2025 Government Shutdown: How Much It’s Costing Workers in Every State

The 2025 government shutdown is now the longest funding lapse in U.S. history, surpassing the 2018-2019 shutdown during President Trump’s first term that previously held the record at 35 days. As this shutdown reaches its 37th day, a new original GOBankingRates research study indicates that federal employees across half of America will have lost access to more than $10,000 of income on average.
Granted, these furloughed employees should receive their pay retroactively once the shutdown ends, but comments by Trump and his administration have sparked concern that this is not a guarantee. Regardless, 37 days without pay is a financial challenge for the majority of federal workers.
With that in mind, our research team found the average amount of money withheld due to the shutdown by calculating the total cost of living for each state using the average mortgage and expenditure costs. We sourced data from the Office of Personnel Management’s FedScope to determine each state’s average salary and number of civilian federal employees. The monthly and daily income withheld was calculated, and by using the number of days without pay (which is 37 at the time of publishing), the missing salary was calculated. Keep reading for our key findings.
Key Findings
- Federal employees in Washington, D.C. have lost access to the most money so far. Though the federal district was not included in the state-by-state rankings, their total income withheld is $14,651 as the shutdown reaches Day 37.
- Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia rank as the top three states for the most money withheld. Federal employees have lost access to more than $12,000 in each state. This amounts to $13,781 in Maryland, $12,409 in New Jersey and $12,196 in Virginia.
- The income withheld in 25 states, or half of America, is more than $10,000 as the shutdown hits Day 37. The 25 states where federal employees have lost access to more than $10,000 include Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, California, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Alabama, Vermont, New York, Minnesota, Delaware, Florida, Washington, Texas, West Virginia, Hawaii, Alaska, Pennsylvania and Nevada.
Scroll ahead to learn the amount of salary federal employees are missing for an estimated 37 days of the government shutdown, ranked from highest to lowest withheld income.
1. Maryland
- Total civilian federal employees: 144,497
- Average salary: $135,943
- Average daily pay: $372
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $13,781
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,512
2. New Jersey
- Total civilian federal employees: 22,684
- Average salary: $122,416
- Average daily pay: $335
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $12,409
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $5,232
3. Virginia
- Total civilian federal employees: 147,358
- Average salary: $120,315
- Average daily pay: $330
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $12,196
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,208
4. Rhode Island
- Total civilian federal employees: 8,598
- Average salary: $114,372
- Average daily pay: $313
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,594
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,825
5. Massachusetts
- Total civilian federal employees: 25,698
- Average salary: $114,099
- Average daily pay: $313
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,566
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $6,093
6. New Hampshire
- Total civilian federal employees: 5,208
- Average salary: $113,371
- Average daily pay: $311
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,492
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,936
7. Connecticut
- Total civilian federal employees: 7,304
- Average salary: $113,319
- Average daily pay: $310
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,487
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,697
8. California
- Total civilian federal employees: 150,679
- Average salary: $113,239
- Average daily pay: $310
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,479
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $6,706
9. Colorado
- Total civilian federal employees: 41,167
- Average salary: $109,719
- Average daily pay: $301
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $11,122
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,990
10. Illinois
- Total civilian federal employees: 45,213
- Average salary: $108,069
- Average daily pay: $296
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,955
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,533
11. Michigan
- Total civilian federal employees: 29,822
- Average salary: $106,597
- Average daily pay: $292
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,806
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,283
12. Ohio
- Total civilian federal employees: 56,068
- Average salary: $105,753
- Average daily pay: $290
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,720
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,269
13. Alabama
- Total civilian federal employees: 41,319
- Average salary: $105,678
- Average daily pay: $290
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,713
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,106
14. Vermont
- Total civilian federal employees: 3,368
- Average salary: $105,633
- Average daily pay: $289
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,708
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,328
15. New York
- Total civilian federal employees: 54,092
- Average salary: $104,690
- Average daily pay: $287
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,612
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,750
16. Minnesota
- Total civilian federal employees: 18,183
- Average salary: $103,873
- Average daily pay: $285
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,530
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,861
17. Delaware
- Total civilian federal employees: 3,998
- Average salary: $103,656
- Average daily pay: $284
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,508
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,173
18. Florida
- Total civilian federal employees: 95,167
- Average salary: $102,226
- Average daily pay: $280
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,363
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,116
19. Washington
- Total civilian federal employees: 58,505
- Average salary: $101,787
- Average daily pay: $279
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,318
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $5,521
20. Texas
- Total civilian federal employees: 130,686
- Average salary: $99,998
- Average daily pay: $274
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,137
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,540
21. West Virginia
- Total civilian federal employees: 17,301
- Average salary: $99,870
- Average daily pay: $274
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,124
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $2,787
22. Hawaii
- Total civilian federal employees: 24,804
- Average salary: $99,738
- Average daily pay: $273
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,110
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $8,194
23. Alaska
- Total civilian federal employees: 11,658
- Average salary: $99,686
- Average daily pay: $273
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,105
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,697
24. Pennsylvania
- Total civilian federal employees: 66,656
- Average salary: $98,871
- Average daily pay: $271
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,023
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,515
25. Nevada
- Total civilian federal employees: 13,967
- Average salary: $98,707
- Average daily pay: $270
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $10,006
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,469
26. Georgia
- Total civilian federal employees: 81,366
- Average salary: $98,415
- Average daily pay: $270
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,976
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,747
27. North Carolina
- Total civilian federal employees: 51,900
- Average salary: $98,292
- Average daily pay: $269
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,964
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,771
28. Wisconsin
- Total civilian federal employees: 17,946
- Average salary: $96,895
- Average daily pay: $265
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,822
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,753
29. Oregon
- Total civilian federal employees: 20,952
- Average salary: $96,700
- Average daily pay: $265
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,802
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,918
30. South Carolina
- Total civilian federal employees: 24,863
- Average salary: $96,494
- Average daily pay: $264
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,782
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,556
31. Arizona
- Total civilian federal employees: 34,460
- Average salary: $96,248
- Average daily pay: $264
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,757
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,336
32. Indiana
- Total civilian federal employees: 24,499
- Average salary: $96,107
- Average daily pay: $263
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,742
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,275
33. Nebraska
- Total civilian federal employees: 10,412
- Average salary: $95,445
- Average daily pay: $261
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,675
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,363
34. Iowa
- Total civilian federal employees: 9,930
- Average salary: $94,700
- Average daily pay: $259
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,600
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,130
35. Louisiana
- Total civilian federal employees: 19,486
- Average salary: $94,597
- Average daily pay: $259
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,589
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $2,984
36. New Mexico
- Total civilian federal employees: 22,695
- Average salary: $94,088
- Average daily pay: $258
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,538
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,603
37. Kansas
- Total civilian federal employees: 17,824
- Average salary: $94,021
- Average daily pay: $258
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,531
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,212
38. Arkansas
- Total civilian federal employees: 14,269
- Average salary: $92,368
- Average daily pay: $253
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,363
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $2,978
39. Maine
- Total civilian federal employees: 12,717
- Average salary: $92,299
- Average daily pay: $253
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,356
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,378
40. Tennessee
- Total civilian federal employees: 32,574
- Average salary: $91,185
- Average daily pay: $250
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,243
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,574
41. Missouri
- Total civilian federal employees: 37,220
- Average salary: $90,196
- Average daily pay: $247
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,143
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,237
42. Oklahoma
- Total civilian federal employees: 42,212
- Average salary: $89,358
- Average daily pay: $245
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,058
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,002
43. Mississippi
- Total civilian federal employees: 19,690
- Average salary: $89,338
- Average daily pay: $245
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $9,056
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $2,840
44. Kentucky
- Total civilian federal employees: 23,449
- Average salary: $88,043
- Average daily pay: $241
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,925
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,085
45. North Dakota
- Total civilian federal employees: 5,736
- Average salary: $87,935
- Average daily pay: $241
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,914
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,484
46. Utah
- Total civilian federal employees: 33,961
- Average salary: $85,761
- Average daily pay: $235
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,694
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,811
47. South Dakota
- Total civilian federal employees: 8,940
- Average salary: $84,991
- Average daily pay: $233
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,616
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,683
48. Idaho
- Total civilian federal employees: 10,993
- Average salary: $84,820
- Average daily pay: $232
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,598
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,486
49. Montana
- Total civilian federal employees: 11,353
- Average salary: $84,397
- Average daily pay: $231
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,555
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $4,454
50. Wyoming
- Total civilian federal employees: 6,832
- Average salary: $83,876
- Average daily pay: $230
- Income withheld through Nov. 6: $8,502
- Monthly cost of living for just necessities: $3,837
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates calculated the average income withheld to civilian federal employees in each state during the U.S. government shutdown. First, GOBankingRates used the US Census 2024 ACS to find the total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and median household income. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for the second quarter of 2025. Using the national average expenditure costs for all households, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all consumer units, the average expenditure cost for each state can be calculated. The average single family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index for each state. The national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data and by assuming a 10% down payment, the average mortgage cost can be calculated for each state. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated for each state. The yearly, monthly, and daily average cost of living was then calculated. Using data from the Office of Personnel Management’s FedScope, the average salary and number of civilian federal employees per state were sourced for each state. The monthly and daily income withheld was calculated and using the number of days without pay, the missing salary can be calculated. The states were sorted to show the highest withheld income amount first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of October 31, 2025.
