The 2026 Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period Is Here. 3 Things You Need to Know

Key Points

The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period runs until Mar. 31, 2026.

During this time, you can switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan or go back to Original Medicare.

Be sure to look at coverage as well as cost when evaluating all your options.

The annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period in the fall (running from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 of each year) usually gets all the attention. It's often the only time you can change your Medicare coverage for the following year. But there are a few exceptions.

For example, if you're already on a Medicare Advantage plan, you are eligible for a special Open Enrollment Period that's happening right now. Here are three things you need to know if this applies to you.

1. The dates

The 2026 Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period runs from Jan. 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026. This only applies to those already on Medicare Advantage plans. Those hoping to switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan will likely have to wait until the regular Open Enrollment Period begins in October.

2. What you can change

During this Open Enrollment Period, you can switch to a new Medicare Advantage plan if you'd like. You can review all the plans available to you on the Medicare website.

You can also switch back to Original Medicare if you prefer. Those who choose this option will have the chance to select a Part D plan to help them cover their prescription drug costs throughout 2026.

If you make a policy change during the Open Enrollment Period, the change will take effect on the first of the following month. So if you decide to change to a different Medicare Advantage plan on Jan. 15, 2026, you'll stay on your existing plan until Feb. 1, 2026, at which point your new coverage will take effect.

3. What to focus on when comparing your options

Price will obviously be a big concern when deciding which Medicare Advantage plan is right for you. Generally speaking, plans with lower premiums tend to have higher deductibles, and vice versa. A lower-deductible plan could make sense if you anticipate a lot of healthcare expenses this year. A higher-deductible plan may work better if you don't expect a lot of doctor visits.

You may also have copays, which are a percentage of the treatment cost that you must pay even after meeting your deductible. You should be able to see how much this is when comparing your plan options.

You'll also want to evaluate plans based on what they cover. Make a note of which doctors and hospitals you use, which prescriptions you take, and what treatments you expect to need throughout 2026. Try to find a plan that covers most or all of these.

It's best not to wait too long to start exploring your options. You may run into questions about each plan that require reaching out to the plan provider for more information. That can take time.

What if you miss the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period?

If you don't make changes to your policy by March 31, 2026, you'll likely have to wait until Oct. 15, 2026 before you can switch policies again. If you change plans during the fall Open Enrollment Period, your new coverage will begin on Jan. 1, 2027.

In certain circumstances, you may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Eligibility often depends on a major life change, like moving to a new state, losing existing health insurance coverage, or being released from jail after incarceration. If you qualify for one of these Special Enrollment Periods, you'll have two months to elect new coverage. Your new policy will take effect on the first of the month after you select it.

If you have any questions about your plan, contact your plan provider. If you have a question about the Open Enrollment Period itself, reach out to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

