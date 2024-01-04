2024 Market Outlook & Thematic ETF Ideas

(1:30) - Can The Fed Manage A Soft Landing In 2024?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X, about the market outlook and thematic investment ideas for 2024. Global X currently offers 109 US listed ETFs, with over $43 billion in assets, including some very interesting ETFs in the thematic space.

Heading into 2023, most strategists were expecting a recession and lackluster stock market returns, but stocks managed to climb the wall of worries. They are much more optimistic for this year.

Jon believes that a quality and low volatility tilted core is likely to benefit as we transition from robust economic growth and high interest rates to slower economic growth and declining yields.

With increased correlation between equities and fixed income over the past couple of years, many investors have started questioning the relevance of a 60-40 portfolio. However, an improving backdrop for fixed income will help restore fixed income’s diversification benefits.

AI enthusiasm was one of the biggest contributors to stock market gains last year. As the adoption of AI technology and its monetization will accelerate over the coming years, areas like cloud computing and cybersecurity will also benefit.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ, the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETFIRBO and the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ benefitted from the surge in the shares of Nvidia NVDA and other AI related stocks.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU holds companies that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG and the iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF IHAK invest in companies like Zscaler ZS and Palo Alto Networks PANW that benefit from rising spending on cybersecurity solutions.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Disclosure: Neena holds IRBO, CLOU and IHAK in the ETF Investor Portfolio.

