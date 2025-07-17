21 Analysts Have This To Say About Shake Shack

During the last three months, 21 analysts shared their evaluations of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 8 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 2 4 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 2 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $125.0, a high estimate of $166.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average has increased by 4.45% from the previous average price target of $119.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Shake Shack is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andy Barish Jefferies Raises Underperform $120.00 $100.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $122.00 $109.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Maintains Hold $127.00 $127.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Hold $105.00 $105.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $160.00 $125.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $166.00 $102.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Underweight $110.00 $100.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Neutral $134.00 $112.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $145.00 $120.00 Anthony Trainor Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $95.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Hold $105.00 $105.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $134.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $100.00 $105.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $140.00 $145.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $100.00 $140.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $100.00 $155.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $131.00 $154.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shake Shack. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shake Shack. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Shake Shack compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Shake Shack compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Shake Shack's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Shake Shack's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. It serves a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order, and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water.

Shake Shack's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Shake Shack showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.46% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.32%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shake Shack's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shake Shack's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.74.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

