29Metals Director Ups Stake in Share Plan

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Limited has disclosed a significant increase in Director Fiona Robertson’s shareholdings, following the acquisition of 44,277 ordinary fully paid shares at $0.4517 each. The transaction, dated 24 May 2024, was part of the company’s Non-executive Director Salary Sacrifice Share Plan, which was approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting. Post-acquisition, Robertson directly holds 116,379 shares, with no change in her indirect holding of 36,364 shares.

For further insights into AU:29M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.