27 Analysts Assess e.l.f. Beauty: What You Need To Know

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) underwent analysis by 27 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 5 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 6 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $132.85, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.03%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive e.l.f. Beauty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $124.00 $142.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $80.00 $80.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $105.00 $174.00 Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $142.00 $165.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $150.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $120.00 $175.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $85.00 $105.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $102.00 $131.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $80.00 $170.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $74.00 $158.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $153.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $131.00 $167.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $105.00 $115.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Buy $158.00 $156.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $163.00 $154.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $153.00 $139.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $167.00 $165.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $165.00 - Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $133.00 - Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for e.l.f. Beauty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of e.l.f. Beauty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Breaking Down e.l.f. Beauty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: e.l.f. Beauty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.4.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

