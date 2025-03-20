21 Analysts Assess Expand Energy: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $115.86, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.91% from the previous average price target of $106.38.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Expand Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $107.00 $105.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $123.00 $86.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $117.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $131.00 $133.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $114.00 $115.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $101.00 $96.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $86.00 $86.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $117.00 $113.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $133.00 $119.00 John Freeman Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $135.00 - Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $121.00 - Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $113.00 $94.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $96.00 - Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $130.00 $105.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $100.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Announces Overweight $112.00 - Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $93.00 $93.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $116.00 $116.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $133.00 $109.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $127.00 -

Expand Energy Corp independent natural gas producer in the United States. It is fueling a more affordable, reliable and lower-carbon future. The group focused on developing abundant natural gas, oil, and gas liquids to expand energy access.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Expand Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.5% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Expand Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expand Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expand Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Expand Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

