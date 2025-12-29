Personal Finance

25 Best Midwest Cities To Retire in 2026

December 29, 2025 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Travis Woods for GOBankingRates->

A successful retirement is predicated on a number of things: solid savings and retirement accounts, good physical health and — most especially — an affordable city or town where the cost of living won’t drain your finances. Even the American Midwest, where cost of living is comparatively low, has a number of pricey cities that could derail a retirement on a fixed income. That’s why finding an affordable locale for your golden years is so important.

That’s also why GOBankingRates recently culled the 25 best Midwest cities for retirement in 2026 from a U.S. News & World Report overall list of 250. From that list, GOBankingRates also discerned where each city ranked compared to all other American cities, as well as their median monthly rent. Additionally, GOBankingRates sourced each city’s cost-of-living index score from Best Places. The average American cost of living index score is 100; any city beneath 100 has a lower-than-average cost of living, and any city above 100 has a more expensive cost of living than the national average.

With this information in hand, finding the best Midwestern city for you should be as pleasant as the retirement that you deserve.

The Tridge in Midland, Michigan stock photo

1. Midland, Michigan

  • U.S. rank: 32
  • Cost-of-living index: 85.7
  • Median monthly rent: $790

Bismarck North Dakota

2. Bismarck, North Dakota

  • U.S. rank: 48
  • Cost-of-living index: 95.2
  • Median monthly rent: $873

3. Rochester Hills, Michigan

  • U.S. rank: 9
  • Cost-of-living index: 104.9
  • Median monthly rent: $1,293
On a snowy day in Troy Michigan - Image.

4. Troy, Michigan

  • U.S. rank: 10
  • Cost-of-living index: 104.9
  • Median monthly rent: $1,292
Sioux Falls South Dakota winter

5. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • U.S. rank: 39
  • Cost-of-living index: 90.7
  • Median monthly rent: $879
Fishers-IN

6. Fishers, Indiana

  • U.S. rank: 4
  • Cost-of-living index: 106
  • Median monthly rent: $1,404

Gary is a city in Lake County, Indiana, United States, 25 miles from downtown Chicago, Illinois.

7. Greenwood, Indiana

  • U.S. rank: 91
  • Cost-of-living index: 92.1
  • Median monthly rent: $1,066
Noblesville Indiana

8. Noblesville, Indiana

  • U.S. rank: 50
  • Cost-of-living index: 106
  • Median monthly rent: $1,249
Farmington Hills Michigan

9. Farmington Hills, Michigan

  • U.S. rank: 57
  • Cost-of-living index: 104.9
  • Median monthly rent: $1,261
Bell tower and lake at Coxhall Garden in Carmel Indiana at sunset after snow in the winter of 2019 - Image.

10. Carmel, Indiana

  • U.S. rank: 2
  • Cost-of-living index: 106
  • Median monthly rent: $1,455

West Des Moines--Iowa

11. West Des Moines, Iowa

  • U.S. rank: 31
  • Cost-of-living index: 86.6
  • Median monthly rent: $1,105

12. Columbus, Indiana

  • U.S. rank: 92
  • Cost-of-living index: 83.1
  • Median monthly rent: $955
Drone Shot of Suburban Houses in Michigan stock photo

13. Wyoming, Michigan

  • U.S. rank: 197
  • Cost-of-living index: 94.5
  • Median monthly rent: $1,096
Gathering storm clouds over a tree line and distant farm buildings, Ankeny, Iowa - Image.

14. Ankeny, Iowa

  • U.S. rank: 18
  • Cost-of-living index: 86.6
  • Median monthly rent: $1,089

Livonia Michigan

15. Livonia, Michigan

  • U.S. rank: 88
  • Cost-of-living index: 91.8
  • Median monthly rent: $1,020
O'Fallon, Missouri.

16. O’Fallon, Missouri

  • U.S. rank: 29
  • Cost-of-living index: 97.5
  • Median monthly rent: $1,290
St. Charles - Missouri

17. St. Charles, Missouri

  • U.S. rank: 36
  • Cost-of-living index: 97.5
  • Median monthly rent: $1,207
A Placid Summer's Day in Edmond, Oklahoma - Image.

18. Moore, Oklahoma

  • U.S. rank: 42
  • Cost-of-living index: 88.4
  • Median monthly rent: $1,054

View of the farmers market and Phoenix Park along the Chippewa River in Eau Claire, Wisconsin - Image.

19. Eau Claire, Wisconsin

  • U.S. rank: 49
  • Cost-of-living index: 90.6
  • Median monthly rent: $870
Vlasis Park - Ballwin, Missouri

20. St. Peters, Missouri

  • U.S. rank: 35
  • Cost-of-living index: 97.5
  • Median monthly rent: $1,253
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

21. Rapid City, South Dakota

  • U.S. rank: 252
  • Cost-of-living index: 97.8
  • Median monthly rent: $987
A beautiful autumn scene at the top of Fort Hill in the Rocky River Reservation that shows the vibrant colors of autumn trees and the boardwalk just at the top of the stairs.

22. Meridian, Idaho

  • U.S. rank: 132
  • Cost-of-living index: 119.6
  • Median monthly rent: $1,610

The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.

23. Idaho Falls, Idaho

  • U.S. rank: 43
  • Cost-of-living index: 94.3
  • Median monthly rent: $1,027
Gorgeous sunset over the water in the upper peninsula, Michigan.

24. Niles, Michigan

  • U.S. rank: 672
  • Cost-of-living index: 88.1
  • Median monthly rent: $751
Aerial view of Traverse City, Michigan.

25. Bay City, Michigan

  • U.S. rank: 280
  • Cost-of-living index: 81.8
  • Median monthly rent: $638

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

