Is 2026 the Year to Start Taking Income From Your Retirement Accounts?

Key Points

Reviewing your monthly budget can help you gauge if your current income sources are enough.

It's easier to travel in your 60s than your 70s and 80s, so it may be good to check off some bucket list items if you have sufficient savings.

Your age, net worth, and how you feel about withdrawing from your retirement accounts are key considerations.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

People save in retirement accounts so their nest eggs can last for the rest of their lives. These funds can help with living expenses while opening the door to some discretionary purchases, such as vacations and dining.

However, retirees have to balance the timing of retirement account withdrawals to ensure they enjoy their fortunes without running out of cash. Here are some of the details to consider as you assess if 2026 is finally the year to start tapping into your retirement savings.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Review your monthly budget

Most retirees collect Social Security and may have other income sources, like a pension, that make it easier to cover expenses. Some people prefer the semi-retirement lifestyle and work part-time to provide added income.

If your income sources can cover your expenses, there isn't much reason to withdraw from your retirement accounts. The longer you let your portfolio remain undisturbed, the more likely your savings will outlive you.

However, retirees with multimillion-dollar nest eggs shouldn't have to struggle if their expenses barely exceed their income sources. In that scenario, it makes sense to withdraw some money from a retirement portfolio.

Traveling is easier in your 60s

Traveling gets harder as you get older. It can still be doable in your 70s if you maintain good physical fitness, but it gets a lot more difficult in your 80s. This timeline is important for retirees who want to visit bucket-list destinations after walking away from their careers.

It's better to make those types of trips in your 60s if you can afford to. Withdrawing money from your nest egg may make sense in this scenario since living expenses usually go down as you get older, especially if you maintain good health.

However, you shouldn't rush to go on a vacation binge the moment you retire. Some people get carried away and spend too much money in their first year of retirement.

The 4% withdrawal rule is a popular strategy to determine how much you should take out of your portfolio. It's up to you if you want to stretch the withdrawal rate to 5% or 6% in the first year because you want to travel. However, you should review your finances each year to ensure you aren't taking out too much.

Assess your age and portfolio

Personal finance is just that -- personal -- and your age and portfolio are two variables that significantly determine when and how much to take out from your retirement accounts. People who are older have more leeway.

A 75-year-old person typically will not live for as many more years as a 65 year old, giving the older retiree more flexibility with withdrawals. However, anyone who has less than $1 million saved up should be extra cautious about how much they withdraw.

Furthermore, people who have multimillion-dollar retirement portfolios have more resources to tap into for a vacation or another discretionary expense. You have to balance your needs and wants with knowing your financial situation. For some people, it makes a lot of sense to downsize and keep costs low, while others have enough to maintain high-end lifestyles.

Monitor how you feel

How do you feel when you think about withdrawing $5,000 from your nest egg, even as a one-time thing? Does it feel like you are setting yourself back or is it a small percentage of your total? Monitoring your emotions about withdrawing from your retirement portfolio can help you decide if 2026 is the right year for you.

Some retirees might go through this gut check and realize that a side hustle could be the right path for long-term financial stability. Others may be more comfortable with withdrawing more than $5,000 per month.

Each person has a different risk tolerance and financial situation. You can speak with a financial advisor if you aren't sure how to proceed. However, monitor your thinking and listen to your gut before making any big decisions with your nest egg.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.