23 States Where $100K Doesn’t Feel Like Middle Class

The higher the cost of living is in a particular state, the less a $100,000 salary feels or spends like that.
See More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States
Try This: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
A new study from GOBankingRates analyzed every state to determine where $100,000 in household income doesn’t feel like middle class. Key data was sourced for each state, like the household median income, average home value and monthly mortgage and the total cost of living (combining mortgage and expenditure costs). Using the 50/30/20 finance rule (50% goes to needs), GOBankingRates pulled out the states where you would have less than $50,000 left after paying for essentials, defining these as the states where $100,000 will not feel like $100,000.
The states are ranked by least amount of disposable income out of a $100,000 salary.
Also see the salary needed in every state to net $100,000.
1. Hawaii
- Household median income: $98,317
- Average home value: $985,731
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,825
- Total cost of living annually: $104,671
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: ($4,671)
Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
Read Next: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class
2. California
- Household median income: $96,334
- Average home value: $809,893
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,786
- Total cost of living annually: $87,595
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $12,405
Be Aware: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade
3. Massachusetts
- Household median income: $101,341
- Average home value: $658,566
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,892
- Total cost of living annually: $76,224
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $23,776
4. Washington
- Household median income: $94,952
- Average home value: $618,364
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,654
- Total cost of living annually: $71,188
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $28,812
5. New Jersey
- Household median income: $101,050
- Average home value: $566,880
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,350
- Total cost of living annually: $65,958
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $34,042
View More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K
6. Colorado
- Household median income: $92,470
- Average home value: $564,641
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,337
- Total cost of living annually: $64,103
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $35,897
7. Utah
- Household median income: $91,750
- Average home value: $541,641
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,201
- Total cost of living annually: $62,491
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $37,509
8. Oregon
- Household median income: $80,426
- Average home value: $509,299
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,010
- Total cost of living annually: $62,401
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $37,599
For You: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities
9. New Hampshire
- Household median income: $95,628
- Average home value: $507,234
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,997
- Total cost of living annually: $61,918
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $38,082
10. Rhode Island
- Household median income: $86,372
- Average home value: $486,649
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,876
- Total cost of living annually: $61,244
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $38,756
11. Alaska
- Household median income: $89,336
- Average home value: $385,786
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,280
- Total cost of living annually: $60,238
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $39,762
That’s Interesting: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South
12. Connecticut
- Household median income: $93,760
- Average home value: $440,359
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,602
- Total cost of living annually: $58,635
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $41,365
13. New York
- Household median income: $84,578
- Average home value: $461,467
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,727
- Total cost of living annually: $58,580
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $41,420
14. Nevada
- Household median income: $75,561
- Average home value: $466,050
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,754
- Total cost of living annually: $58,336
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $41,664
Discover More: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley
15. Montana
- Household median income: $69,922
- Average home value: $460,766
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,723
- Total cost of living annually: $57,522
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $42,478
16. Idaho
- Household median income: $74,636
- Average home value: $462,848
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,735
- Total cost of living annually: $57,192
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $42,808
17. Maryland
- Household median income: $101,652
- Average home value: $438,225
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,590
- Total cost of living annually: $56,814
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $43,186
Trending Now: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck
18. Arizona
- Household median income: $76,872
- Average home value: $438,202
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,589
- Total cost of living annually: $55,845
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $44,155
19. Maine
- Household median income: $71,773
- Average home value: $397,214
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,347
- Total cost of living annually: $54,714
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $45,286
20. Vermont
- Household median income: $78,024
- Average home value: $392,398
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,319
- Total cost of living annually: $53,903
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $46,097
Read Next: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
21. Florida
- Household median income: $71,711
- Average home value: $407,588
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,409
- Total cost of living annually: $53,714
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $46,286
22. Virginia
- Household median income: $90,974
- Average home value: $406,016
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,399
- Total cost of living annually: $53,284
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $46,716
23. Delaware
- Household median income: $82,855
- Average home value: $389,709
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,303
- Total cost of living annually: $52,589
- Money left from $100K after cost of living: $47,411
Methodology: Data for this study was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 30, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- 6 Costco Products That Have the Most Customer Complaints
- Mark Cuban Warns of 'Red Rural Recession' -- 4 States That Could Get Hit Hard
- How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires -- and How You Can, Too
- 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 23 States Where $100K Doesn’t Feel Like Middle Class
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.