A $24 Million Bond ETF Stake Shows Where One Portfolio Is Hiding From Volatility

Key Points

Texas-based Coppell Advisory Solutions added 103,077 FTSM shares in the third quarter.

The overall value of the position jumped by about $6.21 million from the previous period.

As of September 30, Coppell reported owning 402,044 FTSM shares valued at $24.17 million, ranking as its fifth-largest position.

Texas-based Coppell Advisory Solutions increased its stake in the First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 103,077 shares, contributing to a net position change of $6.21 million, according to a November 13 SEC filing.

What Happened

Coppell Advisory Solutions disclosed in a November 13 SEC filing that it increased its position in the First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 103,077 shares during the third quarter. The position rose to 402,044 shares valued at $24.17 million as of September 30.

What Else to Know

The FTSM stake was about 2.56% of 13F reportable AUM at quarter-end.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:BRNY: $73.59 million (7.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:RSMV: $49.34 million (5.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:BUFZ: $33.67 million (3.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:BUFR: $29.30 million (3.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:FTSM: $24.17 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of Monday, FTSM shares were priced at $59.96, roughly flat over the past year.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $6.25 billion Yield 4.3% Price (as of Monday) $59.96 1-year total return 4.6%

ETF Snapshot

FTSM's investment strategy focuses on short-duration, U.S. dollar-denominated fixed- and variable-rate debt securities, targeting an average portfolio duration of less than one year and an average maturity under three years.

It's structured as an actively managed ETF listed on NASDAQ, it is designed for investors seeking short-term fixed income exposure.

It serves institutional and retail investors seeking liquidity, capital preservation, and competitive yields in the short-term bond market.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is a large-scale, actively managed fixed income ETF with a market capitalization of $6.16 billion. The fund’s strategy centers on minimizing interest rate risk by maintaining a short portfolio duration, while seeking attractive risk-adjusted yields. FTSM’s competitive yield and focus on capital preservation position it as a core holding for investors seeking liquidity and stability in the short-term bond space.

Foolish Take

Adding to a short-maturity bond ETF signals a preference for optionality over conviction, especially when equity markets remain headline-driven, and rate expectations keep shifting. This is capital that can be redeployed quickly without taking a meaningful duration hit.



FTSM itself is built for exactly that role. Its weighted average duration sits around 0.6 years, with an average maturity under one year, limiting sensitivity to rate moves while still generating income. The fund’s recent 30-day SEC yield has hovered near the high-3% range, with a trailing distribution rate around 4%, offering a cash-like alternative without parking assets on the sidelines.



This holding sits solidly below the firm’s top equity positions and trails more aggressive allocations elsewhere in the portfolio, which consists of nearly 400 positions. That contrast suggests this is not a return engine but a stabilizer. The biggest takeaway: Short-duration bonds can play defense without going dormant. In a portfolio balancing growth bets and macro hedges, this kind of allocation buys time, liquidity, and flexibility while still getting paid to wait.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Actively managed ETF: An ETF where managers make ongoing investment decisions, rather than tracking a fixed index.

Short duration: Refers to bonds or portfolios with lower sensitivity to interest rate changes, typically maturing in a short period.

Variable-rate debt securities: Bonds or loans with interest payments that adjust periodically based on a benchmark rate.

Average maturity: The weighted average time until all securities in a portfolio mature.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees.

13F reportable: Refers to holdings that must be disclosed by institutional investment managers in SEC Form 13F filings.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Portfolio duration: A measure of a bond portfolio's sensitivity to interest rate changes, expressed in years.

Capital preservation: An investment strategy focused on preventing loss of principal.

Liquidity: The ease with which an asset can be quickly bought or sold without significantly affecting its price.



