27 Analysts Assess Autodesk: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 27 analysts.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|7
|14
|6
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|5
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|6
|2
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $336.0, a high estimate of $376.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $329.63, the current average has increased by 1.93%.
Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination
The standing of Autodesk among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Nay Soe Naing
|Berenberg
|Raises
|Buy
|$365.00
|$325.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$376.00
|$374.00
|Clarke Jeffries
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$361.00
|$357.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$345.00
|$313.00
|Ken Wong
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$350.00
|$300.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$360.00
|$345.00
|Michael Funk
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$330.00
|$290.00
|Kash Rangan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Neutral
|$300.00
|$270.00
|Daniel Jester
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$333.00
|$324.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$350.00
|$310.00
|Saket Kalia
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$355.00
|$325.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$370.00
|$330.00
|Jason Celino
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$350.00
|$323.00
|William Jellison
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Neutral
|$305.00
|$265.00
|Blair Abernethy
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$345.00
|$340.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$374.00
|$346.00
|Blair Abernethy
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$340.00
|$340.00
|Joe Vruwink
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$335.00
|$303.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$345.00
|$350.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$330.00
|$385.00
|Jason Celino
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$323.00
|$335.00
|Siti Panigrahi
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$350.00
|$400.00
|William Jellison
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$265.00
|$285.00
|Saket Kalia
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$325.00
|$365.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$310.00
|$350.00
|Stephen Tusa
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$280.00
|$300.00
|Ken Wong
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$350.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Autodesk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Autodesk's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Autodesk's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Autodesk analyst ratings.
About Autodesk
Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.
Breaking Down Autodesk's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.
Revenue Growth: Autodesk's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.
Debt Management: Autodesk's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for ADSK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2025
|Berenberg
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|May 2025
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|May 2025
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for ADSK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.