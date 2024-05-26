29Metals Director Tamara Brown Ups Shareholding

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

Tamara Brown, a director at 29Metals Limited, has increased her stake in the company by acquiring 30,440 ordinary fully paid shares at $0.4517 each, bringing her total holdings to 49,423 shares. The shares were issued under the company’s Non-executive Director Salary Sacrifice Share Plan, which was approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

