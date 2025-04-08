26 Analysts Have This To Say About Expand Energy

Throughout the last three months, 26 analysts have evaluated Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 8 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Expand Energy, presenting an average target of $117.81, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. Observing a 8.56% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $108.52.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Expand Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Deckelbaum |TD Cowen |Raises |Buy | $116.00|$108.00 | |Subash Chandra |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $112.00|$93.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $112.00|$107.00 | |Nitin Kumar |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $136.00|$132.00 | |Devin McDermott |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $154.00|$137.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $107.00|$105.00 | |Mike Scialla |Stephens & Co. |Raises |Overweight | $123.00|$86.00 | |Betty Jiang |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $115.00|$117.00 | |Neal Dingmann |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $131.00|$133.00 | |Zach Parham |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $114.00|$115.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $101.00|$96.00 | |Mike Scialla |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $86.00|$86.00 | |Betty Jiang |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $117.00|$113.00 | |Josh Silverstein |UBS |Raises |Buy | $133.00|$119.00 | |John Freeman |Raymond James |Announces |Strong Buy | $135.00|- | |Neil Mehta |Goldman Sachs |Announces |Buy | $121.00|- | |Betty Jiang |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $113.00|$94.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Announces |Neutral | $96.00|- | |Cameron Bean |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $130.00|$105.00 | |Paul Diamond |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $125.00|$115.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $105.00|$100.00 | |Zach Parham |JP Morgan |Announces |Overweight | $112.00|- | |Subash Chandra |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $93.00|$93.00 | |Scott Hanold |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $116.00|$116.00 | |Neal Dingmann |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $133.00|$109.00 | |Devin McDermott |Morgan Stanley |Announces |Overweight | $127.00|- |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Expand Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Expand Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Expand Energy compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Expand Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Expand Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Expand Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Expand Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corp independent natural gas producer in the United States. It is fueling a more affordable, reliable and lower-carbon future. The group focused on developing abundant natural gas, oil, and gas liquids to expand energy access.

Key Indicators: Expand Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Expand Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Expand Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expand Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Expand Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EXE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 TD Cowen Upgrades Hold Buy Apr 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for EXE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.