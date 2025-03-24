25 Best Bargains From Amazon’s Spring Sale

It’s that time of year again: Amazon’s Big Spring Sale for 2025 is almost here. This year, the sale will last from March 25 to March 31, and it is loaded with deals up to 40% off items in a whopping 35 categories. There will also be themed daily drops and a Prime Spring Deal that allows even greater discounts for Amazon Prime members.

That said, there are so many items going on sale that scrolling through Amazon might be more overwhelming than exciting — which is why GOBankingRates has selected 25 of the best and most advantageous discounts in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, from sports equipment to electronics to kid’s deals and more.

Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Price: $319.97 (was $519.99)

This huge Amazon 4K Smart TV comes loaded with Dolby Digital Plus, Alexa, and the ability to stream over 1.5 million films and TV shows via a number of in-TV streaming apps.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Price: $179.95 (was $349.99)

Want to tune out the world with a rich, immersive sound with noise-cancelling tech and 40-hour battery life? Try these Beats Pro headphones.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Price: $29.99 (was $49.99)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick offers 4K streaming as well as Xbox playability on your favorite 4K television set, with gorgeous streaming thanks to Wi-Fi 6 support.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

Price: $139.99 (was $189.99)

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet is a fully functional tablet for kids ages 6 to 12, loaded with parental controls, a durable and kid-proof casing and one year of Amazon Kids+.

Blink Mini 2 Home Security & Pet Camera

Price: 19.99 (was $39.99)

The Mini 2 allows users to keep track of what’s happening in their home in high definition color and night vision, motion detection and smart notifications and connectivity directly to their phone.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Mini Electric Pressure Cooker

Price: $59.99 (was $79.99)

An instant pot with 7-in-1 functionality, this pressure cooker serves as a food warmer, sauté pan, steamer, yogurt maker, rice cooker, slow cooker and pressure cooker with 13 customizable Smart Programs for all manner of different food types.

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

Price: 89.99 (was $119.99)

This Ninja Pro Plus Blender easily creates smoothies, ice cream and frozen drinks, all powered by a hyper-advanced and powerful motor.

Ninja Pod & Grounds Coffee Maker

Price: $79.99 (was $99.99)

This single-serve coffee maker provides a delicious brew – Classic, Rich, Over Ice or Specialty – to help you start your day fast and easy.

SENSARTE Ceramic Cookware Set

Price: $66.45 (was $109.99)

Looking to replenish your cooking and kitchenware set? This 13-piece collection has you covered.

Immersion Blender

Price: $29.98 (was $39.99)

Chunks will be a thing of the past in your kitchen with the immersion blender.

VOLPAM Electric Scooter

Price: $199 (was $319)

This 3-speed electric scooter is powered by a 350W electric brushless hub motor, with the scooter reaching speeds up to 19 mph.

SLOOSH Bubble Lawn Mower Toddler Toys

Price: $23.99 (was $39.99)

Your little ones can follow along with you as you mow the lawn with this bubble-generating kiddie lawn mower for all ages.

Backyard Discovery Montpelier Cedar Wood Swing Set

Price: $998.99 (was $1,299)

This raised backyard clubhouse is loaded with a swing set, wave slide, monkey bars, a picnic area, snack bar, belt swings, a trapeze, a balcony and playhouse.

Kikidex Magnetic Drawing Board

Price: $20.79 (was $25.99)

The perfect gift for any burgeoning artist, this tabletop magnetic drawing board allows toddlers ages 1-3 to explore the world of drawing on a surface that allows for endless doodles.

JOYIN Learning Toys Play Food Set

Price: $23.99 (was $49.99)

This learning playset allows toddlers to create their own fantasy kitchen with the brightly colored fake foods and storage sets.’

Laptop Screen Extender

Price: $199.99 (was $299.99)

If a single laptop screen simply isn’t enough for you, this laptop add-on stretches a single screen into a wide three-screen setup. Perfect for digital artists and office workers alike.

Jumper Laptop

Price: $299.99 (was $1,999.99)

Smart shoppers can save $1,700 on this high-speed laptop — one of the best deals in Amazon’s sale.

TP-Link AC1900 Wi-Fi Extender

Price: $44.99 (was $79.99)

This Wi-Fi booster covers up to 2,800 square feet and hosts up to 35 devices at 1900 Mbps, and it is perfect for high-traffic Wi-Fi areas such as offices or coffee shops.

ProtoArc Foldable Keyboard and Mouse

Price: $63.17 (with $79.99)

This folding keyboard with 105 keys is perfect for portable computer work when on the road or simply stopping in your local coffee place, and it is both Windows and Mac OS compatible.

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Price: $69 (was $129.99)

This mouse is perfect for computer work but especially for gamers, with light-speed wireless tech and an ultra light-weight build.

Under Desk Elliptical Machine

Price: $99 (was $189.99)

A perfect product for fitness fanatics who work long hours, the Under Desk Elliptical Machine allows someone sitting at a desk to perform low-impact cardio while they work.

SupeRun Walking Pad

Price: $98 (was $159.99)

Similar to the Under Desk Elliptical Machine, the SupeRun Walking Pad allows you to work at your laptop while also walking or running, getting in that necessary cardio while earning a paycheck.

Finer Form Multi-Functional Weight Bench

Price: $209.99 (was $349.99)

This weight bench is a great home addition to any fitness junkie who’d rather skip driving to the gym and just work out at home.

Outdoor Adjustable Basketball Hoop

Price: $125.48 (was $159.99)

A quick and easy way to work up a sweat and burn off some calories in your driveway, this adjustable outdoor basketball hoop is a great way to have a pickup game for players of all ages.

Garmin GPS Running Watch

Price: $149.99 (was $199.99)

This watch is super easy to use and helpfully monitors your heart rate while also utilizing GPS technology to measure just how fast and far you’ve gone on a run or a walk.

