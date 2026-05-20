A 2027 Bond Fund Lost an Institutional Holder — context is key

Key Points

Sold 1,005,908 shares; estimated transaction value of $19.83 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value decreased by $19.86 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement

Change represented 1.48% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Fund now holds zero shares, with no remaining value in BSCR

The position previously made up 1.62% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter

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On May 13, 2026, 49 Wealth Management, LLC disclosed a complete sale of its position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR), an estimated $19.83 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Sold 1,005,908 shares; estimated transaction value of $19.83 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value decreased by $19.86 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement

Change represented 1.48% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Fund now holds zero shares, with no remaining value in BSCR

The position previously made up 1.62% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 13, 2026, 49 Wealth Management, LLC reported selling its entire stake of 1,005,908 shares in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The estimated value of these transactions, based on the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026, was $19.83 million. The fund’s end-of-quarter position in BSCR is now zero, a decrease in value of $19.86 million including price changes.

What else to know

49 Wealth Management, LLC fully exited BSCR, reducing the position from 1.62% of fund AUM in the prior quarter to zero

Post-filing, BSCR represents 0% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing: Cboe BZX: IEFA: $162.08 million (12.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DIVZ: $159.19 million (11.9% of AUM) UNK: IDVZ: $135.81 million (10.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPYM: $107.86 million (8.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: PFDE: $98.32 million (7.4% of AUM)

As of May 18, 2026, shares were priced at $19.59, up 4.62% over the past year but trailing the S&P 500 by 21.2 percentage points

Dividend yield was 4.62% as of May 18, 2026

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.58 billion Dividend yield 4.29% Price (as of market close 2026-05-18) $19.59 1-year total return 4.62%

ETF snapshot

BSCR’s investment strategy targets investment-grade U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds maturing in 2027, seeking to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2027 Index.

The fund portfolio is composed of a diversified sample of corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027; holdings are rebalanced monthly to maintain index alignment.

It operates as a passively managed ETF with a defined maturity date of 2027, tracking the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2027 Index and investing in U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF offers targeted exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, combining the benefits of bond laddering and ETF liquidity. The fund’s structure allows investors to plan for a specific maturity date while maintaining diversification and monthly rebalancing. With a competitive yield and transparent methodology, the ETF appeals to investors seeking income and defined-term corporate credit exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

49 Wealth Management's exit from BSCR is the kind of institutional move that looks like a signal but probably isn't. Selling a defined-maturity bond ETF roughly a year before it winds down is ordinary portfolio management — the fund is doing exactly what it was designed to do, returning principal as its underlying bonds approach maturity in 2027. Wealth managers frequently exit these positions ahead of the terminal date to redeploy capital on their own schedule rather than waiting for the fund to close out. BSCR itself is straightforward: it holds investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds maturing in 2027, rebalances monthly, and terminates when those bonds mature. Nothing in this filing suggests the fund is underperforming its mandate or that something has changed with the underlying credit. If you're holding BSCR for defined-term investment-grade exposure through 2027, this filing doesn't change your calculus. Institutional investors exit these products routinely.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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