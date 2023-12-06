According to Knight Frank, one of the top independent real estate consultancies in the world, you need a net worth of at least $1 million to be considered a “high-net-worth individual.” But to be viewed as an “ultra-high-net-worth individual,” you need a minimum net worth of $30 million.

While there are many methods to attain this kind of net worth, one strategy to get started is to earn an exceptionally high income.

In the United States, some of the highest-paying jobs are in the medical field — that is, professions like surgeons, neurologists, cardiologists and anesthesiologists. Individuals who’ve advanced to the top in their career in these fields tend to earn at least six figures. Oftentimes, their salaries are in the $250,000 or higher range.

While income alone might not put you in the “ultra-wealthy” range, it can help. Besides income, many people who’d be viewed as ultra-wealthy have a large amount of property and other assets — especially income-producing assets. Many of them also have global investment portfolios that put them in this top tier.

In many cases, you might not even know that the person you see walking down the street is considered “ultra-wealthy.” However, many of these individuals live in certain cities, some of which might not be affordable to someone with an average or even above-average net worth.

So, then, which cities do the ultra-wealthy tend to live in?

GOBankingRates conducted a survey based on the U.S. Census’s 2021 Community Survey data to find out. We analyzed this data to find the cities that had a minimum of 1,000 households with a median annual income of $250,000 or more. We then compiled a list of the top 25 cities where the ultra-wealthy live, based on the largest average income.

Here’s what we found.

25. Los Altos, California

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 10,805

10,805 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $357,631

Los Altos is one of the most expensive places to live in the United States with an average home value of $4,060,663.

24. Piedmont, California

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 3,821

3,821 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $360,360

California has an overall higher-than-average cost of living than much of the country. The average cost of a home in Piedmont is $2,521,288.

23. West University Place, Texas

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 5,222

5,222 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $365,547

The average home value in West University Place is $1,458,769 and rising.

22. East Hills, New York

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 2,217

2,217 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $371,560

The cost of residential housing in East Hills has increased by 6.6% over the past year. The average home value is $1,503,280.

21. Ladue, Missouri

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 3,423

3,423 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $384,815

Also on the rise in terms of housing costs is Ladue with a typical home value of $1,110,694.

20. Coley Town, Connecticut

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 1,105

1,105 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $387,017

Located in Westport, the average home costs $1,662,716 in Coley Town. This is a 6.3% increase over the past year.

19. Old Hill, Connecticut

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 1,056

1,056 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $394,060

Also located in Westport, Old Hill has a higher than average cost of living.

18. Bunker Hill Village, Texas

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 1,233

1,233 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $396,465

The cost of property in Bunker Hill Village has increased by 5.1% over the past year and is now $1,914,972 on average.

17. Brookmont, Maryland

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 1,312

1,312 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $397,978

Typical home prices in Brookmont are also higher than ever with an average value of $1,502,359.

16. Clyde Hill, Washington

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 1,146

1,146 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $409,380

While the cost of real estate has dropped in the past year, Clyde Hill is still a very expensive area to live in. The average home costs $3,898,870.

15. Old Westbury, New York

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 1,075

1,075 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $412,116

Old Westbury’s typical home value is $2,416,944, a 6.8% increase over the past year.

14. Emerald Lake Hills, California

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 1,572

1,572 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $412,217

Housing in Emerald Lake Hills may have dropped by 5% over the past year, but the typical home still costs around $2,512,849.

13. Winnetka, Illinois

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 4,353

4,353 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $417,007

Like many places on this list, home values have increased in Winnetka. The typical residential property costs $1,450,397.

12. Los Altos Hills, California

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 3,125

3,125 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $417,418

In Los Altos Hills, housing has remained relatively steady over the last year. The current typical home costs $5,525,122.

11. Monte Sereno, California

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 1,219

1,219 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $418,435

Monte Sereno has also seen some stability in terms of housing costs, but the average home still costs $3,980,200.

10. Short Hills, New Jersey

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 4,561

4,561 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $428,352

Having seen one of the highest year-over-year increases in housing prices — 7.4% — Short Hills’ typical home value is $1,908,688.

9. Woodside, California

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 1,673

1,673 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $430,036

The typical home in Woodside costs $3,633,237.

8. Portola Valley, California

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 1,662

1,662 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $435,371

In Portola Valley, the typical home value has dropped by 2.3% but is still $3,841,104.

7. Mission Hills, Kansas

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 1,262

1,262 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $444,346

Housing in Mission Hills has become more expensive than ever with a 7.6% year-over-year increase. The current home costs $1,385,652 on average.

6. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 2,200

2,200 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $464,068

The typical home value in Cherry Hills Village is $2,996,341, a slight increase over this time last year.

5. Piney Point Village, Texas

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 1,115

1,115 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $465,566

Considered one of the wealthiest places in Texas, Piney Point Village has a typical home value of $2,550,529.

4. Hunters Creek Village, Texas

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 1,512

1,512 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $477,852

In Hunters Creek Village, the typical home value is $2,037,182 — a 5.5% increase from last year.

3. Hillsborough, California

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 3,512

3,512 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $510,494

Although the cost of real estate has dropped somewhat in Hillsborough, the typical home still costs $5,101,758.

2. Scarsdale, New York

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 5,448

5,448 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $516,371

Scarsdale is one of the most expensive places to live in the entire country. Everything from housing to utilities to groceries tends to be pricier here.

1. Atherton, California

Total number of ultra-wealthy households: 2,244

2,244 Median household income: $250,000+

$250,000+ Average household income: $539,944

Making the top of this list and for good reason is Atherton with a typical home value of $7,732,900.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at the 2021 American Community Survey data to find the cities where the ultra wealthy live. To be considered, the city had to have 1,000-plus households and a median income of $250,000-plus (the highest possible). With these cities isolated, GOBankingRates then found the 25 cities with the largest average income. All data was collected and is up to date as of Nov. 27, 2023.

