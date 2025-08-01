Personal Finance

20 Wealthiest Suburbs in Texas

Are you familiar with all 20 of Texas’ wealthiest suburbs? To find these suburbs, GOBankingRates reviewed all Texas cities with 5,000 households or more and isolated the 20 suburbs with the highest average household income. Our results revealed household salaries in these suburbs start at $165,000 and go up to nearly $410,000 annually.

Here are the 20 wealthiest Texas suburbs.

The Woodlands TX USA - May 22, 2018 - Woodlands Walkway Along the Waterway.

1. West University Place

  • Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
  • Average household income: $409,677
  • Typical home value: $1,758,363

University Park City Hall Texas

2. University Park

  • Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Average household income: $389,868
  • Typical home value: $2,445,874

Arlington, USA - December 19, 2017: The University of Texas at Arlington, Entryway sign.

3. Southlake

  • Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Average household income: $382,520
  • Typical home value: $1,284,219

4. Bellaire

  • Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
  • Average household income: $311,033
  • Typical home value: $1,123,984
On a humid, fall day, a woman with a ponytail in shorts and t-shirt runs on the colorful carpet of leaf littler under large yellow trees in Sparger Park in the suburb of Colleyville, Dallas Texas.

5. Colleyville

  • Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Average household income: $265,831
  • Typical home value: $924,700

Austin, United States - May 3, 2014: People having fun on rowboats and boards in Lady Bird Lake on a nice day with the Austin skyline in the background.

6. Steiner Ranch

  • Suburb of: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
  • Average household income: $232,530
  • Typical home value: $528,502
Prosper High School

7. Prosper

  • Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Average household income: $229,754
  • Typical home value: $842,332
Georgetown , Texas , USA aerial drone suburb neighborhoods roads come together and take you home - lake property.

8. Lakeway

  • Suburb of: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
  • Average household income: $222,045
  • Typical home value: $824,558

Keller Texas City Hall, from across lake behind City Hall

9. Keller

  • Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Average household income: $217,210
  • Typical home value: $658,426
Aerial view of a residential subdivision in the suburbs of Houston, Texas consisting of water front homes and manicured landscaping.

10. Fulshear

  • Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
  • Average household income: $210,123
  • Typical home value: $545,379
Fort Worth, Tx

11. Coppell

  • Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Average household income: $194,208
  • Typical home value: $643,052

Aerial view lakeside houses neighborhood with colorful autumn leaves.

12. Flower Mound

  • Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Average household income: $191,231
  • Typical home value: $630,589
New Downtown Frisco Texas from the air - Image.

13. Frisco

  • Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Average household income: $186,265
  • Typical home value: $697,813
A high-angle shot of Old Celina Park in Celina, Texas.

14. Celina

  • Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Average household income: $184,308
  • Typical home value: $616,746

Fort Worth downtown skyline from a freeway offramp.

15. Highland Village

  • Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Average household income: $182,741
  • Typical home value: $609,887
Houston city skyline as night falls and people enjoying Eleanor Tinsley Park.

16. Cinco Ranch

  • Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
  • Average household income: $178,516
  • Typical home value: $557,775
Aerial shot of Dallas, Texas, looking along the Margaret Hunt Hill and Roland Kirk bridges crossing the Trinity River into downtown Dallas on a sunny day in summer.

17. Murphy

  • Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Average household income: $176,156
  • Typical home value: $608,510

View of Sugar Land Town Square in Texas

18. Sugar Land

  • Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
  • Average household income: $174,026
  • Typical home value: $462,592
Transportation Highway Morning Sunrise Golden Hour Leander , Texas.

19. Leander

  • Suburb of: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
  • Average household income: $167,516
  • Typical home value: $455,706
Friendswood, Texas.

20. Friendswood

  • Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
  • Average household income: $165,294
  • Typical home value: $464,519

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all cities in Texas with 5,000 households or more. GOBankingRates then isolated the 20 suburbs with the highest average household income, as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was then able to find which metro area they were a suburb of as well as the 2025 typical home value for the city, as sourced from Zillow. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 9, 2025.

