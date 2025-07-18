22 Analysts Assess Carvana: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 22 analysts provided ratings for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $325.86, along with a high estimate of $440.00 and a low estimate of $230.00. Marking an increase of 14.05%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $285.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Carvana among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Lantz Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $390.00 $310.00 Robert Mollins Gordon Haskett Announces Hold $329.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $415.00 $325.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $375.00 $300.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $440.00 $275.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $305.00 $295.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $295.00 $290.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $375.00 $325.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $340.00 $315.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $290.00 $280.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $325.00 $295.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $280.00 $245.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Neutral $290.00 $260.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $325.00 $280.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $295.00 $290.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $340.00 $320.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $315.00 $230.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $310.00 $290.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $275.00 $200.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $340.00 $340.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $290.00 $310.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $230.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Carvana. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Carvana. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carvana compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carvana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Carvana's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Carvana's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carvana analyst ratings.

Get to Know Carvana Better

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Carvana's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Carvana's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 38.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Carvana's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carvana's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.63% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carvana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Carvana's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 4.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CVNA

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Gordon Haskett Initiates Coverage On Hold Jul 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CVNA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.