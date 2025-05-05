The 21 Universities That Have the Most Billionaire Alumni

What do Michael Bloomberg, the Winklevoss twins, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, former U.S. commerce secretary Penny Pritzker, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and ex-Chilean President Sebastián Piñera have in common?

They’re all alumni of Harvard University. Oh, and they’re all billionaires.

It won’t surprise anyone that Harvard ranks No. 1 for the college graduating the most billionaires, but what is shocking is just how much the institution stands out, with over 100 billionaires holding Harvard degrees.

Kevin Young, an economics professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Ricardo Salas Díaz, a lecturer in the economics department at Dartmouth College, have put together an in-depth analysis of the degrees of the global elite. Their article — published in the journal Global Networks — features billionaires but extends beyond that to include others who may be considered part of the global elite. (Think corporate board members, government officials and leaders of international organizations.)

The list of billionaires only includes people who graduated, so while former Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg is on it, the school’s richest ex-student, Mark Zuckerberg, is not.

The purpose of the research was to understand how credentials are associated with power. What they found was “evidence for a distinct pattern of hierarchy in the distribution of educational credentials,” Salas Díaz and Young write in the article. They describe “the super-prominent position of a small number of elite universities, which play an enormously central role in the education of global elites.”

The research shows that Harvard has granted the most degrees to global elites at a total of 662, which is 9% of the sample and blows away the other highest contenders: Stanford University (306 global elite grads), University of Pennsylvania (170), University of Oxford (165), Columbia University (154) and Yale University (130).

“Harvard, it’s not just standing out — it’s completely abnormal,” Young tells Money. “It’s totally incomparable to any other university.”

With degrees to over 300 elites and 69 billionaire alums, Stanford is the clear second, in part due to its ultra-wealthy alumni with tech fortunes including founders or cofounders of Palantir, DoorDash, Workday, Robinhood, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Yahoo, Instagram, Google, TSMC, Netflix, Zillow, LinkedIn and others.

In the billionaires data, the University of Pennsylvania is third with 38 alums. And, yes, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump are two of them.

Schools with the most billionaire alumni, ranked

Here is a list of the 21 universities that have the most billionaire alumni:

1. Harvard University: 104

2. Stanford University: 69

3. University of Pennsylvania: 38

4. Columbia University: 32

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology: 28

6. Yale University: 24

7. Cornell University: 22

8. University of Mumbai (India): 22

9. Tsinghua University (China): 19

10. New York University: 18

11. University of Southern California: 17

12. University of California, Berkeley: 15 (tie)

12. University of Michigan: 15 (tie)

14. Peking University (China): 14

15. Moscow State University (Russia): 13 (tie)

15. Princeton University: 13 (tie)

17. University of California, Los Angeles: 12 (tie)

17. University of Chicago: 12 (tie)

17. Fudan University (China): 12 (tie)

17. Seoul National University (South Korea): 12 (tie)

17. Zhejiang University (China): 12 (tie)

Note: These figures are based on the Salas Díaz and Young dataset published in September 2024; however, source data dates back to March 2021.

The education of the elite

Whether you look at billionaires only or the global elite more broadly, many of the patterns are the same, Young says. For example, after Harvard, Stanford is also second for degrees to the heads of think tanks and nongovernmental organizations.

“Basically, the patterns we find for billionaires going to certain places are similar for corporate leaders, are similar for the heads of international organizations, are similar for think tanks, foundations, NGOs,” Young says.

Asked whether the research is meant to be an evaluation of the ability of universities to produce wealth or elites, Young says that’s not at all how they see it. He explains that they didn’t even differentiate between self-made billionaires and people who inherited their money. Advantages like legacy admissions and prep school background help the children of elites secure admission to a small number of prestigious institutions.

“We don’t see Yale as a production factory for billionaires, but a lot of billionaires have gone through there at some point in their life,” Young says.

A degree from a prestigious university can be a “loud signal” in professional settings, and it comes with key connections that help people get super rich.

“Maybe you learn some special tricks at Yale Law School. I have no doubt that there’s some content there that might be helpful. But the main thing you’re getting is you have Yale associated with you for the rest of your life,” Young says. “You connect to other people from Yale that are also in elite status, and this continues through alumni networks forever.”

© Copyright 2025 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.