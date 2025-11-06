2025 Government Shutdown: How Much It’s Costing Workers in Every State

The 2025 government shutdown is now the longest funding lapse in U.S. history, surpassing the 2018-2019 shutdown during President Trump’s first term that previously held the record at 35 days. As this shutdown reaches its 37th day, a new original GOBankingRates research study indicates that federal employees across half of America will have lost access to more than $10,000 of income on average.

View More: GOBankingRates Original Research Center

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Granted, these furloughed employees should receive their pay retroactively once the shutdown ends, but comments by Trump and his administration have sparked concern that this is not a guarantee. Regardless, 37 days without pay is a financial challenge for the majority of federal workers.

With that in mind, our research team found the average amount of money withheld due to the shutdown by calculating the total cost of living for each state using the average mortgage and expenditure costs. We sourced data from the Office of Personnel Management’s FedScope to determine each state’s average salary and number of civilian federal employees. The monthly and daily income withheld was calculated, and by using the number of days without pay (which is 37 at the time of publishing), the missing salary was calculated. Keep reading for our key findings.

Key Findings

Federal employees in Washington, D.C. have lost access to the most money so far. Though the federal district was not included in the state-by-state rankings, their total income withheld is $14,651 as the shutdown reaches Day 37.

Though the federal district was not included in the state-by-state rankings, their total income withheld is $14,651 as the shutdown reaches Day 37. Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia rank as the top three states for the most money withheld. Federal employees have lost access to more than $12,000 in each state. This amounts to $13,781 in Maryland, $12,409 in New Jersey and $12,196 in Virginia.

Federal employees have lost access to more than $12,000 in each state. This amounts to $13,781 in Maryland, $12,409 in New Jersey and $12,196 in Virginia. The income withheld in 25 states, or half of America, is more than $10,000 as the shutdown hits Day 37. The 25 states where federal employees have lost access to more than $10,000 include Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, California, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Alabama, Vermont, New York, Minnesota, Delaware, Florida, Washington, Texas, West Virginia, Hawaii, Alaska, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Scroll ahead to learn the amount of salary federal employees are missing for an estimated 37 days of the government shutdown, ranked from highest to lowest withheld income.

Find Out: Trump Said He’d Lower Grocery Prices on Day 1: See Where They Stand Now

Explore Next: 5 Ways Trump Signing the GENIUS Act Could Impact Retirees

1. Maryland

Total civilian federal employees: 144,497

144,497 Average salary: $135,943

$135,943 Average daily pay: $372

$372 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $13,781

$13,781 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,512

Discover More: Here’s How Much Every Tax Bracket Would Gain — or Lose — Under Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

2. New Jersey

Total civilian federal employees: 22,684

22,684 Average salary: $122,416

$122,416 Average daily pay: $335

$335 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $12,409

$12,409 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $5,232

3. Virginia

Total civilian federal employees: 147,358

147,358 Average salary: $120,315

$120,315 Average daily pay: $330

$330 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $12,196

$12,196 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,208

4. Rhode Island

Total civilian federal employees: 8,598

8,598 Average salary: $114,372

$114,372 Average daily pay: $313

$313 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,594

$11,594 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,825

5. Massachusetts

Total civilian federal employees: 25,698

25,698 Average salary: $114,099

$114,099 Average daily pay: $313

$313 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,566

$11,566 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $6,093

6. New Hampshire

Total civilian federal employees: 5,208

5,208 Average salary: $113,371

$113,371 Average daily pay: $311

$311 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,492

$11,492 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,936

For You: 5 Ways Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Could Impact Your Wallet

7. Connecticut

Total civilian federal employees: 7,304

7,304 Average salary: $113,319

$113,319 Average daily pay: $310

$310 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,487

$11,487 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,697

8. California

Total civilian federal employees: 150,679

150,679 Average salary: $113,239

$113,239 Average daily pay: $310

$310 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,479

$11,479 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $6,706

9. Colorado

Total civilian federal employees: 41,167

41,167 Average salary: $109,719

$109,719 Average daily pay: $301

$301 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,122

$11,122 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,990

10. Illinois

Total civilian federal employees: 45,213

45,213 Average salary: $108,069

$108,069 Average daily pay: $296

$296 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,955

$10,955 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,533

11. Michigan

Total civilian federal employees: 29,822

29,822 Average salary: $106,597

$106,597 Average daily pay: $292

$292 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,806

$10,806 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,283

That’s Interesting: I Asked ChatGPT What the Point of Trump’s Tariffs Are: Here’s What It Said

12. Ohio

Total civilian federal employees: 56,068

56,068 Average salary: $105,753

$105,753 Average daily pay: $290

$290 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,720

$10,720 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,269

13. Alabama

Total civilian federal employees: 41,319

41,319 Average salary: $105,678

$105,678 Average daily pay: $290

$290 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,713

$10,713 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,106

14. Vermont

Total civilian federal employees: 3,368

3,368 Average salary: $105,633

$105,633 Average daily pay: $289

$289 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,708

$10,708 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,328

15. New York

Total civilian federal employees: 54,092

54,092 Average salary: $104,690

$104,690 Average daily pay: $287

$287 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,612

$10,612 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,750

16. Minnesota

Total civilian federal employees: 18,183

18,183 Average salary: $103,873

$103,873 Average daily pay: $285

$285 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,530

$10,530 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,861

Explore More: 4 Ways Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Will Change How You Plan for Retirement

17. Delaware

Total civilian federal employees: 3,998

3,998 Average salary: $103,656

$103,656 Average daily pay: $284

$284 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,508

$10,508 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,173

18. Florida

Total civilian federal employees: 95,167

95,167 Average salary: $102,226

$102,226 Average daily pay: $280

$280 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,363

$10,363 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,116

19. Washington

Total civilian federal employees: 58,505

58,505 Average salary: $101,787

$101,787 Average daily pay: $279

$279 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,318

$10,318 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $5,521

20. Texas

Total civilian federal employees: 130,686

130,686 Average salary: $99,998

$99,998 Average daily pay: $274

$274 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,137

$10,137 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,540

21. West Virginia

Total civilian federal employees: 17,301

17,301 Average salary: $99,870

$99,870 Average daily pay: $274

$274 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,124

$10,124 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $2,787

View Next: 8 Ways Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Could Offer Tax Relief

22. Hawaii

Total civilian federal employees: 24,804

24,804 Average salary: $99,738

$99,738 Average daily pay: $273

$273 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,110

$10,110 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $8,194

23. Alaska

Total civilian federal employees: 11,658

11,658 Average salary: $99,686

$99,686 Average daily pay: $273

$273 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,105

$10,105 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,697

24. Pennsylvania

Total civilian federal employees: 66,656

66,656 Average salary: $98,871

$98,871 Average daily pay: $271

$271 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,023

$10,023 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,515

25. Nevada

Total civilian federal employees: 13,967

13,967 Average salary: $98,707

$98,707 Average daily pay: $270

$270 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,006

$10,006 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,469

26. Georgia

Total civilian federal employees: 81,366

81,366 Average salary: $98,415

$98,415 Average daily pay: $270

$270 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,976

$9,976 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,747

See More: 3 Money Moves the Middle Class Should Make After the Passing of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

27. North Carolina

Total civilian federal employees: 51,900

51,900 Average salary: $98,292

$98,292 Average daily pay: $269

$269 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,964

$9,964 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,771

28. Wisconsin

Total civilian federal employees: 17,946

17,946 Average salary: $96,895

$96,895 Average daily pay: $265

$265 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,822

$9,822 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,753

29. Oregon

Total civilian federal employees: 20,952

20,952 Average salary: $96,700

$96,700 Average daily pay: $265

$265 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,802

$9,802 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,918

30. South Carolina

Total civilian federal employees: 24,863

24,863 Average salary: $96,494

$96,494 Average daily pay: $264

$264 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,782

$9,782 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,556

31. Arizona

Total civilian federal employees: 34,460

34,460 Average salary: $96,248

$96,248 Average daily pay: $264

$264 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,757

$9,757 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,336

Trending Now: Trump Tells Sean Hannity Why He Took Away One of America’s Favorite Tax Cuts

32. Indiana

Total civilian federal employees: 24,499

24,499 Average salary: $96,107

$96,107 Average daily pay: $263

$263 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,742

$9,742 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,275

33. Nebraska

Total civilian federal employees: 10,412

10,412 Average salary: $95,445

$95,445 Average daily pay: $261

$261 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,675

$9,675 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,363

34. Iowa

Total civilian federal employees: 9,930

9,930 Average salary: $94,700

$94,700 Average daily pay: $259

$259 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,600

$9,600 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,130

35. Louisiana

Total civilian federal employees: 19,486

19,486 Average salary: $94,597

$94,597 Average daily pay: $259

$259 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,589

$9,589 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $2,984

36. New Mexico

Total civilian federal employees: 22,695

22,695 Average salary: $94,088

$94,088 Average daily pay: $258

$258 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,538

$9,538 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,603

Be Aware: 4 Mistakes the Upper Middle Class Are Making With Their Money in the Trump Economy

37. Kansas

Total civilian federal employees: 17,824

17,824 Average salary: $94,021

$94,021 Average daily pay: $258

$258 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,531

$9,531 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,212

38. Arkansas

Total civilian federal employees: 14,269

14,269 Average salary: $92,368

$92,368 Average daily pay: $253

$253 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,363

$9,363 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $2,978

39. Maine

Total civilian federal employees: 12,717

12,717 Average salary: $92,299

$92,299 Average daily pay: $253

$253 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,356

$9,356 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,378

40. Tennessee

Total civilian federal employees: 32,574

32,574 Average salary: $91,185

$91,185 Average daily pay: $250

$250 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,243

$9,243 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,574

41. Missouri

Total civilian federal employees: 37,220

37,220 Average salary: $90,196

$90,196 Average daily pay: $247

$247 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,143

$9,143 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,237

Learn More: Trump’s Economy: Why Millennials Love It and Boomers Don’t

42. Oklahoma

Total civilian federal employees: 42,212

42,212 Average salary: $89,358

$89,358 Average daily pay: $245

$245 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,058

$9,058 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,002

43. Mississippi

Total civilian federal employees: 19,690

19,690 Average salary: $89,338

$89,338 Average daily pay: $245

$245 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,056

$9,056 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $2,840

44. Kentucky

Total civilian federal employees: 23,449

23,449 Average salary: $88,043

$88,043 Average daily pay: $241

$241 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,925

$8,925 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,085

45. North Dakota

Total civilian federal employees: 5,736

5,736 Average salary: $87,935

$87,935 Average daily pay: $241

$241 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,914

$8,914 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,484

46. Utah

Total civilian federal employees: 33,961

33,961 Average salary: $85,761

$85,761 Average daily pay: $235

$235 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,694

$8,694 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,811

Read Next: Trump Isn’t Ruling Out a Recession This Year — What Could That Mean for Your Wallet?

47. South Dakota

Total civilian federal employees: 8,940

8,940 Average salary: $84,991

$84,991 Average daily pay: $233

$233 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,616

$8,616 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,683

48. Idaho

Total civilian federal employees: 10,993

10,993 Average salary: $84,820

$84,820 Average daily pay: $232

$232 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,598

$8,598 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,486

49. Montana

Total civilian federal employees: 11,353

11,353 Average salary: $84,397

$84,397 Average daily pay: $231

$231 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,555

$8,555 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,454

50. Wyoming

Total civilian federal employees: 6,832

6,832 Average salary: $83,876

$83,876 Average daily pay: $230

$230 Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,502

$8,502 Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,837

Discover more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates calculated the average income withheld to civilian federal employees in each state during the U.S. government shutdown. First, GOBankingRates used the US Census 2024 ACS to find the total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and median household income. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for the second quarter of 2025. Using the national average expenditure costs for all households, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all consumer units, the average expenditure cost for each state can be calculated. The average single family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index for each state. The national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data and by assuming a 10% down payment, the average mortgage cost can be calculated for each state. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated for each state. The yearly, monthly, and daily average cost of living was then calculated. Using data from the Office of Personnel Management’s FedScope, the average salary and number of civilian federal employees per state were sourced for each state. The monthly and daily income withheld was calculated and using the number of days without pay, the missing salary can be calculated. The states were sorted to show the highest withheld income amount first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of October 31, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 2025 Government Shutdown: How Much It’s Costing Workers in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.