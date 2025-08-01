20 Wealthiest Suburbs in Texas

Are you familiar with all 20 of Texas’ wealthiest suburbs? To find these suburbs, GOBankingRates reviewed all Texas cities with 5,000 households or more and isolated the 20 suburbs with the highest average household income. Our results revealed household salaries in these suburbs start at $165,000 and go up to nearly $410,000 annually.
Here are the 20 wealthiest Texas suburbs.
1. West University Place
- Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
- Average household income: $409,677
- Typical home value: $1,758,363
2. University Park
- Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Average household income: $389,868
- Typical home value: $2,445,874
3. Southlake
- Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Average household income: $382,520
- Typical home value: $1,284,219
4. Bellaire
- Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
- Average household income: $311,033
- Typical home value: $1,123,984
5. Colleyville
- Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Average household income: $265,831
- Typical home value: $924,700
6. Steiner Ranch
- Suburb of: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
- Average household income: $232,530
- Typical home value: $528,502
7. Prosper
- Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Average household income: $229,754
- Typical home value: $842,332
8. Lakeway
- Suburb of: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
- Average household income: $222,045
- Typical home value: $824,558
9. Keller
- Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Average household income: $217,210
- Typical home value: $658,426
10. Fulshear
- Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
- Average household income: $210,123
- Typical home value: $545,379
11. Coppell
- Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Average household income: $194,208
- Typical home value: $643,052
12. Flower Mound
- Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Average household income: $191,231
- Typical home value: $630,589
13. Frisco
- Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Average household income: $186,265
- Typical home value: $697,813
14. Celina
- Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Average household income: $184,308
- Typical home value: $616,746
15. Highland Village
- Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Average household income: $182,741
- Typical home value: $609,887
16. Cinco Ranch
- Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
- Average household income: $178,516
- Typical home value: $557,775
17. Murphy
- Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Average household income: $176,156
- Typical home value: $608,510
18. Sugar Land
- Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
- Average household income: $174,026
- Typical home value: $462,592
19. Leander
- Suburb of: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
- Average household income: $167,516
- Typical home value: $455,706
20. Friendswood
- Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
- Average household income: $165,294
- Typical home value: $464,519
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all cities in Texas with 5,000 households or more. GOBankingRates then isolated the 20 suburbs with the highest average household income, as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was then able to find which metro area they were a suburb of as well as the 2025 typical home value for the city, as sourced from Zillow. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 9, 2025.
