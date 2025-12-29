25 Best Midwest Cities To Retire in 2026

A successful retirement is predicated on a number of things: solid savings and retirement accounts, good physical health and — most especially — an affordable city or town where the cost of living won’t drain your finances. Even the American Midwest, where cost of living is comparatively low, has a number of pricey cities that could derail a retirement on a fixed income. That’s why finding an affordable locale for your golden years is so important.

That’s also why GOBankingRates recently culled the 25 best Midwest cities for retirement in 2026 from a U.S. News & World Report overall list of 250. From that list, GOBankingRates also discerned where each city ranked compared to all other American cities, as well as their median monthly rent. Additionally, GOBankingRates sourced each city’s cost-of-living index score from Best Places. The average American cost of living index score is 100; any city beneath 100 has a lower-than-average cost of living, and any city above 100 has a more expensive cost of living than the national average.

With this information in hand, finding the best Midwestern city for you should be as pleasant as the retirement that you deserve.

1. Midland, Michigan

U.S. rank : 32

: 32 Cost-of-living index : 85.7

: 85.7 Median monthly rent: $790

2. Bismarck, North Dakota

U.S. rank : 48

: 48 Cost-of-living index : 95.2

: 95.2 Median monthly rent: $873

3. Rochester Hills, Michigan

U.S. rank : 9

: 9 Cost-of-living index : 104.9

: 104.9 Median monthly rent: $1,293

4. Troy, Michigan

U.S. rank : 10

: 10 Cost-of-living index : 104.9

: 104.9 Median monthly rent: $1,292

5. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

U.S. rank : 39

: 39 Cost-of-living index : 90.7

: 90.7 Median monthly rent: $879

6. Fishers, Indiana

U.S. rank : 4

: 4 Cost-of-living index : 106

: 106 Median monthly rent: $1,404

7. Greenwood, Indiana

U.S. rank : 91

: 91 Cost-of-living index : 92.1

: 92.1 Median monthly rent: $1,066

8. Noblesville, Indiana

U.S. rank : 50

: 50 Cost-of-living index : 106

: 106 Median monthly rent: $1,249

9. Farmington Hills, Michigan

U.S. rank : 57

: 57 Cost-of-living index : 104.9

: 104.9 Median monthly rent: $1,261

10. Carmel, Indiana

U.S. rank : 2

: 2 Cost-of-living index : 106

: 106 Median monthly rent: $1,455

11. West Des Moines, Iowa

U.S. rank : 31

: 31 Cost-of-living index : 86.6

: 86.6 Median monthly rent: $1,105

12. Columbus, Indiana

U.S. rank : 92

: 92 Cost-of-living index : 83.1

: 83.1 Median monthly rent: $955

13. Wyoming, Michigan

U.S. rank : 197

: 197 Cost-of-living index : 94.5

: 94.5 Median monthly rent: $1,096

14. Ankeny, Iowa

U.S. rank : 18

: 18 Cost-of-living index : 86.6

: 86.6 Median monthly rent: $1,089

15. Livonia, Michigan

U.S. rank : 88

: 88 Cost-of-living index : 91.8

: 91.8 Median monthly rent: $1,020

16. O’Fallon, Missouri

U.S. rank : 29

: 29 Cost-of-living index : 97.5

: 97.5 Median monthly rent: $1,290

17. St. Charles, Missouri

U.S. rank : 36

: 36 Cost-of-living index : 97.5

: 97.5 Median monthly rent: $1,207

18. Moore, Oklahoma

U.S. rank : 42

: 42 Cost-of-living index : 88.4

: 88.4 Median monthly rent: $1,054

19. Eau Claire, Wisconsin

U.S. rank : 49

: 49 Cost-of-living index : 90.6

: 90.6 Median monthly rent: $870

20. St. Peters, Missouri

U.S. rank : 35

: 35 Cost-of-living index : 97.5

: 97.5 Median monthly rent: $1,253

21. Rapid City, South Dakota

U.S. rank : 252

: 252 Cost-of-living index : 97.8

: 97.8 Median monthly rent: $987

22. Meridian, Idaho

U.S. rank : 132

: 132 Cost-of-living index : 119.6

: 119.6 Median monthly rent: $1,610

23. Idaho Falls, Idaho

U.S. rank : 43

: 43 Cost-of-living index : 94.3

: 94.3 Median monthly rent: $1,027

24. Niles, Michigan

U.S. rank : 672

: 672 Cost-of-living index : 88.1

: 88.1 Median monthly rent: $751

25. Bay City, Michigan

U.S. rank : 280

: 280 Cost-of-living index : 81.8

: 81.8 Median monthly rent: $638

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Best Midwest Cities To Retire in 2026

