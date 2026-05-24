This $25 Nuclear Stock Could Turn $10,000 Into a Fortune

Key Points

Nano Nuclear Energy designs microreactors -- an area with great promise.

The company expects to start building its first test reactor in late 2027.

A tenfold gain in the stock price would bring its market cap to $12 billion.

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Picture a nuclear power plant -- the conventional kind, with huge bell-shaped cooling towers, a domed building containing the reactor core, and so many pipes, generators, and electricity lines. Your eyes don't know what to look at first.

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Now, picture that sprawling power plant condensed into a box that can fit on the back of a semi truck. That is the kind of portable microreactor Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) is trying to commercialize.

A portable nuclear reactor is exciting for two reasons. First, it can be transported pretty much anywhere, from remote military bases to data centers. Second, nuclear energy is zero-carbon; it doesn't emit greenhouse gases.

This could all make Nano an obvious fit for AI data centers, which need clean, reliable, always-on power. It's no surprise that Nano has recently entered a memorandum of understanding with Super Micro Computer to develop microreactors for data centers.

Nano is currently moving through the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (NRC's) regulatory process for its microreactor design. The company recently celebrated a major win: Its construction permit for the deployment of a microreactor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was accepted by the NRC. While it hasn't quite made it out of the NRC's process yet, it now anticipates breaking ground on its first reactor in the second half of 2027.

A $10,000 investment in Nano would be risky -- very, very risky -- and could result in a significant loss. It could also lead to a life-changing sum of money. A tenfold gain from today's price would raise its market cap to about $12 billion, turning that $10,000 into a six-figure sum.

That's not impossible, but the company still faces execution risks; there's no guarantee it can scale up its reactor commercially. It also faces competition with other energy companies vying for AI data center clients, like Bloom Energy and Oklo.

As such, Nano is a high risk, high reward play on nuclear power. At this point, only very aggressive investors should consider opening a small position in this nuclear energy stock.

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Steven Porrello has positions in Bloom Energy, Nano Nuclear Energy, and Oklo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.