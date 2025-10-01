25 Safest and Richest West Coast Cities To Live in 2025

For cities combining affluence with safety, the San Francisco Bay Area stands unrivaled on the West Coast. But the Puget Sound region, anchored by Seattle, finishes a strong second.

According to a newly released ranking from GOBankingRates, cities and other locales surrounding San Francisco and San Jose dominate the list, claiming 15 of the top 25 spots. Other California regions failed to place any cities among the top 25.

The Puget Sound region makes a strong showing of its own, placing nine cities on the list — including the top two. Only one location in Oregon – an affluent Portland suburb – made the cut.

GBR’s rankings are based on data from the U.S. Census, Zillow, the Federal Reserve, Sperling’s Best Places, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the FBI, and AreaVibes. The analysis factors in rates for property crimes and violent crimes, along with household mean incomes, average home values and other factors.

Here’s a full rundown of the best West Coast blends of safety and wealth, starting with No. 25 and counting down.

25. Morgan Hill, California

Average household income: $199,024

$199,024 Average home value: $1,408,718

$1,408,718 Total cost of living annually: $128,900

$128,900 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.980

10.980 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.482

Morgan Hill is located about 20 miles south of San Jose in Santa Clara County. Morgan Hill’s violent crime rate stacks up well against many other U.S. cities, but it’s the second highest among cities in this list.

24. Bellevue, Washington

Average household income: $224,401

$224,401 Average home value: $1,782,685

$1,782,685 Total cost of living annually: $150,439

$150,439 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 34.373

34.373 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.507

Bellevue sits east of Seattle, directly across Lake Washington. With more than 150,000 residents, Bellevue is the most populous city in the top 25. Its property crime rate is the second highest among cities in this list.

23. Menlo Park, California

Average household income: $339,415

$339,415 Average home value: $2,941,856

$2,941,856 Total cost of living annually: $235,615

$235,615 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 17.609

17.609 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.497

You’ll find Menlo Park just south of San Francisco Bay, in the eastern part of San Mateo County. It’s relatively safe compared to many other cities, but on this list it has the highest rate of violent crime.

22. Livermore, California

Average household income: $193,500

$193,500 Average home value: $1,191,837

$1,191,837 Total cost of living annually: $111,880

$111,880 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 19.349

19.349 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.297

Part of the San Francisco Bay Area, Livermore is a city in Alameda County. Its rate of violent crime is the third highest among cities in the top 25.

21. Belmont, California

Average household income: $258,184

$258,184 Average home value: $2,354,466

$2,354,466 Total cost of living annually: $195,182

$195,182 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.849

12.849 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 2.110

You’ll find Belmont about halfway between San Jose and San Francisco. The average cost of living in Belmont comes in just shy of $200,000 a year on average.

20. Issaquah, Washington

Average household income: $211,653

$211,653 Average home value: $1,401,389

$1,401,389 Total cost of living annually: $124,155

$124,155 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 37.688

37.688 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.078

Issaquah is a city of about 40,000 residents located roughly 15 miles east of Seattle. Its AreaVibes livability score of 88 is tied with two other cities for tops in this list. On the not-so-great side, it has the highest property crime rate in the top 25.

19. Lake Forest Park, Washington

Average household income: $190,473

$190,473 Average home value: $1,090,911

$1,090,911 Total cost of living annually: $102,542

$102,542 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.029

21.029 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.310

Lake Forest Park sits just northeast of Seattle. Lake Forest Park boasts a strong household mean income ($190,000+), but that’s actually the lowest figure among these cities.

18. Kirkland, Washington

Average household income: $209,655

$209,655 Average home value: $1,481,940

$1,481,940 Total cost of living annually: $129,601

$129,601 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 20.618

20.618 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.110

Kirkland is located just east of Seattle on the shores of Lake Washington. With about 92,000 residents, Kirkland is the second most populous city in the top 25.

17. Newcastle, Washington

Average household income: $239,714

$239,714 Average home value: $1,502,094

$1,502,094 Total cost of living annually: $131,061

$131,061 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 25.890

25.890 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.017

You’ll find Newcastle southeast of Seattle, in between Bellevue and Renton. The total cost of living in Newcastle is just under $11,000 a month on average.

16. Redmond, Washington

Average household income: $207,599

$207,599 Average home value: $1,579,032

$1,579,032 Total cost of living annually: $136,000

$136,000 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 30.116

30.116 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.261

Home to the headquarters for Microsoft, Redmond is located about 15 miles east of Seattle. AreaVibes gives Redmond a livability score of 88, tied for No. 1 among cities in the top 25.

15. Pleasanton, California

Average household income: $238,593

$238,593 Average home value: $1,719,032

$1,719,032 Total cost of living annually: $149,197

$149,197 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 19.857

19.857 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.223

Pleasonton is a city in Alameda County, roughly 40 miles east of San Francisco. AreaVibes gives Pleasanton a livability score of 84. Like all of the cities in this list, Pleasanton isn’t a cheap place to live — the average monthly cost of living sits around $12,400.

14. Los Gatos, California

Average household income: $317,745

$317,745 Average home value: $2,748,787

$2,748,787 Total cost of living annually: $222,586

$222,586 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 17.083

17.083 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.411

Los Gatos sits just southwest of San Jose in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains. The average cost of a single-family home here is sixth highest among cities in this list.

13. Saratoga, California

Average household income: $344,319

$344,319 Average home value: $4,091,202

$4,091,202 Total cost of living annually: $316,331

$316,331 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 6.157

6.157 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.612

Saratoga sits next to Los Gatos, also southwest of San Jose. Single-family homes in Saratoga are valued at over $4 million on average — the third-highest figure in the top 25. Saratoga’s livability score from AreaVibes (81) isn’t horrible, but it is the lowest score among cities in this list. Saratoga does top the list with the lowest rate of property crime.

12. Dublin, California

Average household income: $237,655

$237,655 Average home value: $1,474,748

$1,474,748 Total cost of living annually: $132,533

$132,533 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.956

16.956 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.490

Dublin sits in between roughly 30 miles north of San Jose in Alameda County. Dublin has an AreaVibes livability score of 85, and monthly average living costs around $11,000.

11. Los Altos, California

Average household income: $403,512

$403,512 Average home value: $4,503,419

$4,503,419 Total cost of living annually: $344,681

$344,681 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.376

10.376 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.901

Los Altos sits in the western edge of Silicon Valley in Santa Clara County. It has the third-highest household mean income among the cities in this list. Average single-family home values — a cool $4.5 million — top the list.

10. Kensington, California

Average household income: $258,725

$258,725 Average home value: $1,487,688

$1,487,688 Total cost of living annually: $133,769

$133,769 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 20.327

20.327 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.598

Kensington is an unincorporated community found in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area. The total cost of living in Kensington averages $134,000 a year.

9. Clyde Hill, Washington

Average household income: $496,524

$496,524 Average home value: $4,278,034

$4,278,034 Total cost of living annually: $325,153

$325,153 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 6.506

6.506 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.952

Clyde Hill is an affluent community next to Bellevue and just east of Seattle. With only about 3,100 residents, Clyde Hill is the second-smallest city in the top 25. Its household mean income — nearly half a million dollars — tops the list.

8. Cupertino, California

Average household income: $295,739

$295,739 Average home value: $3,251,193

$3,251,193 Total cost of living annually: $256,938

$256,938 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.196

12.196 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.040

Cupertino, home city of Apple Inc., sits just west of San Jose in California’s Silicon Valley. Living in Cupertino costs a staggering $21,000 each month on average — and that’s only the sixth-highest figure in the top 25.

7. Lake Oswego, Oregon

Average household income: $207,312

$207,312 Average home value: $975,920

$975,920 Total cost of living annually: $93,987

$93,987 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.382

13.382 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.553

You’ll find Lake Oswego — Oregon’s lone entry in the top 25 — seven miles south of downtown Portland. The average value of a single-family home here comes in around $975,000 — actually the lowest figure among the cities in the list.

6. San Ramon, California

Average household income: $235,524

$235,524 Average home value: $1,739,127

$1,739,127 Total cost of living annually: $151,253

$151,253 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 9.390

9.390 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.413

San Ramon is located in Contra Costa County, roughly 35 miles east of San Francisco. San Ramon boasts a solid AreaVibes livability score of 87 and a property crime rate less than 10.

5. Ross, California

Household mean income: $443,802

$443,802 Single family home average value: $3,688,053

$3,688,053 Total cost of living annually: $287,093

$287,093 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.164

13.164 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.316

Ross is a small town located just north of San Francisco. Ross has only about 2,600 residents and is the least populous city in the top 25. It places second on the list with its $440,000 average income.

4. Lafayette, California

Average household income: $319,744

$319,744 Average home value: $1,945,074

$1,945,074 Total cost of living annually: $165,358

$165,358 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.459

12.459 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.804

This California city is located in Contra Costa County in the East Bay. Lafayette’s household mean income is the sixth highest among cities in GBR’s top 25.

3. Mill Valley, California

Average household income: $308,154

$308,154 Average home value: $2,111,866

$2,111,866 Total cost of living annually: $176,163

$176,163 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.983

7.983 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.503

Mill Valley sits in Marin County, about 14 miles north of San Francisco. Among cities in this list, Mill Valley has the third-lowest rate of violent crime.

2. Snoqualmie, Washington

Average household income: $245,628

$245,628 Average home value: $1,202,635

$1,202,635 Total cost of living annually: $110,755

$110,755 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.137

13.137 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.149

Known for the Snoqualmie Falls waterfall, Snoqualmie is about 30 miles east of Seattle in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. Snoqualmie is tied with two other cities for the highest AreaVibes livability score — a solid 88. Its violent crime rate is the lowest on the list.

1. Sammamish, Washington

Average household income: $280,644

$280,644 Average home value: $1,757,741

$1,757,741 Total cost of living annually: $149,693

$149,693 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 6.486

6.486 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.246

Sammamish, which became its own city in 1999, is located on a plateau about 20 miles east of Seattle. Among cities in the top 25, Sammamish boasts the second-lowest rates for both property crimes and violent crimes.

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: GOBankingRates conducted a comprehensive study to identify the safest and richest cities in the United States by analyzing the top 1,000 cities with the highest average household income, based on data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, key demographic and economic indicators were compiled, including total population, senior population, household counts, median and mean household income. Housing costs were estimated using Zillow’s May 2025 Home Value Index, assuming a 10% down payment and the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate from the Federal Reserve. Cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, and average household expenditures were calculated using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Crime data, including property and violent crime rates per 1,000 residents, was obtained from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. Cities with a livability index below 80, as reported by AreaVibes, were excluded to ensure a baseline quality of life. Each city was scored across five equally weighted categories: total cost of living, property crime rate, violent crime rate, average household income and livability index. Final scores were summed and ranked to determine the safest and richest cities. East Coast cities were then separated and ranked. All data is current as of Aug. 4, 2025.

