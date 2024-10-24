3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks That Pay High Dividends

Want a good income-producing investment to add to your portfolio? There are many high-yielding stocks you can buy right now at attractive discounts. And in addition to generating a lot of dividend income for your portfolio, these investments also have the potential to produce significant gains for you in the long run.

Three absurdly cheap dividend stocks that are trading at modest multiples of their expected earnings today are Merck (NYSE: MRK), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Novartis (NYSE: NVS). If you're looking for stocks to buy and hold for years, here's why these can be excellent options to consider.

Merck

Pharmaceutical titan Merck pays investors a dividend that yields 2.8% -- more than double the S&P 500 average of 1.3%. And based on analyst expectations, it's also incredibly cheap, trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple (P/E) of less than 11.

Investors are discounting the stock a bit due to its heavy exposure to cancer-fighting drug Keytruda; it faces a patent cliff later this decade that has investors worried about Merck's growth prospects.

But the company has been innovating, and regulators recently approved Winrevair for pulmonary arterial hypertension. At its peak, the drug could generate over $6 billion in revenue for Merck. The company also expects that its cardiovascular portfolio alone may bring in $10 billion by the end of the decade.

While another drug like Keytruda (which generates more than $20 billion in annual revenue) might not be in Merck's portfolio today, by investing in more growth opportunities and expanding its pipeline, the business remains on a positive path forward.

There's some risk, as is always the case with large patent cliffs, but Merck still has time via acquisitions and pipeline expansion to bolster its prospects. And Keytruda's revenue isn't going to suddenly go straight to zero once its patents expire, either.

For long-term investors, Merck makes for an attractive investment to load up on today.

Gilead Sciences

Investors can secure an even higher-yielding stock with Gilead Sciences. It currently pays 3.6%, and this is with the stock rallying in recent months and now trading near its 52-week high. Prior to that, the yield was even higher.

Gilead is a top HIV treatment company, and its focus on that area of healthcare ensures it has a stable and steady business to build around. HIV remains a big concern in healthcare, but Gilead could play a significant role in helping to prevent infections.

In a recent trial, its twice-yearly injectable treatment, lenacapavir, demonstrated 100% efficacy. The company says it was the first phase 3 trial for HIV prevention where there were no infections.

Not only does the future look promising for Gilead, but its core business is also solid today with the company reporting $1.1 billion in profit in the trailing 12 months on revenue of $27.8 billion.

Between the potential for lenacapavir and Gilead's expansion of its oncology business and portfolio of liver disease drugs, this can make for an underrated stock to hold for the long term, even for growth investors. At a forward P/E of 12, it's another attractively priced investment.

Novartis

Rounding out this list of high-yielding stocks is Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis, which pays 3.2% per year in dividends. It's the most expensive stock on this list, trading at a forward P/E of 14. But even that is still incredibly cheap for a healthcare stock with solid and steady growth prospects.

Through 2027, the company is projecting sales growth of at least 5% per year. And with strong results this year, Novartis recently upgraded its forecast for 2024, now expecting to achieve double-digit profit growth. The company has been experiencing strong growth from top drugs Entresto (heart failure) and Cosentyx (arthritis).

When isolating just its top 20 brands, the company has achieved revenue growth of nearly 18% through the first half of this year (at constant exchange rates).

Novartis' strong 30% profit margins put the company in a great position to significantly grow its top and bottom lines as it develops new drugs and bolsters its pipeline through acquisitions, making this yet another underrated stock.

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Gilead Sciences and Merck. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.