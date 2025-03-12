News & Insights

25 Richest Retirement Towns in Western States

March 12, 2025 — 11:47 am EDT

Saratoga, California, is the richest retirement town in America.

A recent GOBankingRates study of the 50 wealthiest retirement cities revealed that 13 are in California. With a median household income of $241,348, Saratoga is the most expensive.

Keep reading to find out which retirement towns in the Western U.S. are among the richest in America.

Memorial_Arch_Saratoga_California

Saratoga, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.9%
  • Median household income: $241,348
  • Livability: 81

Palm trees around the Point Vicente Lighthouse in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California.

Ranchos Palos Verdes, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 26.0%
  • Median household income: $175,307
  • Livability: 58

Downtown Seattle on a clear summer afternoon, taken from the ferry between Seattle and Bainbridge Island.

Bainbridge Island, Washington

  • Population 65+ (%): 26.3%
  • Median household income: $159,882
  • Livability: 78
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

East Honolulu, Hawaii

  • Population 65+ (%): 27.0%
  • Median household income: $158,398
  • Livability: 87
CALIFORNIA, Laguna Beach, Orange County, beach, beachside

Laguna Beach, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 27.8%
  • Median household income: $140,508
  • Livability: 66
Walnut Creek, California, United States - August 28, 2019: Cars are visible on a sunny day along a road in downtown Walnut Creek, California, August 28, 2019.

Walnut Creek, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 29.0%
  • Median household income: $135,665
  • Livability: 77

Cerritos California

Cerritos, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.3%
  • Median household income: $133,953
  • Livability: 74
Kaneohe town and mountain range at sunset, Hawaii, USA.

Kaneohe, Hawaii

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.0%
  • Median household income: $124,632
  • Livability: 72
MILILANI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - JANUARY 12, 2015: a view of the dole pineapple plantation at mililani in hawaii - Image.

Mililani, Hawaii

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.9%
  • Median household income: $124,123
  • Livability: 78
Tanque-Verde-iStock-1481931906 (2)

Tanque Verde, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 33.6%
  • Median household income: $119,212
  • Livability: 61
Kapolei Hawaii iStock-1488938376

Pearl City, Hawaii

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.7%
  • Median household income: $114,682
  • Livability: 70
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Summerlin South, Nevada

  • Population 65+ (%): 26.3%
  • Median household income: $113,301
  • Livability: 66
Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

Catalina Foothills, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 34.9%
  • Median household income: $113,201
  • Livability: 70

View at downtown Sacramento and West Sacramento from a Sacramento River bridge.

Fair Oaks, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.5%
  • Median household income: $111,332
  • Livability: 57
RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA - DEC 16, 2015 - Southwestern style hotel buildings with ponds in green oasis with Palm trees, Rancho Mirage, California - Image.

Rancho Mirage, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 49.9%
  • Median household income: $109,943
  • Livability: 49
Lincoln California

Lincoln, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 27.2%
  • Median household income: $108,108
  • Livability: 67
Scottsdale is a city in the eastern part of Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, part of the Greater Phoenix Area.

Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 26.2%
  • Median household income: $107,372
  • Livability: 82

Fisherman's wharf (Monterey, California).

Pacific Grove, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 28.9%
  • Median household income: $105,568
  • Livability: 84
A sentinel of the desert a saguaro cactus, prickly pear cacti and ocotillo watch over a beautiful sunset in Oro Valley, Arizona, while a high school football game plays in the evening light.

Oro Valley, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 34.9%
  • Median household income: $105,342
  • Livability: 81
Pink sky behind one of the tallest fountains in the world in Fountain Hills, AZ with Fire Rock and Four Peaks in the background - Image.

Fountain Hills, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 39.6%
  • Median household income: $104,788
  • Livability: 69
San Luis Obispo California

Los Osos, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 26.5%
  • Median household income: $103,504
  • Livability: 66

Boardwalk walking path at Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Refuge in Central California United States.

Arroyo Grande, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.7%
  • Median household income: $103,258
  • Livability: 77
Washington-welcome-iStock-1021333836

Camano, Washington

  • Population 65+ (%): 31.9%
  • Median household income: $100,124
  • Livability: 65
Lane

Cameron Park, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.3%
  • Median household income: $97,786
  • Livability: 56
La Quinta Downtown California Coachella Valley.

La Quinta, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 31.1%
  • Median household income: $97,628
  • Livability: 57

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the richest retirement towns. First, GOBankingRates found cities with populations above 15,000 and population percentages for 65+ age range of 25% or higher, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. With these 142 cities isolated, the total households, population ages 65 and higher and household median income were also sourced from the American Community Survey for each location. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted to show the highest median household income, representing the “richest” cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

