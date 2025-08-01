20 Wealthiest Suburbs in Texas

Are you familiar with all 20 of Texas’ wealthiest suburbs? To find these suburbs, GOBankingRates reviewed all Texas cities with 5,000 households or more and isolated the 20 suburbs with the highest average household income. Our results revealed household salaries in these suburbs start at $165,000 and go up to nearly $410,000 annually.

Here are the 20 wealthiest Texas suburbs.

1. West University Place

Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land Average household income: $409,677

$409,677 Typical home value: $1,758,363

2. University Park

Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Average household income: $389,868

$389,868 Typical home value: $2,445,874

3. Southlake

Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Average household income: $382,520

$382,520 Typical home value: $1,284,219

4. Bellaire

Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land Average household income: $311,033

$311,033 Typical home value: $1,123,984

5. Colleyville

Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Average household income: $265,831

$265,831 Typical home value: $924,700

6. Steiner Ranch

Suburb of: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown Average household income: $232,530

$232,530 Typical home value: $528,502

7. Prosper

Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Average household income: $229,754

$229,754 Typical home value: $842,332

8. Lakeway

Suburb of: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown Average household income: $222,045

$222,045 Typical home value: $824,558

9. Keller

Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Average household income: $217,210

$217,210 Typical home value: $658,426

10. Fulshear

Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land Average household income: $210,123

$210,123 Typical home value: $545,379

11. Coppell

Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Average household income: $194,208

$194,208 Typical home value: $643,052

12. Flower Mound

Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Average household income: $191,231

$191,231 Typical home value: $630,589

13. Frisco

Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Average household income: $186,265

$186,265 Typical home value: $697,813

14. Celina

Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Average household income: $184,308

$184,308 Typical home value: $616,746

15. Highland Village

Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Average household income: $182,741

$182,741 Typical home value: $609,887

16. Cinco Ranch

Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land Average household income: $178,516

$178,516 Typical home value: $557,775

17. Murphy

Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Average household income: $176,156

$176,156 Typical home value: $608,510

18. Sugar Land

Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land Average household income: $174,026

$174,026 Typical home value: $462,592

19. Leander

Suburb of: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown Average household income: $167,516

$167,516 Typical home value: $455,706

20. Friendswood

Suburb of: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land Average household income: $165,294

$165,294 Typical home value: $464,519

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all cities in Texas with 5,000 households or more. GOBankingRates then isolated the 20 suburbs with the highest average household income, as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was then able to find which metro area they were a suburb of as well as the 2025 typical home value for the city, as sourced from Zillow. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 9, 2025.

