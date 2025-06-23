Personal Finance

23 States Where $100K Doesn’t Feel Like Middle Class

June 23, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

The higher the cost of living is in a particular state, the less a $100,000 salary feels or spends like that.

A new study from GOBankingRates analyzed every state to determine where $100,000 in household income doesn’t feel like middle class. Key data was sourced for each state, like the household median income, average home value and monthly mortgage and the total cost of living (combining mortgage and expenditure costs). Using the 50/30/20 finance rule (50% goes to needs), GOBankingRates pulled out the states where you would have less than $50,000 left after paying for essentials, defining these as the states where $100,000 will not feel like $100,000.

The states are ranked by least amount of disposable income out of a $100,000 salary.

Also see the salary needed in every state to net $100,000.

Oahu: Commercial tourist shopping district of Waikiki Beach in Oahu Honolulu Hawaii USA, Waikīkī's main thoroughfare is Kalakaua Avenue, named after King Kalakaua, which houses most of the high-end hotels, most of the luxury designer brand stores popular surf stores.

1. Hawaii

  • Household median income: $98,317
  • Average home value: $985,731
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,825
  • Total cost of living annually: $104,671
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: ($4,671)

Aerial of tract housing and American suburban development in Southern California at sunset.

2. California

  • Household median income: $96,334
  • Average home value: $809,893
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,786
  • Total cost of living annually: $87,595
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $12,405

Marina Bay is a mixed-use development neighborhood of condominium, commercial and entertainment facilities in Quincy, Massachusetts.

3. Massachusetts

  • Household median income: $101,341
  • Average home value: $658,566
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,892
  • Total cost of living annually: $76,224
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $23,776
dock with background of Bellevue cityscape with reflection on lake washington at night.

4. Washington

  • Household median income: $94,952
  • Average home value: $618,364
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,654
  • Total cost of living annually: $71,188
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $28,812
River, Twilight, Tree, Princeton, New Jersey, House.

5. New Jersey

  • Household median income: $101,050
  • Average home value: $566,880
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,350
  • Total cost of living annually: $65,958
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $34,042

Looking at Aspen Colorado during the winter season.

6. Colorado

  • Household median income: $92,470
  • Average home value: $564,641
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,337
  • Total cost of living annually: $64,103
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $35,897
Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.

7. Utah

  • Household median income: $91,750
  • Average home value: $541,641
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,201
  • Total cost of living annually: $62,491
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $37,509
Hood River, Oregon at sunset.

8. Oregon

  • Household median income: $80,426
  • Average home value: $509,299
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,010
  • Total cost of living annually: $62,401
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $37,599

Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

9. New Hampshire

  • Household median income: $95,628
  • Average home value: $507,234
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,997
  • Total cost of living annually: $61,918
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $38,082
Newport Bridge at sunrise, Jamestown, Rhode Island, USA.

10. Rhode Island

  • Household median income: $86,372
  • Average home value: $486,649
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,876
  • Total cost of living annually: $61,244
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $38,756
Alaska, USA - August 12, 2016: Downtown Juneau with flowers in the foreground with painted wooden storefront buildings and the Red Dog Saloon.

11. Alaska

  • Household median income: $89,336
  • Average home value: $385,786
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,280
  • Total cost of living annually: $60,238
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $39,762

Greenwich is an affluent town in Fairfield County, Connecticut, United States.

12. Connecticut

  • Household median income: $93,760
  • Average home value: $440,359
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,602
  • Total cost of living annually: $58,635
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $41,365
Lower Manhattan from New Jersey.

13. New York

  • Household median income: $84,578
  • Average home value: $461,467
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,727
  • Total cost of living annually: $58,580
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $41,420
Henderson, Nevada, USA - April 6, 2019: Evening view of the Emerald Island Casino along Market Street in the downtown district.

14. Nevada

  • Household median income: $75,561
  • Average home value: $466,050
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,754
  • Total cost of living annually: $58,336
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $41,664

Cityscape in Bozeman, Montana, USA.

15. Montana

  • Household median income: $69,922
  • Average home value: $460,766
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,723
  • Total cost of living annually: $57,522
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $42,478
Boise downtown

16. Idaho

  • Household median income: $74,636
  • Average home value: $462,848
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,735
  • Total cost of living annually: $57,192
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $42,808
Row of colorful, red, yellow, blue, white, green painted residential townhouses, homes, houses with brick patio gardens in summer.

17. Maryland

  • Household median income: $101,652
  • Average home value: $438,225
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,590
  • Total cost of living annually: $56,814
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $43,186

Nogales-Arizona-iStock-1077901314

18. Arizona

  • Household median income: $76,872
  • Average home value: $438,202
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,589
  • Total cost of living annually: $55,845
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $44,155
Lewiston is a city in Androscoggin County in Maine, and the second-largest city in the state.

19. Maine

  • Household median income: $71,773
  • Average home value: $397,214
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,347
  • Total cost of living annually: $54,714
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $45,286
Taveller sleepingon the lawn opposite to Middlebury Waterworks in Vermont State.

20. Vermont

  • Household median income: $78,024
  • Average home value: $392,398
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,319
  • Total cost of living annually: $53,903
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $46,097

Lake Okeechobee, United States - December 28, 2015: On a sunny afternoon two people ride in a pontoon boat along the canal.

21. Florida

  • Household median income: $71,711
  • Average home value: $407,588
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,409
  • Total cost of living annually: $53,714
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $46,286
Brightly colored row houses in Richmond, Virginia.

22. Virginia

  • Household median income: $90,974
  • Average home value: $406,016
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,399
  • Total cost of living annually: $53,284
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $46,716
Bethany Beach boardwalk at sunrise.

23. Delaware

  • Household median income: $82,855
  • Average home value: $389,709
  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,303
  • Total cost of living annually: $52,589
  • Money left from $100K after cost of living: $47,411

Methodology: Data for this study was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 30, 2025.

