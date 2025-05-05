21 Analysts Have This To Say About Atlassian

21 analysts have shared their evaluations of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 11 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 10 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Atlassian, presenting an average target of $275.24, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. A 15.21% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $324.60.

The standing of Atlassian among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $260.00 $350.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $215.00 $230.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $315.00 $330.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $221.00 $255.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $300.00 $330.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $255.00 $300.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Outperform $250.00 $270.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $300.00 $365.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $320.00 $370.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $255.00 $255.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $225.00 $320.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Outperform $270.00 $317.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $330.00 $375.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $275.00 $365.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $295.00 $360.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $262.00 $330.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $230.00 $330.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $330.00 $400.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $350.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $255.00 - Steve Koenig Macquarie Raises Neutral $317.00 $290.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Atlassian. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlassian compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Atlassian's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Atlassian's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Atlassian Better

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Atlassian

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Atlassian's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -5.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlassian's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlassian's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, Atlassian faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

