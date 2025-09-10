Personal Finance

20 Wealthiest Suburbs in Arizona

September 10, 2025 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by J. David Herman for GOBankingRates->

You’ll find Arizona’s wealthiest suburbs clustered around just two metro areas — Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler and Tucson.

GOBankingRates has blended information from the U.S. Census Community Survey, along with Zillow, to rank the wealthiest of the wealthy. Among the top 20, the Phoenix metro area dominates the list with 14 entries. Tucson has the remaining six, including the list-topper.

Here’s a countdown, starting with the Grand Canyon State’s No. 20 wealthiest suburb and ending with No. 1. The rankings are based on average household income. We’ve also included the value of a typical home for each suburb.

Afternoon aerial view of dense urban core of Surprise, Arizona, USA.

20. Surprise

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Average household income: $107,511
  • Typical home value: $432,562

Panoramic aerial shot of Maricopa, Arizona, flying over a growing housing development being built around an artificial lake.

19. Maricopa

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Average household income: $108,500
  • Typical home value: $359,461

Papago Park after Sunset stock photo

18. Sun Tan Valley

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Average household income: $108,603
  • Typical home value: $407,834
Verrado Golf Course Sunrise - Image.

17. Buckeye

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Average household income: $113,682
  • Typical home value: $404,585
Sahuarita Lake in Arizona near Tucson residential neighborhood lake.

16. Sahuarita

  • Suburb of: Tucson
  • Average household income: $117,690
  • Typical home value: $365,404

Mesa, Arizona

15. Gold Canyon

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Average household income: $119,660
  • Typical home value: $495,631
Peoria, Arizona Aerial At The Golden Hour stock photo

14. Peoria

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Average household income: $119,995
  • Typical home value: $499,551
Afternoon aerial view of single family housing neighborhood near downtown Goodyear, Arizona, USA.

13. Goodyear

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Average household income: $121,426
  • Typical home value: $478,411
Sonoran Desert North of Tucson, Arizona - Image.

12. Vail

  • Suburb of: Tucson
  • Average household income: $130,479
  • Typical home value: $421,260
Marana Arizona

11. Marana

  • Suburb of: Tucson
  • Average household income: $130,659
  • Typical home value: $444,345

A hiker watching the sunset surrounded by buffel grass, ocotillo, prickly pear cactus, and other Sonoran Desert plants.

10. Oro Valley

  • Suburb of: Tucson
  • Average household income: $133,439
  • Typical home value: $531,670
Aerial of residential areas of Chandler, Arizona, with South Mountain and the Sierra Estrella mountain range in the distance.

9. Chandler

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Average household income: $134,123
  • Typical home value: $542,177
Pink sky behind one of the tallest fountains in the world in Fountain Hills, AZ with Fire Rock and Four Peaks in the background - Image.

8. Fountain Hills

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Average household income: $140,542
  • Typical home value: $753,411
Cityscape mountain range view of Phoenix and Scottsdale Arizona USA.

7. Anthem

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Average household income: $143,659
  • Typical home value: $577,257
Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix, within the Phoenix metropolitan area.

6. Gilbert

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Average household income: $145,526
  • Typical home value: $581,829
Tanque Verde Guest Ranch

5. Tanque Verde

  • Suburb of: Tucson
  • Average household income: $157,326
  • Typical home value: $679,407

Sunrise in Hunts Mesa, Monument Valley, Arizona, USA

4. New River

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Average household income: $159,599
  • Typical home value: $766,561
QUEEN CREEK, ARIZONA - April 21, 2019: Town of Queen Creek, Arizona sign located near the intersection of West Combs road and North Gantzel road in Queen Creek, Arizona.

3. Queen Creek

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Average household income: $162,363
  • Typical home value: $640,576
The skyline of Scottsdale, Arizona, in evening light.

2. Scottsdale

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Average household income: $168,679
  • Typical home value: $938,118
Large homes in Catalina Foothills Tucson Arizona USA.

1. Catalina Foothills

  • Suburb of: Tucson
  • Average household income: $170,897
  • Typical home value: $761,048

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all cities in Arizona with 5,000 households or more. GOBankingRates then isolated the 20 suburbs with the highest average household income as sourced from the 2023 U.S. Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then determined which metro area each city belongs to. The 2025 typical home value for each city was sourced from Zillow. All data was collected and is up to date as of Aug. 19, 2025.

Photo disclaimer: Not every picture is an exact depiction of each suburb mentioned.

