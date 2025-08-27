20 Worst US Cities for Entry-Level Jobs

Entry-level jobs give people valuable work experience that can lead to more exciting opportunities. Some entry-level jobs also offer the opportunity for internal advancement if you become a valuable resource for the company.

However, entry-level jobs also have entry-level pay. These jobs can act as launchpads, but the wage may not feel livable if you are in an expensive U.S. city.

Naturally, some cities are more difficult to navigate on an entry-level job than others, but recent numbers from NetCredit specify which cities are at the worst.

The Most Expensive Cities for Entry-Level Workers

NetCredit’s calculation applies to adults with no children. That makes entry-level positions even more of an uphill battle for parents. The online lending site created a cost of living calculator and leaned on MIT’s Living Wage Calculator to compare local entry-level job wages to local living costs.

The percentage reflects how many entry-level job ads are above the local living wage. Many California and Arizona cities made the list. If you are looking for an entry-level job, make sure you aren’t doing it in one of these 20 cities.

Honolulu, Hawaii: 27.7% Virginia Beach, Virginia: 32.3% Miami, Florida: 34.3% Boise, Idaho: 38.7% Anaheim, California: 39.1% North Las Vegas, Nevada: 39.1% Glendale, Arizona: 39.3% Scottsdale, Arizona: 40.5% Santa Ana, California: 42% San Jose, California: 42% Mesa, Arizona: 43% Chandler, Arizona: 43.5% Chula Vista, California: 43.5% Gilbert, Arizona: 43.5% Portland, Oregon: 43.8% Atlanta, Georgia: 44.9% Garland, Texas: 45.6% Orlando, Florida: 45.7% San Diego, California: 46.5% Riverside, California: 46.8%

Trends With the Best and Worst Cities for Entry-Level Jobs

Many of the worst cities for entry-level workers are in the Southwest U.S. Arizona and California were two standouts on the list. The Midwest offers the most affordability and was heavily represented in NetCredit’s list of the 20 most favorable cities for entry-level workers.

Surprisingly, New York City was No. 19 on the list, with about 71.4% of its job ads being above the local living wage. However, the city attracts some of the most talented workers and is the financial capital of the world. It’s also incredibly expensive to live in New York City. These are three of several factors that result in New Yorkers receiving higher-paying job opportunities.

All cities have better income opportunities once you get above entry-level work. In most cases, people aren’t meant to support a family on entry-level work. This type of work is usually more suitable for teens or people in their 20s who want to build up their resumes.

Working remotely in a city with a low cost of living can help you enjoy the best of both worlds. You can tap into high-paying career opportunities while having low living expenses.

How To Adapt to an Entry-Level Salary

An entry-level job isn’t enough for most people to afford to raise a family. While it’s possible to live off an entry-level wage in some areas, these career opportunities are launchpads instead of final destinations.

Creating a budget can help you track where your money goes. Discovering ways to trim your expenses will help you pay off debt faster and get on a better financial footing. It’s good to create a budget even if you believe you are making more than enough money.

However, the long-term fix is to look for career opportunities that offer higher salaries for the same amount of hours. You might have to take a part-time job or work a side hustle in the meantime, but career advancement is the best path to surviving and thriving in any city.

