25 Richest Retirement Towns in Western States

Saratoga, California, is the richest retirement town in America.

A recent GOBankingRates study of the 50 wealthiest retirement cities revealed that 13 are in California. With a median household income of $241,348, Saratoga is the most expensive.

Keep reading to find out which retirement towns in the Western U.S. are among the richest in America.

Saratoga, California

Population 65+ (%): 25.9%

25.9% Median household income: $241,348

$241,348 Livability: 81

Ranchos Palos Verdes, California

Population 65+ (%): 26.0%

26.0% Median household income: $175,307

$175,307 Livability: 58

Bainbridge Island, Washington

Population 65+ (%): 26.3%

26.3% Median household income: $159,882

$159,882 Livability: 78

East Honolulu, Hawaii

Population 65+ (%): 27.0%

27.0% Median household income: $158,398

$158,398 Livability: 87

Laguna Beach, California

Population 65+ (%): 27.8%

27.8% Median household income: $140,508

$140,508 Livability: 66

Walnut Creek, California

Population 65+ (%): 29.0%

29.0% Median household income: $135,665

$135,665 Livability: 77

Cerritos, California

Population 65+ (%): 25.3%

25.3% Median household income: $133,953

$133,953 Livability: 74

Kaneohe, Hawaii

Population 65+ (%): 25.0%

25.0% Median household income: $124,632

$124,632 Livability: 72

Mililani, Hawaii

Population 65+ (%): 25.9%

25.9% Median household income: $124,123

$124,123 Livability: 78

Tanque Verde, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 33.6%

33.6% Median household income: $119,212

$119,212 Livability: 61

Pearl City, Hawaii

Population 65+ (%): 25.7%

25.7% Median household income: $114,682

$114,682 Livability: 70

Summerlin South, Nevada

Population 65+ (%): 26.3%

26.3% Median household income: $113,301

$113,301 Livability: 66

Catalina Foothills, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 34.9%

34.9% Median household income: $113,201

$113,201 Livability: 70

Fair Oaks, California

Population 65+ (%): 25.5%

25.5% Median household income: $111,332

$111,332 Livability: 57

Rancho Mirage, California

Population 65+ (%): 49.9%

49.9% Median household income: $109,943

$109,943 Livability: 49

Lincoln, California

Population 65+ (%): 27.2%

27.2% Median household income: $108,108

$108,108 Livability: 67

Scottsdale, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 26.2%

26.2% Median household income: $107,372

$107,372 Livability: 82

Pacific Grove, California

Population 65+ (%): 28.9%

28.9% Median household income: $105,568

$105,568 Livability: 84

Oro Valley, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 34.9%

34.9% Median household income: $105,342

$105,342 Livability: 81

Fountain Hills, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 39.6%

39.6% Median household income: $104,788

$104,788 Livability: 69

Los Osos, California

Population 65+ (%): 26.5%

26.5% Median household income: $103,504

$103,504 Livability: 66

Arroyo Grande, California

Population 65+ (%): 25.7%

25.7% Median household income: $103,258

$103,258 Livability: 77

Camano, Washington

Population 65+ (%): 31.9%

31.9% Median household income: $100,124

$100,124 Livability: 65

Cameron Park, California

Population 65+ (%): 25.3%

25.3% Median household income: $97,786

$97,786 Livability: 56

La Quinta, California

Population 65+ (%): 31.1%

31.1% Median household income: $97,628

$97,628 Livability: 57

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the richest retirement towns. First, GOBankingRates found cities with populations above 15,000 and population percentages for 65+ age range of 25% or higher, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. With these 142 cities isolated, the total households, population ages 65 and higher and household median income were also sourced from the American Community Survey for each location. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted to show the highest median household income, representing the “richest” cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Richest Retirement Towns in Western States

