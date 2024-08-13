25 Best Jobs in the US in 2024 — How Much Do They Pay?

News & Insights

If you don’t yet know what job you want — or you’re looking for a career change — you can benefit from knowing what the “best” jobs are in the United States right now — and how much they pay

U.S. News & World Report analyzed more than a dozen industries to find these best jobs. To do this, they measured the median salary and predicted growth and unemployment rate. U.S. News also measured and compared jobs based on qualities such as work-life balance and stress level. 

Jobs are ranked in order from lowest to highest paying. 

Orthotist and Prosthetist 

  • Industry: Business
  • Unemployment rate: 0.9%
  • Job growth: 14.7%, or 1,400 new jobs by 2032                       
  • Median salary: $77,070

Web Developer

  • Industry: Technology  
  • Unemployment rate: 1% 
  • Job growth: 16.9%, or 16,700 new jobs by 2032                    
  • Median salary: $78,580

Dental Hygienist

  • Industry: Healthcare   
  • Unemployment rate: 0.6% 
  • Job growth: 7.4%, or 16,300 new jobs by 2032                      
  • Median salary: $81,400 

Speech-Language Pathologist

  • Industry: Healthcare   
  • Unemployment rate: N/A 
  • Job growth: 19.3%, or 33,100 new jobs by 2032                        
  • Median salary: $84,140

Operations Research Analyst

  • Industry: Healthcare
  • Unemployment rate: 0.9%
  • Job growth: 22.6%, or 24,800 new jobs by 2032                       
  • Median salary: $85,720 

Genetic Counselor

  • Industry: Healthcare 
  • Unemployment rate: N/A  
  • Job growth: 14.3%, or 500 new jobs by 20322 
  • Median salary: $89,990 

Occupational Therapist

  • Industry: Healthcare 
  • Unemployment rate: 1.1%  
  • Job growth: 11.5%, or 16,000 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $93,180 

Management Analyst

  • Industry: Business
  • Unemployment rate: 1.8%  
  • Job growth: 9.7%, or 95,700 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $95,290

Mechanical Engineer

  • Industry: Engineering  
  • Unemployment rate: 0.8%  
  • Job growth: 10%, or 28,600 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $96,310

Statistician

  • Industry: Business   
  • Unemployment rate: 0.3% 
  • Job growth: 31.8%, or 10,600 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $98,920  

Veterinarian

  • Industry: Healthcare    
  • Unemployment rate: 0.2%   
  • Job growth: 19.8%, or 17,700 new jobs by 2032  
  • Median salary: $103,260   

Data Scientist

  • Industry: Technology  
  • Unemployment rate: N/A  
  • Job growth: 35.1%, or 59,300 new jobs by 2032 
  • Median salary: $103,500  

Medical and Health Services Manager

  • Industry: Healthcare
  • Unemployment rate: 1.5%
  • Job growth: 28.4%, or 144,700 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $104,830

Information Security Analyst

  • Industry: Technology  
  • Unemployment rate: 1.2%  
  • Job growth: 31.6%, or 53,300 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $112,000   

Actuary 

  • Industry: Business   
  • Unemployment rate: N/A  
  • Job growth: 23%, or 6,900 new jobs by 2032 
  • Median salary: $113,990   

Nurse Practitioner

  • Industry: Healthcare
  • Unemployment rate: 0.6%
  • Job growth: 44.5%, or 118,600 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $121,610

Physician Assistant

  • Industry: Healthcare
  • Unemployment rate: 1.6%
  • Job growth: 26.6%, or 39,300 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $126,010 

Software Developer

  • Industry: Technology
  • Unemployment rate: 1.4%
  • Job growth: 25.7%, or 410,400 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $127,260

Sales Manager

  • Industry: Sales and marketing
  • Unemployment rate: 2%
  • Job growth: 4.1%, or 22,500 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $130,600

Lawyer

  • Industry: Social services
  • Unemployment rate: 0.8%
  • Job growth: 7.6%, or 62,400 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $135,740

Industrial Psychologist

  • Industry: Science  
  • Unemployment rate: N/A
  • Job growth: 5%, or 500 new jobs by 2032 
  • Median salary: $139,280  

Financial Manager

  • Industry: Business
  • Unemployment rate: 1.4%
  • Job growth: 15.4%, or 85,900 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $139,790

Marketing Manager

  • Industry: Sales and marketing
  • Unemployment rate: 1.9%
  • Job growth: 6.6%, or 23,700 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $140,040

IT Manager

  • Industry: Technology 
  • Unemployment rate: 1.4%
  • Job growth: 16%, or 126,600 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $164,070

Nurse Anesthetist

  • Industry: Healthcare 
  • Unemployment rate: 1.9%
  • Job growth: 8.9%, or 4,400 new jobs by 2032
  • Median salary: $203,090

