25 Best Jobs in the US in 2024 — How Much Do They Pay?

If you don’t yet know what job you want — or you’re looking for a career change — you can benefit from knowing what the “best” jobs are in the United States right now — and how much they pay.

U.S. News & World Report analyzed more than a dozen industries to find these best jobs. To do this, they measured the median salary and predicted growth and unemployment rate. U.S. News also measured and compared jobs based on qualities such as work-life balance and stress level.

Jobs are ranked in order from lowest to highest paying.

Orthotist and Prosthetist

Industry: Business

Business Unemployment rate: 0.9%

0.9% Job growth: 14.7%, or 1,400 new jobs by 2032

14.7%, or 1,400 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $77,070

Web Developer

Industry: Technology

Technology Unemployment rate: 1%

1% Job growth: 16.9%, or 16,700 new jobs by 2032

16.9%, or 16,700 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $78,580

Dental Hygienist

Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Unemployment rate: 0.6%

0.6% Job growth: 7.4%, or 16,300 new jobs by 2032

7.4%, or 16,300 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $81,400

Speech-Language Pathologist

Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Unemployment rate: N/A

N/A Job growth: 19.3%, or 33,100 new jobs by 2032

19.3%, or 33,100 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $84,140

Operations Research Analyst

Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Unemployment rate: 0.9%

0.9% Job growth: 22.6%, or 24,800 new jobs by 2032

22.6%, or 24,800 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $85,720

Genetic Counselor

Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Unemployment rate: N/A

N/A Job growth: 14.3%, or 500 new jobs by 20322

14.3%, or 500 new jobs by 20322 Median salary: $89,990

Occupational Therapist

Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Unemployment rate: 1.1%

1.1% Job growth: 11.5%, or 16,000 new jobs by 2032

11.5%, or 16,000 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $93,180

Management Analyst

Industry: Business

Business Unemployment rate: 1.8%

1.8% Job growth: 9.7%, or 95,700 new jobs by 2032

9.7%, or 95,700 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $95,290

Mechanical Engineer

Industry: Engineering

Engineering Unemployment rate: 0.8%

0.8% Job growth: 10%, or 28,600 new jobs by 2032

10%, or 28,600 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $96,310

Statistician

Industry: Business

Business Unemployment rate: 0.3%

0.3% Job growth: 31.8%, or 10,600 new jobs by 2032

31.8%, or 10,600 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $98,920

Veterinarian

Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Unemployment rate: 0.2%

0.2% Job growth: 19.8%, or 17,700 new jobs by 2032

19.8%, or 17,700 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $103,260

Data Scientist

Industry: Technology

Technology Unemployment rate: N/A

N/A Job growth: 35.1%, or 59,300 new jobs by 2032

35.1%, or 59,300 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $103,500

Medical and Health Services Manager

Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Unemployment rate: 1.5%

1.5% Job growth: 28.4%, or 144,700 new jobs by 2032

28.4%, or 144,700 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $104,830

Information Security Analyst

Industry: Technology

Technology Unemployment rate: 1.2%

1.2% Job growth: 31.6%, or 53,300 new jobs by 2032

31.6%, or 53,300 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $112,000

Actuary

Industry: Business

Business Unemployment rate: N/A

N/A Job growth: 23%, or 6,900 new jobs by 2032

23%, or 6,900 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $113,990

Nurse Practitioner

Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Unemployment rate: 0.6%

0.6% Job growth: 44.5%, or 118,600 new jobs by 2032

44.5%, or 118,600 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $121,610

Physician Assistant

Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Unemployment rate: 1.6%

1.6% Job growth: 26.6%, or 39,300 new jobs by 2032

26.6%, or 39,300 new jobs by 2032 Unemployment Rate: 1.6%

1.6% Median salary: $126,010

Software Developer

Industry: Technology

Technology Unemployment rate: 1.4%

1.4% Job growth: 25.7%, or 410,400 new jobs by 2032

25.7%, or 410,400 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $127,260

Sales Manager

Industry: Sales and marketing

Sales and marketing Unemployment rate: 2%

2% Job growth: 4.1%, or 22,500 new jobs by 2032

4.1%, or 22,500 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $130,600

Lawyer

Industry: Social services

Social services Unemployment rate: 0.8%

0.8% Job growth: 7.6%, or 62,400 new jobs by 2032

7.6%, or 62,400 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $135,740

Industrial Psychologist

Industry: Science

Science Unemployment rate: N/A

N/A Job growth: 5%, or 500 new jobs by 2032

5%, or 500 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $139,280

Financial Manager

Industry: Business

Business Unemployment rate: 1.4%

1.4% Job growth: 15.4%, or 85,900 new jobs by 2032

15.4%, or 85,900 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $139,790

Marketing Manager

Industry: Sales and marketing

Sales and marketing Unemployment rate: 1.9%

1.9% Job growth: 6.6%, or 23,700 new jobs by 2032

6.6%, or 23,700 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $140,040

IT Manager

Industry: Technology

Technology Unemployment rate: 1.4%

1.4% Job growth: 16%, or 126,600 new jobs by 2032

16%, or 126,600 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $164,070

Nurse Anesthetist

Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Unemployment rate: 1.9%

1.9% Job growth: 8.9%, or 4,400 new jobs by 2032

8.9%, or 4,400 new jobs by 2032 Median salary: $203,090

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Best Jobs in the US in 2024 — How Much Do They Pay?

