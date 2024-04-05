2000, Zero, Zero

Please find Running Oak's most recent performance and letter below. Running Oak's Efficient Growth strategy is an excellent complement to the most popular, most overcrowded, most over-owned, high-flying holdings: S&P 500, QQQ, Mag7, unprofitable/innovative Tech, AI companies that burn cash with no path to profitability, Large Cap Growth, etc. It can be a thankless job, but we welcome the opportunity to be your clients' portfolio designated driver.

"The ride is so smooth. You must be a limousine.” - Prince

Efficient Growth appears imminently likely to provide more value than any time since 1999, BECAUSE it's built for the rain - purple rain!. By value, I don’t mean absolute return but outperformance and, most importantly, lower downside. If so, here is what that looked like over the 3-year period following 2000:

"You need a love, you need a love that's, uh, that's gonna last." - The Purple One

The chart that arguably made Vanguard..., except it conveniently didn't include Efficient Growth.

If you're wondering how Efficient Growth has outperformed the S&P 500 to that degree, how it has delivered 50% of the average drawdown of the S&P 500 over 36 years, and why I am so confident about relative performance over the next decade, here's a snapshot*:

*Expected growth column is derived by the difference in Current PE and Forward PE.

Several key takeaways:

The Best of Both Worlds : The forward PE of Efficient Growth is lower than the S&P 500 AND the implied growth rate is over 50% higher.

: The forward PE of Efficient Growth is lower than the S&P 500 AND the implied growth rate is over 50% higher. NOT What Clients Need: RSP, the S&P 500 Equal Weight, has a beta of 0.97. That isn't diversification; it's just more of the same - same companies, same price behavior.

“So tonight I'm gonna party like it's 1999” - His Royal Badness

Today’s parallels to 1999 are too many to ignore. While AI will be transformative, will create incredible change, and this time IS different (it always is), the last thing we need as fiduciaries is more hype, more AI cheerleaders…

Sooooo... you're saying the equity market has pretty much NEVER been more expensive, regardless of the metric?

Ready? OK!

What’s a "job"? I don't know!

I’ve got an AI to make the dough!

I’m a VIP! I’m a CEO!

Of doing ABSOLUTELY NOTHING, yo!

Automation! High-five!

It’s a miracle we’re still alive!

We don't produce! We don't compete!

We just sit in the stands and TWEET! TWEET! TWEET!

9 to 5? No, thank you, sir!

Everything’s a total blur!

My boss is a server! My desk is a bed!

I’ve got zero thoughts inside of my head!

Gooooooooo pile in!

“I guess I should've known by the way you parked your car sideways that it wouldn't last.” - Alexander Nevermind

I have opined in the past that the forward PE of the 10 largest holdings is 55 to 60% higher than that of the 10 largest at the very peak of the Tech Bubble. The forward PE is being generous; it incorporates AI optimism. But it's nowhere near as optimistic as - per Michael Burry - several of the largest companies extending the depreciation cycle (useful life) of their AI infrastructure investments. The Wall Street Journal provides more color in a recent article. Here is where current capex stands at the current, highly questionable useful life stands (as a percentage of total revenue - not profit - revenue):

BUT... the world is changing faster than ever before. Technology, in particular, is changing faster than ever before. Nvidia's chips are changing faster than ever before. In fact, Nvidia has gone from a chip cycle of 2 years to under 1 year. That doesn't seem like an environment for extending depreciation cycles. That seems like the opposite.

To illustrate the degree to which this matters, consider the difference between a 2.5 year cycle (what Burry feels is accurate and, frankly, makes sense) versus the 5-year cycle several companies are currently using (some have gone as high as 6). On a 2.5-year cycle, depreciation expense is 2x (100% higher) that which companies are currently claiming.

Here is what their current claims look like: