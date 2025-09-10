20 Wealthiest Suburbs in Arizona

You’ll find Arizona’s wealthiest suburbs clustered around just two metro areas — Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler and Tucson.

GOBankingRates has blended information from the U.S. Census Community Survey, along with Zillow, to rank the wealthiest of the wealthy. Among the top 20, the Phoenix metro area dominates the list with 14 entries. Tucson has the remaining six, including the list-topper.

Here’s a countdown, starting with the Grand Canyon State’s No. 20 wealthiest suburb and ending with No. 1. The rankings are based on average household income. We’ve also included the value of a typical home for each suburb.

20. Surprise

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Average household income: $107,511

$107,511 Typical home value: $432,562

19. Maricopa

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Average household income: $108,500

$108,500 Typical home value: $359,461

18. Sun Tan Valley

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Average household income: $108,603

$108,603 Typical home value: $407,834

17. Buckeye

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Average household income: $113,682

$113,682 Typical home value: $404,585

16. Sahuarita

Suburb of: Tucson

Tucson Average household income: $117,690

$117,690 Typical home value: $365,404

15. Gold Canyon

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Average household income: $119,660

$119,660 Typical home value: $495,631

14. Peoria

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Average household income: $119,995

$119,995 Typical home value: $499,551

13. Goodyear

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Average household income: $121,426

$121,426 Typical home value: $478,411

12. Vail

Suburb of: Tucson

Tucson Average household income: $130,479

$130,479 Typical home value: $421,260

11. Marana

Suburb of: Tucson

Tucson Average household income: $130,659

$130,659 Typical home value: $444,345

10. Oro Valley

Suburb of: Tucson

Tucson Average household income: $133,439

$133,439 Typical home value: $531,670

9. Chandler

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Average household income: $134,123

$134,123 Typical home value: $542,177

8. Fountain Hills

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Average household income: $140,542

$140,542 Typical home value: $753,411

7. Anthem

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Average household income: $143,659

$143,659 Typical home value: $577,257

6. Gilbert

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Average household income: $145,526

$145,526 Typical home value: $581,829

5. Tanque Verde

Suburb of: Tucson

Tucson Average household income: $157,326

$157,326 Typical home value: $679,407

4. New River

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Average household income: $159,599

$159,599 Typical home value: $766,561

3. Queen Creek

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Average household income: $162,363

$162,363 Typical home value: $640,576

2. Scottsdale

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Average household income: $168,679

$168,679 Typical home value: $938,118

1. Catalina Foothills

Suburb of: Tucson

Tucson Average household income: $170,897

$170,897 Typical home value: $761,048

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all cities in Arizona with 5,000 households or more. GOBankingRates then isolated the 20 suburbs with the highest average household income as sourced from the 2023 U.S. Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then determined which metro area each city belongs to. The 2025 typical home value for each city was sourced from Zillow. All data was collected and is up to date as of Aug. 19, 2025.

Photo disclaimer: Not every picture is an exact depiction of each suburb mentioned.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Wealthiest Suburbs in Arizona

