Ingredion Incorporated’s role in food innovation is centered on enabling product reformulation in response to changing consumer preferences. Rather than focusing on finished goods, the company provides ingredient solutions that improve texture, sweetness, nutrition and label appeal, making it a key partner for food manufacturers.



INGR has been gaining traction in areas such as clean-label starches, plant-based proteins and sugar-reduction systems. Its solutions help companies reduce sugar, enhance fiber content and improve mouthfeel without compromising taste — an increasingly important balance as brands adapt to health-focused consumers.



Ingredion is also expanding its capabilities through investments in manufacturing and blending infrastructure, allowing for more customized and higher-value solutions. Its innovation pipeline includes sweet proteins, stevia-based systems and cocoa alternatives, reflecting a diversified approach to formulation challenges. With continued momentum in its health and texture-focused portfolio, this Zacks Rank #3 company remains well-aligned with the shift toward more functional food ingredients.



Beyond Meat represents an effort to redefine protein through food technology, focusing on plant-based alternatives that replicate the taste and texture of animal protein. While the category has faced near-term demand challenges, the Zacks Rank #3 company continues to refine its product offerings and positioning.



BYND has expanded its portfolio beyond burgers to include products such as Beyond Steak, Beyond Chicken Pieces and reformulated ground offerings. More recent innovations emphasize simpler ingredient lists, using proteins like pea and fava bean to align with consumer demand for cleaner labels and greater transparency.



Beyond Meat is also adapting its commercialization strategy by testing products through targeted launches before broader distribution while working to improve affordability through multi-pack formats and expanded retail presence. Although execution risks remain, Beyond Meat’s continued focus on product innovation and formulation science supports its relevance within the long-term theme of alternative proteins and sustainable food systems.

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Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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