29Metals Director Ups Stake in Share Plan

May 26, 2024 — 10:48 pm EDT

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Limited has disclosed a significant increase in Director Fiona Robertson’s shareholdings, following the acquisition of 44,277 ordinary fully paid shares at $0.4517 each. The transaction, dated 24 May 2024, was part of the company’s Non-executive Director Salary Sacrifice Share Plan, which was approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting. Post-acquisition, Robertson directly holds 116,379 shares, with no change in her indirect holding of 36,364 shares.

