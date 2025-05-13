22nd Century Group Inc. Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) announced Loss for first quarter of -$4.328 million

The company's earnings totaled -$4.328 million, or -$2.50 per share. This compares with -$9.328 million, or -$395.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.9% to $5.956 million from $6.469 million last year.

22nd Century Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$4.328 Mln. vs. -$9.328 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.50 vs. -$395.07 last year. -Revenue: $5.956 Mln vs. $6.469 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.