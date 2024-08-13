25 Best Jobs in the US in 2024 — How Much Do They Pay?

If you don’t yet know what job you want — or you’re looking for a career change — you can benefit from knowing what the “best” jobs are in the United States right now — and how much they pay.
U.S. News & World Report analyzed more than a dozen industries to find these best jobs. To do this, they measured the median salary and predicted growth and unemployment rate. U.S. News also measured and compared jobs based on qualities such as work-life balance and stress level.
Jobs are ranked in order from lowest to highest paying.
Orthotist and Prosthetist
- Industry: Business
- Unemployment rate: 0.9%
- Job growth: 14.7%, or 1,400 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $77,070
Web Developer
- Industry: Technology
- Unemployment rate: 1%
- Job growth: 16.9%, or 16,700 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $78,580
Dental Hygienist
- Industry: Healthcare
- Unemployment rate: 0.6%
- Job growth: 7.4%, or 16,300 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $81,400
Speech-Language Pathologist
- Industry: Healthcare
- Unemployment rate: N/A
- Job growth: 19.3%, or 33,100 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $84,140
Operations Research Analyst
- Industry: Healthcare
- Unemployment rate: 0.9%
- Job growth: 22.6%, or 24,800 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $85,720
Genetic Counselor
- Industry: Healthcare
- Unemployment rate: N/A
- Job growth: 14.3%, or 500 new jobs by 20322
- Median salary: $89,990
Occupational Therapist
- Industry: Healthcare
- Unemployment rate: 1.1%
- Job growth: 11.5%, or 16,000 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $93,180
Management Analyst
- Industry: Business
- Unemployment rate: 1.8%
- Job growth: 9.7%, or 95,700 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $95,290
Mechanical Engineer
- Industry: Engineering
- Unemployment rate: 0.8%
- Job growth: 10%, or 28,600 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $96,310
Statistician
- Industry: Business
- Unemployment rate: 0.3%
- Job growth: 31.8%, or 10,600 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $98,920
Veterinarian
- Industry: Healthcare
- Unemployment rate: 0.2%
- Job growth: 19.8%, or 17,700 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $103,260
Data Scientist
- Industry: Technology
- Unemployment rate: N/A
- Job growth: 35.1%, or 59,300 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $103,500
Medical and Health Services Manager
- Industry: Healthcare
- Unemployment rate: 1.5%
- Job growth: 28.4%, or 144,700 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $104,830
Information Security Analyst
- Industry: Technology
- Unemployment rate: 1.2%
- Job growth: 31.6%, or 53,300 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $112,000
Actuary
- Industry: Business
- Unemployment rate: N/A
- Job growth: 23%, or 6,900 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $113,990
Nurse Practitioner
- Industry: Healthcare
- Unemployment rate: 0.6%
- Job growth: 44.5%, or 118,600 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $121,610
Physician Assistant
- Industry: Healthcare
- Unemployment rate: 1.6%
- Job growth: 26.6%, or 39,300 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $126,010
Software Developer
- Industry: Technology
- Unemployment rate: 1.4%
- Job growth: 25.7%, or 410,400 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $127,260
Sales Manager
- Industry: Sales and marketing
- Unemployment rate: 2%
- Job growth: 4.1%, or 22,500 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $130,600
Lawyer
- Industry: Social services
- Unemployment rate: 0.8%
- Job growth: 7.6%, or 62,400 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $135,740
Industrial Psychologist
- Industry: Science
- Unemployment rate: N/A
- Job growth: 5%, or 500 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $139,280
Financial Manager
- Industry: Business
- Unemployment rate: 1.4%
- Job growth: 15.4%, or 85,900 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $139,790
Marketing Manager
- Industry: Sales and marketing
- Unemployment rate: 1.9%
- Job growth: 6.6%, or 23,700 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $140,040
IT Manager
- Industry: Technology
- Unemployment rate: 1.4%
- Job growth: 16%, or 126,600 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $164,070
Nurse Anesthetist
- Industry: Healthcare
- Unemployment rate: 1.9%
- Job growth: 8.9%, or 4,400 new jobs by 2032
- Median salary: $203,090
