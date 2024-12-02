News & Insights

Stocks

29Metals Ltd. Shares Halted Ahead of Capital Raising

December 02, 2024 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

29Metals Ltd. has initiated a trading halt on its shares pending an announcement regarding a proposed equity capital raising through a non-renounceable entitlement offer and placement. The halt will remain until the company releases further details or until trading resumes on December 5, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for updates on the institutional component of this capital move.

For further insights into AU:29M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.