28 Analysts Have This To Say About Netflix

During the last three months, 28 analysts shared their evaluations of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 15 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 6 10 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $1199.93, a high estimate of $1514.00, and a low estimate of $1000.00. Observing a 6.07% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $1131.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Netflix. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1425.00 $1200.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $1450.00 $1150.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Neutral $1250.00 $1020.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $1220.00 $1150.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $1300.00 $1200.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1380.00 $1200.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $1000.00 $900.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Raises Buy $1350.00 $1250.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1150.00 $1100.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1150.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1150.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1175.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $1070.00 $1000.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1222.00 $1210.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1025.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $1126.00 $1126.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $1514.00 $1494.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1100.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1200.00 $1150.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1150.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1150.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $1126.00 $1126.00 John Hodulik UBS Lowers Buy $1140.00 $1150.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Maintains Outperform $1150.00 $1150.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $1000.00 $1100.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $1025.00 $1150.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Maintains Buy $1100.00 $1100.00 Michael Nathanson MoffettNathanson Raises Buy $1100.00 $850.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Netflix. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Netflix. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Netflix compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Netflix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Netflix's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Netflix's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Netflix analyst ratings.

Discovering Netflix: A Closer Look

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Netflix: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Netflix's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Netflix's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Netflix's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Netflix's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Netflix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.62.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.