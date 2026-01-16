This 2026 Social Security Change Is Going to Hurt the Worst

Key Points

Many 2026 Social Security changes are positive, like a cost-of-living adjustment.

One change is going to result in some people getting less money in their checks.

Workers need to be prepared for this Social Security change that could affect their finances.

Social Security is changing in important ways in 2026.

Many of these changes are beneficial and are going to help retirees. For example, seniors will benefit from a 2.8% Social Security COLA that increases their income. Retirees will also benefit from changes to the work rules that allow them to earn more money before facing temporary forfeiture of some retirement income.

Unfortunately, there is one change that's going to adversely impact workers and directly cost them money.

This Social Security change could be painful for workers

The Social Security change that's likely to hurt the worst this year is a change to the wage base limit.

The wage base limit affects the income that workers must pay Social Security taxes on. Workers who earn above the limit are not taxed on all of their income.

The wage base limit is increasing for 2026, though. It goes up in most years to keep pace with inflation. Unfortunately, this change means some workers are going to see more money disappearing from their paychecks this year.

How much are Social Security taxes increasing?

So, how much extra will workers owe due to the change in the wage base limit? It depends on earnings.

The wage base limit in 2025 was $176,100 but it is rising to $184,500 in 2026. This means that if you earn at least $184,500, you are going to be paying Social Security taxes on an extra $8,400 in annual income this year.

If you earn more than $176,100 but less than $184,500, you will see your taxes increase, but by a smaller amount. For example, if you earn $180,000, then you'll pay taxes on the income between $176,100 and $180,000 this year, so you'll be taxed on an extra $3,900 of your income.

The tax on Social Security totals 6.2% out of your wages, with your employer paying another 6.2%. Self-employed workers have to pay the entire amount with no employer to help, so they end up paying an extra 12.4% tax on the wages that are now subject to the wage base limit.

This means anyone who is earning $184,500 will pay an additional $520.80 per year in Social Security, or an extra $1,041.60 if they are self-employed. Workers need to be aware of the fact that they are going to see more money come out of their wages for Social Security this year because of this change.

The silver lining is, higher earners will now have more of their income counted in their Social Security benefits formula, so they will end up with higher retirement benefits because of the change. Still, for those who are far away from retirement, the biggest change they'll notice this year is the extra taxes they'll owe.

