2026 Market Cap Madness Semifinal: Andy vs. Loren

In this episode of Rule Breaker Investing, Motley Fool co-founder David Gardner hosts this Final Four episode of Market Cap Madness, pitting past world champion Andy Cross against Cinderella contender Loren Horst.

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This podcast was recorded on March 4, 2026.

David Gardner: This week, next week, and the week after, make up our third annual March Market Cap Madness. It's a final four of past champions coming back to compete this March for our 2026 Market Cap Game Show World Championship. That's right. We have our own March Madness on this podcast, and our final four this year are Andy Cross, Loren Horst, David Gardner, and Emily Flippen, each of whom won their invitational last year to qualify for this month's World Championships. This week features former world champion Andy Cross taking on Rookie Phenom. Upstart. Wait, I think rookie and Upstart are redundant. Loren Horst.

Loren Horst: Cinderella?

David Gardner: Okay, sure. Also, you, too, dear listener. That's right. You're playing, too. You and any friends that you may be competing against on your own this week will also generate a final score from 0 to 10. Can you outscore my talented contestants? It's March. Market cap, Madness. Round one, game one only on this week's Rule Breaker Investing.

Welcome back to Rule Breaker Investing, and welcome to March Market Cap Madness. This is not just another Market Cap Game Show. This is the Final Four. One former world champion, one rising Dark Horse. Cinderella? Okay, maybe. And this week, only one of these two moves on to the championship round. Andy Cross, Loren Horst. Gentlemen, welcome to the semifinals.

Andy Cross: Great to be here, David.

Loren Horst: Thanks for having us back, David.

David Gardner: Of course, the most important competitor for all three of us is actually you because you're playing right along with us. Maybe you, dear listener, will emerge as the world champion this month, but first, you'll have to try to win today. Here's the drill. I name a stock. Neither Andy nor Loren knows what's coming. One gives a market cap range, the other, and you at home will simply say inside. I agree. With that range, it's inside it or outside. I disagree. And if you're right, give yourself a plus one. Ten stocks. A perfect score is 10, survive and advance. Let's tip this off. Gentle Fools, start your engines. Stock number one. Andy Cross, let me turn to you first. You are the chief investment officer at The Motley Fool, helping our Fool investor teams produce the best guidance and experience for our members across our suite of services. And it's also worth my pointing out that I believe, Andy, you are six and one. All time on the market cap game shows, six wins, one loss. Wow.

Andy Cross: David, I'm going to try my best to keep it at seven and one, but I got to tell you, I'm nervous. This rookie behind me right here is just talent.

David Gardner: Wait, rookie or Cinderella? Let's keep going. Andy, let's talk about something. So habit number two of Rule Breaker Investing is about adding up to stocks as opposed to doubling down. That's where I want to start here with stock number one. What do you do with a company that gets recommended or that we buy in life repeatedly, confidently over the years? Yet it just keeps falling. At what point in a situation like this, Andy Cross, do you say, Hey, the thesis is intact versus something here is structurally different than we thought?

Andy Cross: Well, in this market, we're facing that right now and just thinking about businesses and the threats of those businesses tied to AI. And so for every case that I have, first of all, trying to make sure I'm not throwing good money after bad, but it's really trying to understand both the business quality, those assets they have, and the leadership team to take advantage of those. Nathan, has any of that shifted or changed. At this point in time, you have to think about punting. There is a real difference between that volatility, which can be temporary, Andy, and a slow erosion of an underlying story. And stock number one is not a company that I know that well, but you, as our Chief Investment Officer, are probably familiar that we've recommended this a number of times. And I'm not going to say the market cap yet, you're going to do that, but it's been going down.

The company is Globant SA. Ticker symbol GLOB, Globant provides digital engineering and AI-driven transformation services to large enterprises, basically helping companies modernize their software platform, move to the cloud. Redesign customer experiences. Went public in 2014, it has built a global client base across multiple industries. Over the past five years, we've recommended it quite a lot. It hasn't done great. I can always raise my hand and say, I think I've picked more bad stocks than anybody else than Motley Fool. But anyway, all of that is merely prologue. Andy Cross, what is your stated market cap range for Globant, ticker symbol GLOB?

Andy Cross: David, I will say $3-4 billion. Pretty tight range, three to $4 billion. Loren, is this a company that you've ever studied?

Loren Horst: I remember reading about this a few years ago when one of our services may have recommended it, but it is not one that I've personally paid a lot of attention to so far.

David Gardner: Let me simply ask you, then, Loren. Andy said $3 billion to $4 billion, fairly tight ranges we talked about. Players at home, Loren Horst, do you want to agree or disagree with that stated range?

Loren Horst: Even though this is a little bit of a blind guess, my initial thought before Andy said any number was that it might be in the teens. I think it's a little bit larger. I'm going to say outside of the range.

David Gardner: If you set outside the range, give yourself a plus one. Yet, ironically, not for the reason Loren went out there, which is part of the beauty of the Market Cap Game Show. Globant Market Cap, I should mention, by the way, all of these were quoted as of about 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 3, a volatile day for our stock markets. Globant tapping the scales here at $2.19 billion, a little bit smaller than Andy's range. Loren, you get a plus one, even though you thought this thing was.

Loren Horst: Just but outside.

David Gardner: Again, players at home, now you see how the game works. If this is your first market cap game show. Yes, your job is just to agree or disagree, and give yourself a plus one this time if you disagree. Globant was founded, by the way, in Buenos Aires in 2003, during Argentina's post-financial crisis recovery, deliberately positioning itself as a global digital native firm from day one, rather than just regionally outsourced to us. I think the company these days is based in Luxembourg. The headquarters is, but the CEOs and the founders are still based down in Latin America. Hence, Globant SA that comes after the company's name. I count it as Loren one, Andy, zero.

Let's go on to stock number two. Let me turn now to Loren Horst and investment analyst at The Motley Fool, working primarily on the team Rule Breakers side of our flagship Motley Fool Stock Advisor service. His time at The Fool started as a temp on the members' Services team. Talk about Cinderella. I love this story. A decade ago, followed by a stint as a product manager working behind the scenes on many of our services. You can find him sharing his thoughts and encouraging newbies in our community as TMFLorenHorst. He holds a degree in economics from Alleghany College and resides in Washington, DC, with his wife, where he enjoys. I also reside in Washington, DC, with my wife, by the way. I also enjoy video games. And in your case, as well, Loren, rewatching 1990s cartoons. Welcome back.

Loren Horst: Thank you.

David Gardner: Loren, when you picture the CEO of a massive global consulting firm? 700,000 employees advising the world's biggest corporations. What does that image look like in your mind? What traits do you see?

Loren Horst: Is he Irish? No, I'm trying to think of which consulting companies would be that large, and I have one in mind, but I don't know. I'm trying to think of, like, a character type. Maybe it's a little bit of an accountant kind of unassuming, older might wear glasses. I described it as a male. Obviously, it could be a female, as well. But yeah, I'm not really quite sure.

David Gardner: Yeah, I would also imagine a sort of vaguely accounting background. One thing we definitely got wrong here it's a she. And I do see Andy nodding his head because I think he knows this company. But yes, I would say a generation ago, you might picture a gray suit, male, traditional pedigree. This company, though, with its 700,000 employees, advising the world's biggest corporations, has a female CEO. Since 2019, Julie Sweet has led one of the largest global consulting and technology services firms in the world, guiding enterprises through cloud transformation. I mean, all the things, AI adoption, digital modernization across more than 120 countries. Accenture. Is the company we are talking about, and Loren Horst, what is your stated market cap range for Accenture, ticker symbol ACN?

Loren Horst: You said 700,000 employees. I'm trying to think if I could. Back my way.

David Gardner: Yeah. I did spot you a fact.

Loren Horst: If I could back my way into maybe a revenue per employee, and then try to think of a sales multiple here. It's the right question. This is the type of company that I believe is near 100 billion, and I'm not sure on which side of it, though. I'm going to take a little bit of a wide range, and I'm going to say 75- $130 billion.

David Gardner: 75 billion to $130 billion. Andy Cross, have you ever looked at Accenture?

Andy Cross: Oh, yes.

David Gardner: Is this a stock you own?

Andy Cross: I do not own it, but I have followed it.

David Gardner: Do you have friends who work at Accenture?

Andy Cross: My brother, at one point, worked at Accenture.

David Gardner: Is your brother a friend of yours?

Andy Cross: Well, it depends on which day you're talking about.

David Gardner: I feel the same way about my brother. You have some facility here for Ticker symbol ACN. Loren said $75 billion to $13,030 billion. Players at home, Andy Cross, do you want to agree or disagree with 75 to 130 billion?

Andy Cross: I'm going to agree.

David Gardner: All right. If you two agreed, give yourself a plus one. We are tied. That was close. Accenture $129.47 billion, just inside the top end of Loren's range. I mean, it's been a volatile day in the market. This thing could have started a little higher, except.

Loren Horst: I should have done the [inaudible]. I know what I'm going to do next.

Andy Cross: I know it was a much larger company than that.

David Gardner: They are based in Ireland. Is that true?

Andy Cross: Yeah, the headquarters are in Dublin.

David Gardner: Accenture was originally Andersen Consulting. It was part of Arthur Anderson speaking of those accounting types. I did split, though, in the year 2000, rebranded the name Accenture, chosen by an employee in an internal naming contest. We never did.

Loren Horst: One of those [inaudible].

David Gardner: I'm not sure we will end up with this name.

Loren Horst: Very smart.

David Gardner: But the company does employ more than 700,000 people globally, a key factor in Loren's mathematical mind running the numbers, coming up with an almost nailed it high-end on his market cap prediction. Let's move on to stock number 3. Andy, when you board a commercial flight, do you ever pull out that little safety card in the seat back pocket, and you just want to see which aircraft you're on? Is that a thing you do?

Andy Cross: Every time. No joke. Every time.

David Gardner: Did it start when you were a little kid? Why do you do this? Do you feel like most people do that, or are you odd?

Andy Cross: It started when I had kids.

David Gardner: Nice.

Andy Cross: So for safety.

David Gardner: It's been working for you so far.

Andy Cross: I'm here at the show, so.

David Gardner: And those kids aren't as little anymore. You've been doing this for a while.

Andy Cross: About 14 years.

David Gardner: For most of us, that card is the only reminder that only a handful of companies on Earth can build commercial aircraft at scale. We don't think about supply chains or certification processes or the fact that global air travel depends on an extraordinarily small number of manufacturers. When you think about a business carrying that kind of weight, Andy, what comes to mind? Do you think about maybe a certain European company than maybe a certain American company?

Andy Cross: I think of two companies. A little duopoly, they say.

David Gardner: It is kind of a global, I mean, there are other aircraft manufacturers, but at scale, and one of them is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Ticker symbol BA is Boeing Airlines, founded in 1916. By the way, I'm not going to name guys how many employees are at this company. But I will tell you they were founded in 1916. Boeing helped pioneer commercial aviation and later built iconic aircraft. I think we can rattle off some of these numbers, 707, 747, et cetera. Andy Cross, what is your stated market cap range for Boeing? Ticker symbol BA?

Andy Cross: I think this is a large one, so I'm going to say 250 billion to 350 billion.

David Gardner: 250 billion to 350 billion. Loren, have you ever flown on a Boeing aircraft?

Loren Horst: I may not be aware. Surely, I have, but it's not the sort of information I look for. Like, it's in the off chance, you know, I'm on a model that's been recalled or something. I don't really want to know that whenever I'm going, wherever I'm going.

David Gardner: I think that's a good point. If you and Andy are flying together and Andy can't find that little card in his seatback pocket, he's like, Dude, could I see that card?

Loren Horst: He can borrow mine any day.

David Gardner: You can have it.

Loren Horst: I was going to say, I got you covered.

David Gardner: All right, Loren, Andy said $250 billion to $350 billion. I mean, you got 100 billion to work with here. Players at home, Loren Horst, do you want to agree with Andy's range or disagree with Andy's range?

Loren Horst: My first instinct was that this company is a little bit smaller. I'm going to throw a little bit of a curveball here and agree with Andy.

David Gardner: You are both saying you think it's smaller than his range, but you're going to agree with him?

Loren Horst: I'm disagreeing with my instinct here.

David Gardner: I see. To be very clear, and players at home, you need to save this too. Loren, I'm gonna count you down three, two, one. I want you to simply say agree or disagree. Three, two, one.

Loren Horst: Agree.

David Gardner: If you two agreed with Andy Cross's range of 250 to 350 billion, along with Loren Horst, [NOISE] don't give yourself a point because it is, in fact, a smaller company than Andy was foreseeing. Some of that instinct, the whole go with your gut thing, Loren, I mean, 176.95 billion. This is a company that's been up and down over the years. For such an important company that my snap test, if you snapped your fingers and this company disappeared, would anyone notice? Would anyone care? I mean, an absolute ton of people would notice. A lot of people would care if Boeing disappeared. Yet, it's gotten in some trouble over the years, Andy, and its stock has not been as strong as you might hope for from this American Bell.

Andy Cross: Certainly has struggled, and its dominant position in not just commercial, but also providing on the military side, as a global manufacturer, it has not been the best always stock over the last 10 years.

Loren Horst: When they do everything right, you don't notice it. Whenever they do anything wrong, it's headline news.

David Gardner: So true. Just looking at the stock, which I've never owned myself, but it had a raging run from somewhere $130 a share in 2016. It topped out over 400 just three years later. These days, it's closer to 225, so up and down. But take the long haul. I'm looking back more than 30 years now. It's up. Speaking of up, Andy, you are now up two to one. Let's move on to stock number 4. Back to you, Loren. When people think about the biggest technology platforms in the world, Amazon, Alphabet, Google, maybe Meta. How often do you hear someone casually mention one based, though in Shenzhen?

Loren Horst: Not too often. I imagine what geographic region that is? I'm not positive which country that's in.

David Gardner: That's okay. You may not have been to China before. Have you been yet?

Loren Horst: I haven't.

David Gardner: Excellent. It's a great place. I know you spent some of the holidays, though, in Milan.

Loren Horst: It was wonderful. I highly recommend it.

David Gardner: Pre-Olympics, although, Loren, we were talking about this before the show began. You can definitely claim you were at the Olympics if you were there over.

Loren Horst: They had the countdown clock, so that's got to count.

David Gardner: Excellent. You still have China ahead of you, but, yes, there's an entire parallel digital universe operating at massive scale that many Americans don't interact with directly, but I'm thinking about messaging, gaming, payments, e-commerce. This is a company that dominates its home market yet sits outside. Many of our daily experience here in the West, Loren, I know you're a gamer. Have you ever played League of Legends?

Loren Horst: I have not.

David Gardner: It's funny because it is such a popular game, and yet I, too, have not really played League of Legends. It's intense. Multiplayer games on the Internet where you're trying to knock people over or take them out altogether. As I age, I'm 59, I find that I tend to be the guy who gets knocked out, so I don't play these games as much as I once did. Do you play any violent games where you get to knock people like me out?

Loren Horst: Person in person? Certainly, I like more single player storyline games, but there are some rough up games that are certainly good to play as well.

David Gardner: Been playing anything recently?

Loren Horst: Currently, as we've talked before about my nostalgia, I'm replaying.

David Gardner: Assassin's Creed?

Loren Horst: I went through Assassin's Creed, now I'm replaying Sherlock Holmes games from a decade ago, which were, interestingly enough, I think the only video games I've seen were there was a little Nvidia name card on the loading screen. That was pretty cool.

David Gardner: Wow. That's old school. I will say, I was inspired by what you said when you were on, I think it, was it June when you competed and made it. You were playing through the Assassin's Creed series at that point. I was like, I have so many of these Assassin's Creed game. I'm going to play one of them, and I'm still stuck on Assassin's Creed Origin, which is the one set in Egypt. An excellent game. I really am enjoying it months later.

Loren Horst: If you play the downloadable content as there are hundreds of hours worth of game playing time to go through there.

David Gardner: OMG, I don't think I'm going to do that. There are other things to play, too. Stock number 4 is Tencent Holdings. Ticker symbol TCEHY. It's one of those ADRs with the Y on the end. This company was founded in 1998, $0.10 built. We chat into one of the most powerful super app ecosystems on Earth. It integrates messaging, payments. We don't really have things like this. I wouldn't say in the United States of America, your gaming, commerce, into your daily life. For more than 1 billion of our fellow Earthlings, Loren Horst, what is your stated market cap range for Tencent ticker symbol TCEHY?

Loren Horst: This is a company I haven't followed recently. I used to own shares because they own Epic Games. They own the Unreal Engine. There definitely is a video game exposure there, but it's a relatively smaller portion of the business, so I didn't really understand the rest, and I don't own it anymore. This is one I'm very confident is in the hundreds of billions of dollars. The question is how many of them? I'm going to throw out a range here of $450-700 billion.

David Gardner: Four hundred and fifty billion to $700 billion. You got 250 to work with, or so, Andy. This is actually a stock I picked for Rule Breakers. Back in 2017, I was checking. It was at $39 a share. The Rule Breakers team ultimately sold that in December of 2022. I had stepped away from our company a year earlier. They sold at 38, so we were down $1. That's sad. It is up higher than that, but we're not going to talk how high, because I don't want to help Andy and our players at home any more than I may just have. Andy, Loren said $450-700 billion. Do you want to agree with that range, or do you want to disagree with that range?

Andy Cross: I'm going to disagree with that range.

David Gardner: What is it that is making you want to disagree? Is it just Loren, or is it $0.10 or is it numbers?

Andy Cross: Loren made a very strong case in his preamble about knowing the company, playing the games.

David Gardner: I agree with that.

Andy Cross: He had me going for a little bit. This is not one that I really have ever looked at, and I think if it was that large, is my I would have looked at it, but now, who knows? We'll have to let the numbers tell.

David Gardner: We're about to find out. Players at home, Andy disagreed. What do you do? You just said it, and $0.10 market cap is $591.34 billion, squarely within Loren's wide range 450-700. If you agreed with Loren quiting Loren himself, give yourself a plus one. We are tied two to two. I was looking more into this. I don't use WeChat. About a billion of us, too. Some of our listeners definitely do, but it's not just a messaging app. It's basically a super app in China. You can pay bills. You can book your travel, schedule your doctor visits. You can even file for government services within that one ecosystem. Loren, games, as well.

Loren Horst: If there was ever one super app in any country in the world, it is Tencent inside of China.

David Gardner: Well said, and this is a company again. Games are a big thing. I haven't even said their biggest brand yet, I think, but when Loren mentioned Epic Games, that's the company behind Fortnite, so $0.10. If you've ever played Fortnite, you have been a customer. Guys, it's our final four. We're four stocks in, and it's two to two. I'm rubbing my hands together. This is just what we're looking for from March Market Cap Madness. Let's move on to stock number 5. Andy, if a friend tells you they're starting a small business tomorrow, what's the first digital asset you might suggest they create and maybe try to own? Probably an app. I think that's exactly the right answer here for 2026.

Now, when we started The Motley Fool in 1993, it was just a print newsletter. We came online with AOL in 1994. People weren't even saying World Wide Web yet. But at that point, we started to build out our own website. Correct. Which is the word that preceded the apps. These days, I think you need to have both. Now, not everybody wants to build their own app or their own website. In fact, entire companies have been built on the idea that literally anyone could launch a website in an afternoon. Now, there are a bunch of companies that do this these days, and some of them really play up how AI-centric they are, as well. I don't know this one as, but I think you guys do, based in Israel, Wix.com, LTD is stock number 5. The ticker symbol is WIX. I'm turning back to you, Andy. Any thoughts, first of all, before you give your market cap range, just about Wix or the world at large?

Andy Cross: I sold my Wix's position about I want to say in the past year and a half, maybe. I haven't really looked at it much recently. This will be coming out of it because it was much larger when I sold it.

David Gardner: I hasten to add we're only in audio podcasts. There's no video component. Neither Loren nor Andy has a computer, anything near them, so he's just sitting there staring at the table, trying to remember where he sold his Wix and what the market cap probably is. Now, I, on the other hand, do have a flipped-up laptop, looking at all the numbers. I know everything, and I can answer any question for anyone. These guys soundproof chamber until we got here today. No access to laptops. Andy, I was just about to ask you your stated market cap range for Wix.com, limited Ticker WIX, except. This is a throwdown. That's right. It's throwdown time, pencils out, Fools. Andy and Loren will now write down their best market cap range for Wix.com Limited. Ticker symbol WIX. Once they share their ranges, you at home, your job is just to pick the contestant that you think made the better guess. You simply say Andy or Loren when I ask, and if you're right, you score a point. Now, a couple of points here about how we score. As these guys think of their guesses, if only one of them gets the market cap range right, of course, that correct guess wins the point, but what if both are right? Then the contestant with the tighter range takes the point. What if both are wrong? Obviously, that doesn't happen. These guys are professionals. But supposing this ever should happen, if they both miss, we measure proximity. Whichever boundary is closest to the true market cap wins the point. We do this, the throwdown, twice every show. This is the first. Let's do it. Stock number 5 again, wix.com. Ticker symbol WIX. I'll now turn to Andy. First, Andy, what have you written down?

Andy Cross: I've written down 2.35 billion to 4.1 billion.

David Gardner: I noticed that you extended to two decimals for the bottom of your range. Andy, you were not willing to maybe go with that second decimal at the top end, or was it a zero?

Andy Cross: I was because I missed the first game you played in Globin, so I wasn't that confident on the higher side.

David Gardner: Good. 2.35-4.1 billion. Loren, what have you written down?

Loren Horst: David, I wrote down seven billion to 12 billion, so I'm hoping that at least one of us got this because otherwise, we might have to do some math if it fell in between us.

David Gardner: Again, players at home, if you liked Andy's call of 2.35-4.1 billion, you're going to say Andy. If you like Loren's call, seven billion to 12 billion, you're going to say Loren. I'm going to count it down for you. You need to say one of those names, who you think is right, 3, 2, 1. You said it. It did fall between you, but the market cap of Wix.com is 4.13 billion, which Andy was not willing to extend with that extra decimal. Technically, it was outside his range, but it was so proximate to one of his range numbers that that's an easy plus one for Andy Cross. If you said Andy, give yourself a plus one. Wow. In some ways, it was really close. In other ways, not so close. Loren off 7-12, dropping back one point as we reach halftime. I see it as Andy Cross three. Loren hears two. We're about to do our halftime follies, but let me ask you, player at home, what's your score? Nice. Guys, it's halftime, and as we've taken to do in recent shows, it's time for you each to tell a joke. I was trying to decide who should tell the joke first. It obviously has to be Rochambeau, rock, paper, scissors. Whoever loses has to tell this joke first. Guys, if you would, 3, 2, 1, shoot. I see Andy has defeated Loren in rock, paper, scissors. Therefore, Loren gets to tell his joke first.

Loren Horst: Two day traders are discussing their luck lately with the stock market. One laments to the other, some days I try to buy zero-day to expiration calls, and on other days, I'll try to buy same-day puts. But with how bad my portfolio's been performing lately, I'd have better luck investing in my own failure. His companion looks to him and says, hey, don't think like that. Failure is not an option.

David Gardner: That's pretty good. Using a pun. Well done, Loren. I was wondering whether, like, his buddy was already shorting him or betting against him.

Loren Horst: I was thinking.

David Gardner: You were thinking he might go there? No, it's just a straight-up pun. Well done, Loren Horst. Andy.

Andy Cross: I'm going short and sweet here, team. I'm saying, David, parallel lines have so much in common. It's really a shame they'll never meet.

David Gardner: We're not going to score the jokes. Andy, I have to admit I did not laugh at that. Loren, you did seem to chuckle at Andy's joke. Was that just being a good sport, or did he actually make you laugh with his Never the Twain Shall Meet?

Loren Horst: I love comedy. That was not a courtesy laugh. I may have liked the writing and the setup of my joke more, but I think your delivery was much better.

Andy Cross: I liked your setup, too, Loren.

David Gardner: I really appreciate both of you guys for bringing jokes. I'm glad I didn't have to. Although if you do have to bring a joke these days, I found large language models can help.

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David Gardner: Let's move to the second half of the show. Andy, our former world champion and last year's runner-up. You've only ever lost one market cap game show, and you're up at halftime. If I were a sideline reporter asking you your plans or expectations for the team coming out in the second half, what would you say at this point?

Andy Cross: It's only up by one, so you've got to keep fighting the games only halfway through. It's a full 10-question game or 11 just in case there's a tie.

David Gardner: That has happened before. Loren Horst, I'm just grabbing you as you come out of the locker room, your thoughts in advance of the second half, you're down three- two.

Loren Horst: All we have to do in the second half is just compete with our opponent. They have to compete against us and the expectations.

David Gardner: You take it one stock at a time. Let's move on to stock Number 6. Turning to Loren. Loren, you see a company, you're looking over a stock, you're researching the stock, and it's got a four-digit share price. It's priced in the thousands. All other things remaining equal, and focusing just on that. Does that spark any thoughts in your investing mind? I'm not talking about predicting what company. Just like psychologically, does that do anything to you when you see a four-digit share price?

Loren Horst: I think it's balanced. It's in two directions. On one hand, there's a little bit of hesitance because I know I'm not going to be able to accumulate a lot of shares, but on the other hand, I know not only that fractional shares are available, but this is a company that probably went public, maybe in a $20 or $30 range, and they have succeeded their way to the price that they trade at today.

David Gardner: Both are good thoughts. Let me just tweak it one more time, Loren. We're going to stay in your head for this follow up. How about this? It's an interesting stock to research. It has a four digit stock price, and it's traded on a foreign exchange. How does that torque your thinking?

Loren Horst: Now I'm just confused as to what company it could be. Because initially, I was thinking Booking Holdings or MercadoLibre, and now I'm not sure where to go next.

David Gardner: I really truth be told, Fools, I was not trying to get you to predict which company is, although we're about to talk about that. But just as you look over stocks, and you're this looks like an interesting company. You read more about, you're oh, it's traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Does that further incline you toward buying it? Are you neutral, you I think I'll just skip that.

Loren Horst: For now, I might skip it, but if they have a US listing that would be more accessible to me, it's definitely worth looking at.

David Gardner: Stock Number 6 is Constellation Software ticker symbol CSU. It's traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Company founded in 1995, Constellation Software specializes in acquiring and operating other people's software businesses. Basically, it's often looking for niche software companies that serve highly specific industries like maybe a municipal government, and then over there, a healthcare system, and there's a logistics provider, and they buy them rather than building that software from scratch. This company has been extremely successful CEO Mark Leonard, one of those people who writes shareholder letters, and people sit up and pay attention a little bit Buffet like. There are a lot of Motley Fool fans, especially Motley Fool Canada fans in and around Constellation Software. This is a company I don't really know that well. I just know of it. I bet Andy, our Chief Investment Officer, knows a thing or two about this company. But turning back to Loren, a renaissance man in his own right, do you know this company?

Loren Horst: Not very well. I think I looked at it at one point. I believe, if I'm not mistaken, that it has a listing here in the US on the pink sheets, and then it has its primary listing that might trade dozens of shares per day. It's a very thinly traded stock.

David Gardner: There you go. We're going to go with the Canadian version of this and I've even converted from Canadian dollars to the US dollar. When I ask you right now for the stated market cap range for Constellation Software traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol CSU, I've converted these dollars to US dollar, Loren. What is your stated market cap range?

Loren Horst: With apologies to Jim Gillies, my Monday morning show colleague, for potentially botching this here.

David Gardner: Absolutely loves this company. By the way, I think we all know this has been a monster winner historical.

Loren Horst: I'm going to say that its market cap in US dollars is between 30 billion and 55 billion.

David Gardner: Thirty billion dollars to $55 billion. Now Andy, you know Jim Gillies?

Andy Cross: I do know Jim Gillies. I've known Jim Gillies for a long time.

David Gardner: Do you like Jim Gillies.

Andy Cross: I do like Jim Gillies.

Loren Horst: That's important question.

David Gardner: Do you like the things that Jim Gillies likes?

Andy Cross: I like many of the things Jim Gillies likes. I don't think I like everything Jim Gillies.

David Gardner: Were you cheering for the Canadian Olympic hockey teams men's and women?

Andy Cross: I was not cheering for the Canadian team, the hockey team.

David Gardner: I suspect Jim probably was.

Andy Cross: I think he was different. That would be one point.

David Gardner: Andy players at home, Loren said 30 billion US to 55 billion US. Do you want to agree with that or disagree with that?

Andy Cross: I will disagree with that.

David Gardner: Any savvier thinking you want to throw or just straight-up numbers?

Andy Cross: I think because of where software stocks are in 2026, I think it's had a little bit of a pullback, so I think it's a little bit smaller.

David Gardner: I will tell you this stock has definitely pulled back. You're right. A lot of software stocks have been hammered. This one, along with it, still a monster long term winner converted to US dollars $39.80 billion solidly within Loren's admittedly fairly generous range 30-55 so, 39 ish fits. Give yourself a plus one. Players at home if you agreed with Loren. Loren, you get a plus one, as well. Guys, we're tied. It's three to three. Before moving on, yeah, Constellation Software. They've acquired over 800 software businesses since their founding. Again, many of these are tiny Niche companies serving Niche industries, but founder Mark Leonard. Andy, he's not still his CEO.

Andy Cross: No, he stepped down.

David Gardner: But famously media-averse guy rarely appears in interviews. He's cranked out those annual shareholder letters for years widely studied by investors, Andy, have you ever read one of them?

Andy Cross: Oh, yes. They have a really good system in place at Constellation Software.

David Gardner: Three to three, let's move on to stock Number 7. Alright, stock Number 7, Andy Cross. Some companies have been around a long time, and it's fun. Look at their corporate names in light of what they still do or maybe still don't do, but they've been around for a long time. In fact, let me provide you a short list. I'm going to ask you to score. This is not part of our game. This is just fun. Score these names in terms of their modern day relevance. You're going to give 0-10. Give a zero if it means their name no longer applies in any way to what they do and, of course, a 10 means, wow. That's still exactly what they're doing. You want to play with me briefly?

Andy Cross: Yeah, I love to.

David Gardner: Great. International Business Machines.

Andy Cross: Four.

David Gardner: If that Cloud services, consulting, AI, machines, and everything's international, too, now.

Andy Cross: Generous four.

David Gardner: Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing.

Andy Cross: Negative two.

David Gardner: To their credit, they have rebranded as 3M. But we know what that means and where it comes from. Doesn't it seem to apply. How about General Electric?

Andy Cross: Three.

David Gardner: Yeah, not really. One more, though, because not everybody 50 plus years later, got it wrong. How about Applied Materials?

Andy Cross: Oh, that's, seven.

David Gardner: They literally sell tools that apply materials to wafers during chip manufacturing. That's about as literal, by the way, as corporate names get applied materials. They didn't have any internal employee renaming contests there or hire an outside firm to rebrand them as I don't know, applied sure. Applied Materials still working for them decades later. Well, stock Number 7 is one of these companies that has one of those long ago names, seems to apply still pretty well Advanced Micro Devices, which still describes AMD's business extremely well. Company designs highly advanced semiconductor components, CPUs, GPUs, AI accelerators, etc they are literally sophisticated microscopic electronic devices at the heart of modern computing. Andy Cross, this is a company. Do you own shares?

Andy Cross: I do not own shares. Nor do I. It's been a monster. It's been great.

David Gardner: It has been great. Speaking of female CEOs, there is another company with a great females. We'll talk about her sec. But what is your stated market cap range for advanced micro devices ticker symbol AMD.

Andy Cross: This is one that's actually done pretty well in the scorecard since we last added it.

David Gardner: Awesome.

Andy Cross: I will say 325 billion to 425 billion.

David Gardner: Three hundred and twenty-five to 425 billion, Loren, do you own any AMD in your portfolio?

Loren Horst: Unfortunately, I do not.

David Gardner: Do I as I think we've all stated, and yet this is a company that has well, outperformed the markets over the last 10 years or so. Lisa Su, their CEO. By the way, she was named CEO of the Year. I think it was Time Magazine, but unlike the Sports Illustrated curse, where you don't want to be on the cover being celebrated for who you are. Stock's still done pretty well since December of 2024 when she was on Time Magazine's cover as CEO of the year. Loren, players at Home, Andy said, 325 billion to 425 billion. Do you want to say yes inside that range or no, outside that range?

Loren Horst: I'm going to go outside of the range. I think it's a little bit larger.

David Gardner: Loren has disagreed. Players at home, what do you think? You said it and amazing. Loren gets another plus one for being on the wrong side with his guess, which is part again of the glory of the Market Cap Game Show. It's a little bit lower. It's $312.71 billion. Andy, you said 325-425. Just a little lower. Therefore, Loren, you said outside the range. Didn't matter if you thought it was much bigger than that. No one's going to remember that. The scores now 4-3. I was looking over. Thinking about some more of these names where, Is it funny? Does it still apply? These are public companies. Brown Foreman, it sounds like a law firm, really. But this is the company behind Jack Daniel's whiskey. Companies that have been around 50 plus years, Texas Instruments. On the one hand, TI. On the other hand, it sounds like I don't know, marching band equipment at the state fair. It's fun to think about corporate names. This often plays into branding, sometimes into the power or not of corporate brands, which for me, anyway, matters a lot as an investor. I'm counting Loren having taken a surprising lead here midway through the second half. Loren four, Andy three. Let's move on to stock Number 8. Loren, when tax season rolls around, and it's rolling around right now. Are you the type who opens the envelope right away, or the type who quietly just lets it sit maybe on the kitchen counter, maybe for a few days.

Loren Horst: I will pull out a blank manila folder. I will write at the top of it 2026 taxes, and then I will look at it for 100 days in a row without doing anything.

David Gardner: Do you pay your taxes?

Loren Horst: I believe so, yeah.

David Gardner: Excellent so Day 101, you're showing up.

Loren Horst: As the deadline approaches, I get a little bit more urgency.

David Gardner: As a fellow manila folder person, though, much credit. Awesome. A good file cabinet. Do you have a label maker?

Loren Horst: I do.

David Gardner: I do, too. I think. I agree. I love my label maker. Ever since reading Getting Things Done by David Allen, who I've had on this podcast, the organization thinking guru David Allen. I have had a label maker, and I think it's really helpful. It makes you feel really professional as you don't just write taxes 2026 uptop. You're printing a label.

Loren Horst: I should, perhaps. I write it down, but I think the more important thing is to get really excited about taking that W2 envelope in the mail, putting it right into that folder, knowing it's in its right place, and then still not looking at it for the next several weeks.

David Gardner: For a long time, the ritual for millions of Americans was a shoe box of receipts, calculator maybe, maybe a professional accountant and then software came along that turned tax preparation into something you could do yourself, maybe at your kitchen table. Loren, I think we talked about this when you were last on the show. You like quiet compounders, steady, sometimes boring businesses that just keep delivering year after year. I'm curious. Do you probably happen to know what stock we're talking?

Loren Horst: Guess we're talking about Intuit.

David Gardner: Very nice. Ticker symbol INTU, that is stock Number 8. Are you a customer of TurboTax?

Loren Horst: I have been for about a decade now.

David Gardner: What is your stated market cap range for Intuit, Ticker Symbol, INTU.

Loren Horst: I think this is really strong business, and I feel like the underlying business has succeeded, but it is a software stock, and the question is, I have this idea of how much maybe it was worth in the past in my mind, and I'm not quite sure what it is today. But I'm going to throw out a number that is 85 billion to 128 billion.

David Gardner: Eighty-five billion to 128 billion. By the way, before I ask you, Andy, your thoughts on what Loren just said, I want to give Loren a shout out because I feel like he's just a great game show contestant. You're supposed to articulate and state what you're thinking. It makes it more interesting for the fans at home. Loren, have you appeared on any television game shows?

Loren Horst: No, I like to play at home on the couch, low stakes. That's the best way to do it.

David Gardner: Are you also sitting on the couch, articulating, vocalizing your thoughts before giving your final answer?

Loren Horst: To the dismay of my wife and my family, yes.

David Gardner: Obviously, the whole world listens to this podcast. Therefore, we clearly have game show producers, talent hunters who are listening, and I think we got a ringer here. I think Loren Horst is the very model of a modern game show contestant. Andy, Loren, who does, by the way? I want to be very clear on this. Does pay taxes every year, and I believe that Loren Horst is a great American and, Loren, you have my vote if you ever want to run for office in the DMV.

Loren Horst: I'll take that in the confession.

David Gardner: Excellent. You got me on the team. He said 85 billion to 127. I think he said billion. Your thoughts about into it as a software stock, maybe before you give your final answer here.

Andy Cross: Pretty sure Intuit is one of the worst performers of the S&P 500 this year.

David Gardner: It's gotten pounded and you're right. Software, why for casual listeners who are just obliquely following the markets, what's happening?

Andy Cross: Well, just thinking about as artificial intelligence AI technology comes more into the mainstream, will users, both corporate and individuals find alternatives with AI chatbots and having to pay expensive software licenses.

David Gardner: We're just a game show. We're going to leave that rhetorical. But thank you, Andy and this is a stock I picked. I was just checking. It's been around. I picked you 13 years ago. It's a company I really like. It's been a winner. We'll talk about that in a second. Been knocked down recently. Andy, Loren said $85 billion to $127 billion players at home, Andy Cross, do you want to agree or disagree?

Andy Cross: That's a very strong guess because I was thinking around there, but then was it a little bit higher? But you know what? I'm going to go with Loren. I'm going to agree with his range.

David Gardner: Players at home, did you agree? If you did, give yourself a plus one because it seems like these guys are going to keep tying it up no matter what happens. Andy plus one, you were right to agree with Loren's range. In fact, at about 3:00 PM today, Tuesday, March 3rd, its market cap was 120.86 billion and there's inside Loren's range. I mentioned, I picked the stock for Stock Advisor, $52.96 somewhere 13 years ago, today, it's around 420. It's been a tremendous long-term performer, though, notably, it's been almost cut in half just the past six months.

David Gardner: Some investors believe that turbulence reflects broader questions of the kind that Andy just rhetorically asked. Like, I don't know, will AI pay all of our taxes for us? Those kinds of no doubt effecting into it. A company which by the way, has expanded well beyond just TurboTax and the original QuickBooks and Quicken for users like me back in the day who got started with this whole new computers. These things actually you can type in your expenses and see you can be your own accountant. Have you seen this, honey? I remember saying to my wife, Margaret, in the late 1980s. Do you have the floppy disc? Definitely. I was upgrading. Scott Cook, founder of Quicken, somebody who came to Fool HQ once, got to know him. It's a wonderful company. These days, they also own Credit Karma. They own Mailchimp. This is a more diversified company than just TurboTax. Anyway, enough about into it. Let's move on to Stock Number 9. These guys are tied four to four. I do have a tie-breaker stock in case you're going to split again. We'll see if it goes to 11 this week or not. Let me turn back to Andy Cross, Stock Number 9. Andy, does the Cross family support one or more pets at home?

Andy Cross: We do support more than one, as of recently just last year.

David Gardner: Do you have an announcement you'd like to make?

Andy Cross: Well, we adopted a cat. There was a stray cat roaming the neighborhood, and we took it in.

David Gardner: Name?

Andy Cross: Leo.

David Gardner: Leo. That's a pretty awesome name.

Loren Horst: You didn't name it after a food?

Andy Cross: We did not. No, we had named after her flower the dog is a posy and then Leo, the kids just tapped at Leo.

David Gardner: First cat for the Cross family?

Andy Cross: First cat for the Cross family.

David Gardner: No allergies?

Andy Cross: No allergies.

David Gardner: Excellent. Sounds like Leo joined somebody else who was already in the house.

Andy Cross: Yes, a golden retriever, Posy, and they're getting along. Fabulously.

David Gardner: It's a reminder. You don't need me to tell you this, dear listener, but it's been happening now over the last couple of decades. Pets increasingly becoming our family members, I would say not just in the United States, but probably worldwide, and when that happens, spending changes. Diagnostics improve, expectations rise. When you think about that shift in how people treat their pets, Andy, what kinds of businesses tend to benefit the most?

Andy Cross: Well, pharmaceuticals is one.

David Gardner: Stock number nine is IDEXX Laboratories ticker symbol IDXX. It was founded in 1983, headquartered in Westbrook, Maine. Yeah, there aren't that many public companies headquartered in Maine. IDEXX Labs is one of them and yes, this is a leading developer of diagnostic tests, software, laboratory services used by vets around the world. I don't think this will affect your choice, but fun fact, IDEXX originally focused on agricultural testing for livestock before expanding into Companion Animal diagnostics, which has been big for IDEXX labs. Andy Cross, what is your stated market cap range for IDEXX laboratories. Ticker symbol IDXX.

Andy Cross: I will say between $32 billion and $50 billion.

David Gardner: Thirty-two billion and $50 billion. Loren, any creatures beyond you and your wife in the Horst household?

Loren Horst: We are allergic to most things, but we do have a robot vacuum with Googly eyes on it, so that kind of feels like a pet.

David Gardner: And have you named it?

Loren Horst: Agadorspartacus because it's bad with shoes.

David Gardner: Nice. Have you ever run any diagnostics on Agador?

Loren Horst: I haven't yet, no. Yeah. Just cleaning out the filter every once in a while. Yeah. Not too bad.

David Gardner: Cheaper to maintain. Very. googly eyes, just the traditional white eyes with the dark pupils.

Loren Horst: Yeah, bounce around whenever it moves, of course.

David Gardner: Ever replace the googly eyes? You're just sticking with the originals.

Loren Horst: The originals until they fall off, and then it's funnier.

David Gardner: Well, then it vacuums it up. That would be true, a dark moment if you think about it.

Andy Cross: Yeah, very dark, exactly.

David Gardner: Loren, players at home. Andy said 32 billion to 50 billion. I will remind you, do you need this reminder? No. You guys are tied, 32 billion to 50 billion. Loren, are you feeling right now that you're wanting to agree, which means you're going to disagree, or the reverse? Not to confuse the matter, but you did this to me earlier in our show.

Loren Horst: I did this to myself earlier in the show.

David Gardner: True that.

Loren Horst: I think 50 billion is too high, and it's a round number, so it's a bit of a throwaway. I'm really thinking closely about that 32 and whether it's potentially above or below it, which means that it's probably worth more than 50 billion in the end. But I am going to say, I feel like I keep going outside of the range, but again, I think I'm going to go outside of the range here.

David Gardner: He said outside the range. What do you say at home? You said it, 50.77 billion. Outside the range and on the wrong side again. Loren, you're making a beautiful habit of this.

Loren Horst: We'll chalk it up to luck. I would love for it to be talent, but I don't know how to take advantage of it yet.

David Gardner: Andy, a pretty good range. I mean, 32-50 is 50.77.

Andy Cross: Another one. This is one of those compounding all-stars. They also have, like, a water purification business. But anyway.

David Gardner: Nice.

Andy Cross: But I just thought the stock has pulled back over the last few months, and I just thought it was a little bit smaller than 50 billion.

David Gardner: I mean, so close. We are using decimals on this week's show, but then again, it is March Market Cap Madness, and these are all stars I'm working with Andy Cross, six and one. Loren, I think I'm right about this. You have never lost a Market Cap Game Show.

Loren Horst: This is my second appearance. I want to know so far, I might have to go to the four corners offense very quickly here.

David Gardner: This is really compelling. We have someone who's never lost, who's now at five to four over somebody who is a world champion and world runner-up last year. No pressure at all, Andy Cross, as we move to Stock Number 10. I will just mention passing, by the way, ten-bagger, the stock for Motley Fool Stock Advisor members over the last 11 years. Yes, it has been a quiet compounder. Sometimes investing doesn't need to be that much more complicated than asking, What are the trends? What probably is going to keep going for a long time? The idea that our pets are not just our friends, but our family members. If you're running a business in and around that ecosystem, you've been a beneficiary, and certainly IDEXX Labs has been such a winner, based in the state of Maine. Let's move to Stock Number 10. We turn to Loren Horst for his range before I name the stock or ask you the range. Loren, I have an important question for you. When you order food delivery these days, what's the first thing that you check? The menu or the delivery fee?

Loren Horst: The delivery fee, at this point, and why is that? What's the quote that your brother Tom always says that DoorDash is the best way to pay $28 for an $8 burger?

David Gardner: Great line. It is substantial. Yet, it feels as if we, at least here in America, I won't speak for every other country, seems like we're willing to do that. We're willing to stay at home, especially during the winter, maybe, and pay somebody more to deliver our food than the food itself sometimes costs. You know, the economics of delivery are tricky and that's why the potential emergence of robots to do that last mile of the delivery becomes possibly compelling. Not just here in 2026, necessarily. I haven't seen any of Serve Robotics robots out there yet. But maybe 2027, 2030. We'll see how things are being delivered 10 years from now, and we'll see whether we're still paying up so much to get that $8 burger. The company Stock Number 10 is Serve Robotics. Ticker symbol SERV. By the way, originally spun out of Uber's Advanced Technologies Group. This is the autonomous sidewalk delivery robot company transporting food, small packages over short distances in dense urban areas. Ticker symbol SERV. Stock Number 10, if you've been paying careful attention, is inevitably by the process of elimination. A throwdown. That's right. You probably already figured that out by now. You know, the Drill fools, pencils out. Andy and Loren will now each write down their best market cap range for Serve Robotics, ticker symbol SERV and once they reveal their ranges, all you do at home is say Andy or Loren, and I think you remember how this is scored. But if they both happen to be correct, remember the tighter range wins, and yeah, if they both miss, they may have done that earlier in the show. I can't quite remember at this point, but if they both miss, whoever gets more proximate with his nearest parameter gets the point. But again, players at home, as I now turn back to Loren Horst, all you have to do is say the correct name and get a point. Loren, now turning back to you. By the way, have you had a little robot knock at your door and drop you off your burger?

Loren Horst: I haven't. I want to say that Serve Robotics operates in Los Angeles, if I'm not mistaken. It did start there. Pretty sure. I'm not sure where if it has progressed onto the East Coast yet, so I haven't experienced it. I have looked into the company very briefly, and so that is why my estimate for the total market cap of this company, and let me be very specific on the pronunciation here is 350 to $650 million.

David Gardner: $350 million to $650 million. A small to microcap company. Andy Cross, what range have you written down?

Andy Cross: I wrote down 3-6 billion.

David Gardner: Three billion to $6 billion. Players at home, there's quite a disparity between those ranges. Your job is to say either Loren, who said $350-$650 million, or Andy, who just said $3 billion to $ billion. Serve Robotics Market Cap at approximately 3:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, was $729.72 million, a small to micro cap company, slightly exceeding Loren's range, and yet Loren is closest by far, really. You got it. This is a very small company, and Loren Horst, give yourself a plus one. You have just advanced in March Market Cap Madness. Andy, this one was close. Now, anytime you lose, which is almost never, you're being beaten by a member of the team that you are helping coach, support, and unleash for Motley Fool member benefit. Throughout the game, whether you got it right or wrong, I saw you knuckle-knocking with Loren throughout. This is what I want from my leaders.

Andy Cross: Well, that's nice of you to say, Loren's an exceptional analyst and investor, and so it's not a surprise that he took me down. I am a little disappointed in my Serve Robotics.

David Gardner: I just thought that it had gotten at least above a billion, so I'm surprised that it is below a billion dollars in market cap. As I used to say with Matt Argersinger, as we crafted this game together, an earlier version, quite a bit different than where we are today. But we used to say, Matt, if you thought it was much bigger than it actually is, you might want to put that one on your watchlist. Because in your mind, this thing is like $3, $4, $5 billion, and if it's starting around $700 million, you might have a seven-bagger in your pocket before you know it if, in fact, the world gets ready for little robots, going back and forth on blocks in dense urban areas. Andy, do you think within the next few years, I'm not going to hold you to this because I'm going to forget I asked on a podcast that's recorded and will live forever. Andy, do you expect to have a robot deliver you food in the next 5-7 years?

Andy Cross: 100%.

David Gardner: Nice.

Andy Cross: Maybe in 5-7 days.

David Gardner: Next 5-7 days?

Andy Cross: Maybe the way things are moving, yes. Absolutely.

David Gardner: Well, and if so, Serve Robotics would probably have a bigger market cap if it were that imminent. But it does remain a microcap company. It's certainly an interesting company. Part of what I love about the stock market is it makes you in touch with the world. I guess we could all just index it and just mail it in, but most of my friends who index don't really follow what's happening with technology, culture, society. I don't want to say they have their heads in the sand, but some do and don't really care and notice things Serve Robotics or they aren't the people who reach forward into that seat pocket and pull out that car and see what airplane they're flying on. Andy, you were looking strange. You were looking at Loren about something.

Andy Cross: Well, there is a connection here between Loren's in-house pet, the vacuum.

David Gardner: Yeah, unnamable vacuum cleaner.

Andy Cross: The Serve Robotics robot.

David Gardner: What is that?

Andy Cross: That is the Googly eyes. They have their eyes on front of the robot just to give it a little bit of a little feel to it when it runs around on the neighborhood streets and sidewalks.

David Gardner: That is cool.

Loren Horst: If it's going to block traffic, it might as well make you laugh at it.

David Gardner: Very well said. Well, I want to thank you both. The final accounting then is this, Loren Horst, six, Andy Cross, four. But Loren and Andy and I, no, we're not playing this game for each other. We're playing for you. How did you score, dear listener? Dear Listener at home, we hope that you outscored all of us. The purpose of the Market Cap Game Show is to make more popular. I'm never going to say as popular as Jeopardy, but to make more popular market caps, the real value of stocks on the market that most people don't understand, except that well, now you do understand because you just listened to us for an hour, and I hope you scored at least a few points this week and maybe beat one or both of our competitors, Andy and Loren, you both distinguish yourselves once again. You've helped make the world a bit smarter, happier, and richer, and Loren, see you in two weeks. Next week is the other half of our March Market Cap Madness final four bracket, World champion Emily Flippen taking on Bill Barker. Before we go, a last line from you, Andy?

Andy Cross: Well, it was nice to have a little bit of a winning streak here, and that has ended. Hey, congratulations, Loren. You are certainly worthy of going against whoever comes out in the finals.

David Gardner: Any predictions?

Andy Cross: Hey, he beat me. I'm going to go with Loren. Stick with the winner here.

David Gardner: Loren carries it through. Excellent. Loren, you just got a validation from our Chief Investing Officer. But your final thought here as we close it out this week.

Loren Horst: I just want to thank Andy for a well-fought battle. I mean, this is an audible medium, so you can't see just how much he made me sweat throughout the second half of the game there. But I do want to just throw out a quick shout-out to one of our newest members of The Motley Fool. I appreciate all of our members, but there's one that I just want to give a little bit of extra attention to, and that is happy birthday, Mom.

David Gardner: That is awesome. Thank you, guys. Thanks, Fools. Everywhere. Hi, Mom. Fool on.

Andy Cross has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Booking Holdings, Constellation Software, Globant, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. David Gardner has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Booking Holdings, and MercadoLibre. Loren Horst has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, MercadoLibre, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 3M, Accenture Plc, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Applied Materials, Boeing, Booking Holdings, Constellation Software, GE Aerospace, Globant, International Business Machines, Intuit, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Serve Robotics, Tencent, Texas Instruments, and Wix.com. The Motley Fool recommends Idexx Laboratories and recommends the following options: long January 2028 $260 calls on Accenture Plc and short January 2028 $280 calls on Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.