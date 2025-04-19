Personal Finance

26 Western Cities Where the Upper Class Is Getting Richer

April 19, 2025 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Members of the upper class are staking out the Western region of the United States to build wealth. Key findings from a recent GOBankingRates study reveal that of the 50 cities ranked where the upper class is getting richer, more than half of these cities are based out West.

GOBankingRates utilized an existing study ranking the 50 cities where the upper class are increasing their wealth and pulled each city from the Western region out for this piece. A full methodology is available at the end of this article.

Find Out: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck

Consider This: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

See which 26 Western cities have the greatest percentage of the upper class increasing their riches.

Dublin Hills Regional Park, Alameda County, California, USA.

Dublin, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.2%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 34.2%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $52,301
  • Household median income (2023): $205,046
  • Household median income (2020): $152,745

Explore More: I’m a Financial Advisor — My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

Read Next: I’m a Financial Advisor — 10 Most Awesome Things You Can Do for Your Finances in 2025

Valley Homes panoramic view in Belmont, San Mateo County, California.

Belmont, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 24.4%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 29.7%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $47,563
  • Household median income (2023): $207,609
  • Household median income (2020): $160,046

Discover More: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

Mercer Island Washington

Mercer Island, Washington

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 21.4%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 34.5%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $51,853
  • Household median income (2023): $202,359
  • Household median income (2020): $150,506
July 30, 2018 Los Gatos / CA / USA - Entrance to the Old Town Center Shopping and Dining area in downtown Los Gatos, south San Francisco bay - Image.

Los Gatos, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 21.6%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 33%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $51,621
  • Household median income (2023): $207,891
  • Household median income (2020): $156,270
Burlingame,California,USA - December 10, 2017 : View of the Main Street of Burlingame - Image.

Burlingame, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 26.6%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 22%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,488
  • Household median income (2023): $168,832
  • Household median income (2020): $138,344

That’s Interesting: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According To Dave Ramsey

Washington-welcome-iStock-1021333836

Mill Creek East, Washington

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.3%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 28.9%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $41,159
  • Household median income (2023): $183,466
  • Household median income (2020): $142,307
Colorado welcome road sign stock photo

Erie, Colorado

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.4%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 31.5%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $39,164
  • Household median income (2023): $163,644
  • Household median income (2020): $124,480
Danville, California, United States - July 22, 2019: Aerial view of playground at Osage Station Park in Danville, California, July 22, 2019.

Danville, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19.4%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 33%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $55,379
  • Household median income (2023): $223,206
  • Household median income (2020): $167,827

For You: 7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth

Redmond, Washington.

Redmond, Washington

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 24.4%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 22.1%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $29,329
  • Household median income (2023): $162,099
  • Household median income (2020): $132,770
Activity and Family Aquatic Center in Newark California

Newark, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.8%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 29.2%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,290
  • Household median income (2023): $164,909
  • Household median income (2020): $127,619
Cupertino California

Cupertino, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.5%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.4%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $48,282
  • Household median income (2023): $231,139
  • Household median income (2020): $182,857

Try This: 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

Santa Clara, Calif.

Santa Clara, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.2%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.9%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $36,800
  • Household median income (2023): $173,670
  • Household median income (2020): $136,870
Menlo Park, California United States - August 29, 2016: Looking out at the main campus of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park California, the online social media and social networking service started in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg.

Menlo Park, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.8%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 23.3%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $39,021
  • Household median income (2023): $206,588
  • Household median income (2020): $167,567
February 16, 2019 Mountain View / CA / USA - New residential buildings in south San Francisco bay area.

Mountain View, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19.4%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 24.8%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $35,801
  • Household median income (2023): $179,917
  • Household median income (2020): $144,116

Explore Next: Warren Buffett — 10 Things Poor People Waste Money On

Aerial photo of the Manhattan Beach California pier.

Manhattan Beach, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.3%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $39,978 
  • Household median income (2023): $193,904
  • Household median income (2020): $153,926
Sammamish Washington

Sammamish, Washington

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 25.2%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $45,809
  • Household median income (2023): $227,273
  • Household median income (2020): $181,464
Palo Alto California

Palo Alto, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 17.3%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.7%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $46,405
  • Household median income (2023): $220,408
  • Household median income (2020): $174,003

Trending Now: How To Become Rich — 9 Fastest Ways, According To Experts

San Carlos, California, USA - May 05, 2019: A pond in Filoli estate garden on sunny day with blue sky - Image.

San Carlos, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 23%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $43,594
  • Household median income (2023): $233,333
  • Household median income (2020): $189,739
Milpitas, Calif.

Milpitas, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 15.5%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 29.1%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $39,822
  • Household median income (2023): $176,822
  • Household median income (2020): $137,000
Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

Fremont, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 17.6%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 23.9%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $33,976
  • Household median income (2023): $176,350
  • Household median income (2020): $142,374

Read Next: Suze Orman’s Top Tip for Building Wealth Is a ‘Very Easy One’

Bethany, Oregon

Bethany, Oregon

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.1%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 21.3%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $28,898
  • Household median income (2023): $164,315
  • Household median income (2020): $135,417
Scenic Peters Canyon Park, Tustin California - Image.

North Tustin, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 16.1%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 25%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $36,619
  • Household median income (2023): $186,250
  • Household median income (2020): $149,631
Panoramic view of award winning houses on lagoon, Oracle world headquarters in cylindrical shape buildings, Fog on Belmont hills to name a few.

Foster City, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.4%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.6%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,311
  • Household median income (2023): $193,633
  • Household median income (2020): $163,322

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Row boats at the lake of Roundhouse Market & Conference Center.

San Ramon, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 17.5%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 17.9%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,013
  • Household median income (2023): $197,358
  • Household median income (2020): $167,345
City of Pleasanton lights during rush hour.

Pleasanton, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.3%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 15.9%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $25,517
  • Household median income (2023): $186,206
  • Household median income (2020): $160,689
Nature: Mountains, valley and reservoir stock photo

Lafayette, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 17.1%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.2%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $34,253
  • Household median income (2023): $222,393
  • Household median income (2020): $188,140

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first took the 71 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 8,000 total households and at least $162,000 in household median income as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. With these cities selected, GOBankingRates then found each cities: (1) 2020 median household income; (2) 2023 median household income; (3) three-year percent change in median household income; (4) 2020 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (5) 2023 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. Factors (3) and (6) were then scored and combined. All data was collected and is up to date as of Mar. 7, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

  • 6 Used Luxury SUVs That Are a Good Investment for Retirees
  • How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires -- and How You Can, Too
  • 7 Overpriced Grocery Items Frugal People Should Quit Buying in 2025
  • 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

    • This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 26 Western Cities Where the Upper Class Is Getting Richer

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    GOBankingRates
    GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
    More articles by this source->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Data is currently not available

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.