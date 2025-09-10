20 Wealthiest Suburbs in Arizona

You’ll find Arizona’s wealthiest suburbs clustered around just two metro areas — Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler and Tucson.
GOBankingRates has blended information from the U.S. Census Community Survey, along with Zillow, to rank the wealthiest of the wealthy. Among the top 20, the Phoenix metro area dominates the list with 14 entries. Tucson has the remaining six, including the list-topper.
Here’s a countdown, starting with the Grand Canyon State’s No. 20 wealthiest suburb and ending with No. 1. The rankings are based on average household income. We’ve also included the value of a typical home for each suburb.
20. Surprise
- Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Average household income: $107,511
- Typical home value: $432,562
19. Maricopa
- Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Average household income: $108,500
- Typical home value: $359,461
18. Sun Tan Valley
- Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Average household income: $108,603
- Typical home value: $407,834
17. Buckeye
- Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Average household income: $113,682
- Typical home value: $404,585
16. Sahuarita
- Suburb of: Tucson
- Average household income: $117,690
- Typical home value: $365,404
15. Gold Canyon
- Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Average household income: $119,660
- Typical home value: $495,631
14. Peoria
- Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Average household income: $119,995
- Typical home value: $499,551
13. Goodyear
- Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Average household income: $121,426
- Typical home value: $478,411
12. Vail
- Suburb of: Tucson
- Average household income: $130,479
- Typical home value: $421,260
11. Marana
- Suburb of: Tucson
- Average household income: $130,659
- Typical home value: $444,345
10. Oro Valley
- Suburb of: Tucson
- Average household income: $133,439
- Typical home value: $531,670
9. Chandler
- Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Average household income: $134,123
- Typical home value: $542,177
8. Fountain Hills
- Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Average household income: $140,542
- Typical home value: $753,411
7. Anthem
- Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Average household income: $143,659
- Typical home value: $577,257
6. Gilbert
- Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Average household income: $145,526
- Typical home value: $581,829
5. Tanque Verde
- Suburb of: Tucson
- Average household income: $157,326
- Typical home value: $679,407
4. New River
- Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Average household income: $159,599
- Typical home value: $766,561
3. Queen Creek
- Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Average household income: $162,363
- Typical home value: $640,576
2. Scottsdale
- Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Average household income: $168,679
- Typical home value: $938,118
1. Catalina Foothills
- Suburb of: Tucson
- Average household income: $170,897
- Typical home value: $761,048
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all cities in Arizona with 5,000 households or more. GOBankingRates then isolated the 20 suburbs with the highest average household income as sourced from the 2023 U.S. Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then determined which metro area each city belongs to. The 2025 typical home value for each city was sourced from Zillow. All data was collected and is up to date as of Aug. 19, 2025.
Photo disclaimer: Not every picture is an exact depiction of each suburb mentioned.
