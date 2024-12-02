29Metals Ltd. Shares Halted Ahead of Capital Raising

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.
29Metals Ltd. has initiated a trading halt on its shares pending an announcement regarding a proposed equity capital raising through a non-renounceable entitlement offer and placement. The halt will remain until the company releases further details or until trading resumes on December 5, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for updates on the institutional component of this capital move.
