27 Analysts Assess Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 27 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 6 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $338.44, with a high estimate of $500.00 and a low estimate of $280.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.09% from the previous average price target of $322.04.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $342.00 $338.00 Joshua Smith Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $353.00 - Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $345.00 $300.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $328.00 $280.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $351.00 $338.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $390.00 $385.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $330.00 $310.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $338.00 $300.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $287.00 $275.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $325.00 $302.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $280.00 $272.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $310.00 $310.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $500.00 $400.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $500.00 $400.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $385.00 $384.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $300.00 $310.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $284.00 $275.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 William Pickering Bernstein Lowers Outperform $310.00 $314.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 34.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.12%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -168.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 19.32. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALNY

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Mar 2025 Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ALNY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.