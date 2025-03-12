25 Richest Retirement Towns in Western States

Saratoga, California, is the richest retirement town in America.
A recent GOBankingRates study of the 50 wealthiest retirement cities revealed that 13 are in California. With a median household income of $241,348, Saratoga is the most expensive.
See More: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America
Try This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
Keep reading to find out which retirement towns in the Western U.S. are among the richest in America.
Saratoga, California
- Population 65+ (%): 25.9%
- Median household income: $241,348
- Livability: 81
Learn More: The New Retirement Problem Boomers Are Facing
Find Out: 8 Common Mistakes Retirees Make With Their Social Security Checks
Ranchos Palos Verdes, California
- Population 65+ (%): 26.0%
- Median household income: $175,307
- Livability: 58
Also See: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States
Bainbridge Island, Washington
- Population 65+ (%): 26.3%
- Median household income: $159,882
- Livability: 78
East Honolulu, Hawaii
- Population 65+ (%): 27.0%
- Median household income: $158,398
- Livability: 87
Laguna Beach, California
- Population 65+ (%): 27.8%
- Median household income: $140,508
- Livability: 66
Walnut Creek, California
- Population 65+ (%): 29.0%
- Median household income: $135,665
- Livability: 77
For You: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns
Cerritos, California
- Population 65+ (%): 25.3%
- Median household income: $133,953
- Livability: 74
Kaneohe, Hawaii
- Population 65+ (%): 25.0%
- Median household income: $124,632
- Livability: 72
Mililani, Hawaii
- Population 65+ (%): 25.9%
- Median household income: $124,123
- Livability: 78
Tanque Verde, Arizona
- Population 65+ (%): 33.6%
- Median household income: $119,212
- Livability: 61
Pearl City, Hawaii
- Population 65+ (%): 25.7%
- Median household income: $114,682
- Livability: 70
Summerlin South, Nevada
- Population 65+ (%): 26.3%
- Median household income: $113,301
- Livability: 66
Catalina Foothills, Arizona
- Population 65+ (%): 34.9%
- Median household income: $113,201
- Livability: 70
Try This: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid of First
Fair Oaks, California
- Population 65+ (%): 25.5%
- Median household income: $111,332
- Livability: 57
Rancho Mirage, California
- Population 65+ (%): 49.9%
- Median household income: $109,943
- Livability: 49
Lincoln, California
- Population 65+ (%): 27.2%
- Median household income: $108,108
- Livability: 67
Scottsdale, Arizona
- Population 65+ (%): 26.2%
- Median household income: $107,372
- Livability: 82
Discover More: 5 Southern States Where $750,000 in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest
Pacific Grove, California
- Population 65+ (%): 28.9%
- Median household income: $105,568
- Livability: 84
Oro Valley, Arizona
- Population 65+ (%): 34.9%
- Median household income: $105,342
- Livability: 81
Fountain Hills, Arizona
- Population 65+ (%): 39.6%
- Median household income: $104,788
- Livability: 69
Los Osos, California
- Population 65+ (%): 26.5%
- Median household income: $103,504
- Livability: 66
See Next: 5 Cities You Need To Consider If You’re Retiring in 2025
Arroyo Grande, California
- Population 65+ (%): 25.7%
- Median household income: $103,258
- Livability: 77
Camano, Washington
- Population 65+ (%): 31.9%
- Median household income: $100,124
- Livability: 65
Cameron Park, California
- Population 65+ (%): 25.3%
- Median household income: $97,786
- Livability: 56
La Quinta, California
- Population 65+ (%): 31.1%
- Median household income: $97,628
- Livability: 57
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the richest retirement towns. First, GOBankingRates found cities with populations above 15,000 and population percentages for 65+ age range of 25% or higher, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. With these 142 cities isolated, the total households, population ages 65 and higher and household median income were also sourced from the American Community Survey for each location. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted to show the highest median household income, representing the “richest” cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- 4 SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Early 2025
- How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax
- 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Richest Retirement Towns in Western States
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.