2U's (TWOU) edX, HP Offer Professional Certificate Program

2U, Inc.’s TWOU edX and HP HPE have unveiled an online Professional Certificate initiative in Esports Management, Game Design and Programming to bring cutting-edge skills to learners globally.



This program, offered in both English and Arabic (with additional languages in the pipeline for later this year), encompasses more than 60 meticulously crafted modules designed to prepare learners for careers in gaming, media and information and communication technology sectors. HP is fully funding the enrollment costs for all participants pursuing the certificate track.



With the growing need for gaming experts, the Professional Certificate program provides a wide-ranging curriculum covering game design, game programming and esports management. It includes technical skills like coding and testing as well as vital business skills, such as marketing, storytelling and content creation.



Throughout the program, learners will have access to video-based modules, each concluding with an assessment to ensure a thorough grasp of the material. Those who successfully finish each course within the Professional Certificate program will also receive a program completion certificate at no cost.

2U’s Initiatives for Strengthening the Global Workforce

According to a report by OECD, technology is on track to revolutionize more than 1.1 billion jobs in the coming decade. Despite this looming change, it is startling to note that only 0.5% of the global GDP is currently devoted to lifelong learning for adults, which is a disparity that 2U is deeply committed to addressing.



TWOU’s edX is enthusiastic about addressing this issue through its EdX for Impact initiative. This collective effort aims to help marginalized learners get the education they need in order to develop the skills and careers they deserve. Typically, these programs are funded by various partners, including corporations, foundations and government entities, and are offered to learners at no charge. Since its inception, more than 3,000 learners have participated in these programs.



In 2022, 2U initiated collaborations with the government entities in countries like Ukraine and the U.K. These partnerships, including one with the Department for Education in the U.K., funded 1,200 seats for a fully online Skills Bootcamp in front-end web development. Through the EdX for Impact program, the company implemented initiatives designed to bridge the unique skills gaps in these regions, ensuring that the residents have access to essential learning opportunities.



Building on the success of these efforts, 2U has announced additional partnerships under EdX for Impact, including a recent initiative with Jobs for the Future. Through this initiative, the company is connecting individuals with job interviews, while giving free access to a MicroBachelors program certificate that can help them on a pathway to a full degree.



By continuing to invest in educational opportunities that focus on future job skills, the company empowers individuals to adapt to evolving job markets, stimulate economic growth and create a more inclusive and prosperous future for everyone. These efforts are expected to boost the alternative credential revenues in the upcoming quarters.



