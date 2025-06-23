23 States Where $100K Doesn’t Feel Like Middle Class

The higher the cost of living is in a particular state, the less a $100,000 salary feels or spends like that.

A new study from GOBankingRates analyzed every state to determine where $100,000 in household income doesn’t feel like middle class. Key data was sourced for each state, like the household median income, average home value and monthly mortgage and the total cost of living (combining mortgage and expenditure costs). Using the 50/30/20 finance rule (50% goes to needs), GOBankingRates pulled out the states where you would have less than $50,000 left after paying for essentials, defining these as the states where $100,000 will not feel like $100,000.

The states are ranked by least amount of disposable income out of a $100,000 salary.

Also see the salary needed in every state to net $100,000.

1. Hawaii

Household median income: $98,317

$98,317 Average home value: $985,731

$985,731 Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,825

$5,825 Total cost of living annually: $104,671

$104,671 Money left from $100K after cost of living: ($4,671)

2. California

Household median income: $96,334

$96,334 Average home value: $809,893

$809,893 Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,786

$4,786 Total cost of living annually: $87,595

$87,595 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $12,405

3. Massachusetts

Household median income: $101,341

$101,341 Average home value: $658,566

$658,566 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,892

$3,892 Total cost of living annually: $76,224

$76,224 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $23,776

4. Washington

Household median income: $94,952

$94,952 Average home value: $618,364

$618,364 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,654

$3,654 Total cost of living annually: $71,188

$71,188 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $28,812

5. New Jersey

Household median income: $101,050

$101,050 Average home value: $566,880

$566,880 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,350

$3,350 Total cost of living annually: $65,958

$65,958 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $34,042

6. Colorado

Household median income: $92,470

$92,470 Average home value: $564,641

$564,641 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,337

$3,337 Total cost of living annually: $64,103

$64,103 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $35,897

7. Utah

Household median income: $91,750

$91,750 Average home value: $541,641

$541,641 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,201

$3,201 Total cost of living annually: $62,491

$62,491 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $37,509

8. Oregon

Household median income: $80,426

$80,426 Average home value: $509,299

$509,299 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,010

$3,010 Total cost of living annually: $62,401

$62,401 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $37,599

9. New Hampshire

Household median income: $95,628

$95,628 Average home value: $507,234

$507,234 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,997

$2,997 Total cost of living annually: $61,918

$61,918 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $38,082

10. Rhode Island

Household median income: $86,372

$86,372 Average home value: $486,649

$486,649 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,876

$2,876 Total cost of living annually: $61,244

$61,244 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $38,756

11. Alaska

Household median income: $89,336

$89,336 Average home value: $385,786

$385,786 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,280

$2,280 Total cost of living annually: $60,238

$60,238 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $39,762

12. Connecticut

Household median income: $93,760

$93,760 Average home value: $440,359

$440,359 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,602

$2,602 Total cost of living annually: $58,635

$58,635 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $41,365

13. New York

Household median income: $84,578

$84,578 Average home value: $461,467

$461,467 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,727

$2,727 Total cost of living annually: $58,580

$58,580 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $41,420

14. Nevada

Household median income: $75,561

$75,561 Average home value: $466,050

$466,050 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,754

$2,754 Total cost of living annually: $58,336

$58,336 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $41,664

15. Montana

Household median income: $69,922

$69,922 Average home value: $460,766

$460,766 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,723

$2,723 Total cost of living annually: $57,522

$57,522 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $42,478

16. Idaho

Household median income: $74,636

$74,636 Average home value: $462,848

$462,848 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,735

$2,735 Total cost of living annually: $57,192

$57,192 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $42,808

17. Maryland

Household median income: $101,652

$101,652 Average home value: $438,225

$438,225 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,590

$2,590 Total cost of living annually: $56,814

$56,814 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $43,186

18. Arizona

Household median income: $76,872

$76,872 Average home value: $438,202

$438,202 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,589

$2,589 Total cost of living annually: $55,845

$55,845 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $44,155

19. Maine

Household median income: $71,773

$71,773 Average home value: $397,214

$397,214 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,347

$2,347 Total cost of living annually: $54,714

$54,714 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $45,286

20. Vermont

Household median income: $78,024

$78,024 Average home value: $392,398

$392,398 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,319

$2,319 Total cost of living annually: $53,903

$53,903 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $46,097

21. Florida

Household median income: $71,711

$71,711 Average home value: $407,588

$407,588 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,409

$2,409 Total cost of living annually: $53,714

$53,714 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $46,286

22. Virginia

Household median income: $90,974

$90,974 Average home value: $406,016

$406,016 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,399

$2,399 Total cost of living annually: $53,284

$53,284 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $46,716

23. Delaware

Household median income: $82,855

$82,855 Average home value: $389,709

$389,709 Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,303

$2,303 Total cost of living annually: $52,589

$52,589 Money left from $100K after cost of living: $47,411

Methodology: Data for this study was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 30, 2025.

