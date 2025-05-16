23 Analysts Assess Autodesk: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 23 analysts have evaluated Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 14 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Autodesk, revealing an average target of $331.0, a high estimate of $385.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. This current average represents a 3.32% decrease from the previous average price target of $342.35.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Autodesk. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $335.00 $303.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $345.00 $350.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $330.00 $385.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $323.00 $335.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $350.00 $400.00 William Jellison DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $265.00 $285.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $325.00 $365.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $310.00 $350.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $280.00 $300.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $300.00 $350.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $315.00 $360.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $365.00 $355.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $370.00 $350.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Buy $350.00 $360.00 William Jellison DA Davidson Raises Neutral $285.00 $275.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $335.00 $330.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Outperform $360.00 $360.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $336.00 $345.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $385.00 $375.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $340.00 $325.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $339.00 $361.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $325.00 $325.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $345.00 $330.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Autodesk. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Autodesk. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Autodesk's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Autodesk's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Autodesk analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Financial Insights: Autodesk

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Autodesk showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.57% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Autodesk's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Autodesk's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.98, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ADSK

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ADSK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.