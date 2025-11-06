Personal Finance

2025 Government Shutdown: How Much It’s Costing Workers in Every State

November 06, 2025 — 06:55 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

The 2025 government shutdown is now the longest funding lapse in U.S. history, surpassing the 2018-2019 shutdown during President Trump’s first term that previously held the record at 35 days. As this shutdown reaches its 37th day, a new original GOBankingRates research study indicates that federal employees across half of America will have lost access to more than $10,000 of income on average.

Granted, these furloughed employees should receive their pay retroactively once the shutdown ends, but comments by Trump and his administration have sparked concern that this is not a guarantee. Regardless, 37 days without pay is a financial challenge for the majority of federal workers.

With that in mind, our research team found the average amount of money withheld due to the shutdown by calculating the total cost of living for each state using the average mortgage and expenditure costs. We sourced data from the Office of Personnel Management’s FedScope to determine each state’s average salary and number of civilian federal employees. The monthly and daily income withheld was calculated, and by using the number of days without pay (which is 37 at the time of publishing), the missing salary was calculated. Keep reading for our key findings.

Government Shutdown - Federal Default stock photo

Key Findings

  • Federal employees in Washington, D.C. have lost access to the most money so far. Though the federal district was not included in the state-by-state rankings, their total income withheld is $14,651 as the shutdown reaches Day 37.
  • Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia rank as the top three states for the most money withheld. Federal employees have lost access to more than $12,000 in each state. This amounts to $13,781 in Maryland, $12,409 in New Jersey and $12,196 in Virginia.
  • The income withheld in 25 states, or half of America, is more than $10,000 as the shutdown hits Day 37. The 25 states where federal employees have lost access to more than $10,000 include Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, California, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Alabama, Vermont, New York, Minnesota, Delaware, Florida, Washington, Texas, West Virginia, Hawaii, Alaska, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Scroll ahead to learn the amount of salary federal employees are missing for an estimated 37 days of the government shutdown, ranked from highest to lowest withheld income.

Downtown Frostburg Maryland on an Autumn day stock photo

1. Maryland

  • Total civilian federal employees: 144,497
  • Average salary: $135,943
  • Average daily pay: $372
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $13,781
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,512

Seaside Heights, New Jersey, USA - April 4, 2022: Daytime view of the Casino Pier and shops on the boardwalk along the beach.

2. New Jersey

  • Total civilian federal employees: 22,684
  • Average salary: $122,416
  • Average daily pay: $335
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $12,409
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $5,232
Richmond, VA, USA April 4, 2006 Two adult men walk past the historic homes on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.

3. Virginia

  • Total civilian federal employees: 147,358
  • Average salary: $120,315
  • Average daily pay: $330
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $12,196
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,208
Newport, Rhode Island.

4. Rhode Island

  • Total civilian federal employees: 8,598
  • Average salary: $114,372
  • Average daily pay: $313
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,594
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,825
Boston Massachusetts Apartments Rent Prices Real Estate iStock

5. Massachusetts

  • Total civilian federal employees: 25,698
  • Average salary: $114,099
  • Average daily pay: $313
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,566
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $6,093
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

6. New Hampshire

  • Total civilian federal employees: 5,208
  • Average salary: $113,371
  • Average daily pay: $311
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,492
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,936

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

7. Connecticut

  • Total civilian federal employees: 7,304
  • Average salary: $113,319
  • Average daily pay: $310
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,487
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,697
Eureka California iStock

8. California

  • Total civilian federal employees: 150,679
  • Average salary: $113,239
  • Average daily pay: $310
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,479
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $6,706
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

9. Colorado

  • Total civilian federal employees: 41,167
  • Average salary: $109,719
  • Average daily pay: $301
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,122
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,990
The chicago theatre is a landmark theater located on north State Street in the loop area of chicago, Illinois.

10. Illinois

  • Total civilian federal employees: 45,213
  • Average salary: $108,069
  • Average daily pay: $296
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,955
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,533
Summer sunset of over a Lake Michigan harbor and marina in the coastal town of Petoskey Michigan.

11. Michigan

  • Total civilian federal employees: 29,822
  • Average salary: $106,597
  • Average daily pay: $292
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,806
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,283

Beds of colorful mums at Lake Anna in Barberton, Ohio, late fall.

12. Ohio

  • Total civilian federal employees: 56,068
  • Average salary: $105,753
  • Average daily pay: $290
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,720
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,269
Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

13. Alabama

  • Total civilian federal employees: 41,319
  • Average salary: $105,678
  • Average daily pay: $290
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,713
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,106
Brattleboro, Vermont, USA - October 19, 2018: Morning view of Main Street in the most populous municipality abutting Vermont's eastern border with New Hampshire.

14. Vermont

  • Total civilian federal employees: 3,368
  • Average salary: $105,633
  • Average daily pay: $289
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,708
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,328
Waterfall near downtown Rochester, New York, USA.

15. New York

  • Total civilian federal employees: 54,092
  • Average salary: $104,690
  • Average daily pay: $287
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,612
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,750
Showing beauty and architecture of South Minneapolis.

16. Minnesota

  • Total civilian federal employees: 18,183
  • Average salary: $103,873
  • Average daily pay: $285
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,530
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,861

An abandoned train station in rural Delaware reflects a time long gone where this was the primary means of transportation and freight delivery.

17. Delaware

  • Total civilian federal employees: 3,998
  • Average salary: $103,656
  • Average daily pay: $284
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,508
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,173
Fort Lauderdale Broward County Florida iStock

18. Florida

  • Total civilian federal employees: 95,167
  • Average salary: $102,226
  • Average daily pay: $280
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,363
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,116
Centralia, WA - USA - 06-12-2021: Roadside Attraction at the Outlet Mall.

19. Washington

  • Total civilian federal employees: 58,505
  • Average salary: $101,787
  • Average daily pay: $279
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,318
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $5,521
Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

20. Texas

  • Total civilian federal employees: 130,686
  • Average salary: $99,998
  • Average daily pay: $274
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,137
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,540
Large boat going under the suspension bridge at Wheeling, West Virginia.

21. West Virginia

  • Total civilian federal employees: 17,301
  • Average salary: $99,870
  • Average daily pay: $274
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,124
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $2,787

The dormant volcano known as Diamond Head located adjacent to downtown Honlulu, Hawaii, as shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

22. Hawaii

  • Total civilian federal employees: 24,804
  • Average salary: $99,738
  • Average daily pay: $273
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,110
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $8,194
Aerial View of Downtown Fairbanks, Alaska during a stormy Summer Sunset.

23. Alaska

  • Total civilian federal employees: 11,658
  • Average salary: $99,686
  • Average daily pay: $273
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,105
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,697
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

24. Pennsylvania

  • Total civilian federal employees: 66,656
  • Average salary: $98,871
  • Average daily pay: $271
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,023
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,515
Fallon, Nevada USA - January 12, 2022: Business and historic buildings in the downtown district of Fallon Nevada.

25. Nevada

  • Total civilian federal employees: 13,967
  • Average salary: $98,707
  • Average daily pay: $270
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,006
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,469
Lake Acworth stock photo

26. Georgia

  • Total civilian federal employees: 81,366
  • Average salary: $98,415
  • Average daily pay: $270
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,976
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,747

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

27. North Carolina

  • Total civilian federal employees: 51,900
  • Average salary: $98,292
  • Average daily pay: $269
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,964
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,771
The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

28. Wisconsin

  • Total civilian federal employees: 17,946
  • Average salary: $96,895
  • Average daily pay: $265
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,822
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,753
Pedestrians cross street in downtown Bend Oregon USA on a sunny day.

29. Oregon

  • Total civilian federal employees: 20,952
  • Average salary: $96,700
  • Average daily pay: $265
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,802
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,918
historic white rose city of york south carolina.

30. South Carolina

  • Total civilian federal employees: 24,863
  • Average salary: $96,494
  • Average daily pay: $264
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,782
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,556
Aerial shot of Sun City, an age restricted community in the metropolitan area of Phoenix, Arizona on a clear sunny day.

31. Arizona

  • Total civilian federal employees: 34,460
  • Average salary: $96,248
  • Average daily pay: $264
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,757
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,336

The Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen, Elkhart County, Indiana.

32. Indiana

  • Total civilian federal employees: 24,499
  • Average salary: $96,107
  • Average daily pay: $263
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,742
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,275
Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park (with a lake and fall colored trees) in the foreground.

33. Nebraska

  • Total civilian federal employees: 10,412
  • Average salary: $95,445
  • Average daily pay: $261
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,675
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,363
Dubuque, Iowa - November 5, 2019: A beautiful day at Dubuque Harbor on the Mississippi River.

34. Iowa

  • Total civilian federal employees: 9,930
  • Average salary: $94,700
  • Average daily pay: $259
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,600
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,130
New Orleans River Paddle boat colorful sky stock photo

35. Louisiana

  • Total civilian federal employees: 19,486
  • Average salary: $94,597
  • Average daily pay: $259
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,589
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $2,984
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

36. New Mexico

  • Total civilian federal employees: 22,695
  • Average salary: $94,088
  • Average daily pay: $258
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,538
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,603

Salina is a city in and the county seat of Saline County, Kansas, United States.

37. Kansas

  • Total civilian federal employees: 17,824
  • Average salary: $94,021
  • Average daily pay: $258
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,531
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,212
Little Rock downtown skyline with the Arkansas river in the foreground and soft wispy clouds in the background.

38. Arkansas

  • Total civilian federal employees: 14,269
  • Average salary: $92,368
  • Average daily pay: $253
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,363
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $2,978
Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

39. Maine

  • Total civilian federal employees: 12,717
  • Average salary: $92,299
  • Average daily pay: $253
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,356
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,378
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

40. Tennessee

  • Total civilian federal employees: 32,574
  • Average salary: $91,185
  • Average daily pay: $250
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,243
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,574
Photo of the Kansas City skyline taken from the street with tall buildings against the blue sky and cars going by

41. Missouri

  • Total civilian federal employees: 37,220
  • Average salary: $90,196
  • Average daily pay: $247
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,143
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,237

Oklahoma City, USA - February 19, 2014: Red sports car driving on empty downtown streets during sunset time.

42. Oklahoma

  • Total civilian federal employees: 42,212
  • Average salary: $89,358
  • Average daily pay: $245
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,058
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,002
Shot of Jackson Mississippi State Capitol Building set against a sunrise and flanked with trees and streetlights

43. Mississippi

  • Total civilian federal employees: 19,690
  • Average salary: $89,338
  • Average daily pay: $245
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,056
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $2,840
Picture looking down at the Paducah Kentucky Riverfront of the Ohio River at sunrise with the buildings lit up

44. Kentucky

  • Total civilian federal employees: 23,449
  • Average salary: $88,043
  • Average daily pay: $241
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,925
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,085
Fargo, ND, USA - July 24, 2015: The old railway water tower advertising the Great Northern Bicycle Co in front the Fargo-Moorhead complex in downtown Fargo N.

45. North Dakota

  • Total civilian federal employees: 5,736
  • Average salary: $87,935
  • Average daily pay: $241
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,914
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,484
Logan, Utah, USA - April 26, 2019: Evening view of storefronts along W Center St in the downtown business district.

46. Utah

  • Total civilian federal employees: 33,961
  • Average salary: $85,761
  • Average daily pay: $235
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,694
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,811

PIERRE, SD - JULY 9, 2018: South Dakota Capital Building along Capitol Lake in Pierre, SD at sunset.

47. South Dakota

  • Total civilian federal employees: 8,940
  • Average salary: $84,991
  • Average daily pay: $233
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,616
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,683
The Shoshone County Mining and Smelting Museum at the Bunker Hill Staff House in the Silver Valley city of Kellogg, Idaho, USA.

48. Idaho

  • Total civilian federal employees: 10,993
  • Average salary: $84,820
  • Average daily pay: $232
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,598
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,486
Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

49. Montana

  • Total civilian federal employees: 11,353
  • Average salary: $84,397
  • Average daily pay: $231
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,555
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,454
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

50. Wyoming

  • Total civilian federal employees: 6,832
  • Average salary: $83,876
  • Average daily pay: $230
  • Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,502
  • Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,837

Discover more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates calculated the average income withheld to civilian federal employees in each state during the U.S. government shutdown. First, GOBankingRates used the US Census 2024 ACS to find the total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and median household income. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for the second quarter of 2025. Using the national average expenditure costs for all households, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all consumer units, the average expenditure cost for each state can be calculated. The average single family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index for each state. The national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data and by assuming a 10% down payment, the average mortgage cost can be calculated for each state. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated for each state. The yearly, monthly, and daily average cost of living was then calculated. Using data from the Office of Personnel Management’s FedScope, the average salary and number of civilian federal employees per state were sourced for each state. The monthly and daily income withheld was calculated and using the number of days without pay, the missing salary can be calculated. The states were sorted to show the highest withheld income amount first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of October 31, 2025.

