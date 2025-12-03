20 Ways to Save on Necessities When Tariffs Drive Up Everyday Prices

Key Points

Regardless of how you feel about tariffs, there's no denying they can make quite an impact. Based on a statement released by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, one impact of tariffs is inflation.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank: "Measured for the 12-month period ending August 2025, tariffs explain 10.9% of the headline PCE annual inflation." In other words, tariffs have driven up prices and are eating up more of your net income. Whether you're long past full retirement age (FRA) or at the very beginning of your career, you have bills to pay and necessities to purchase.

Here are 20 ways to save when everyday prices threaten to diminish your standard of living. Some you may want to do until the economy gets back on track, and some you may like enough to hang onto for life.

In the kitchen

1. Plan meals around weekly store ads instead of recipes. In addition to saving money, you may come up with clever meal ideas you've never tried before.

2. Buy groceries in bulk and create enough meals for a week (or two). For example, make two or three breakfast casseroles and freeze the others for later. One sweet advantage is not having to come up with something to make every day. Pull something out of the freezer, warm it up, and you're ready to go.

3. Clip digital coupons and use in-store apps. Whenever possible, stack those savings with in-store sale prices.

4. Make a list of what you plan to buy before leaving home, then stick to it.

5. Skip pre-cut produce. It's less expensive to buy whole produce.

6. Keep a bin in your refrigerator marked, "Use first." That way, food doesn't get lost in the fridge and doesn't go to waste.

Amateur tip: As someone with zero confidence in the kitchen, the best recipes I've found over the past year have been a result of internet searching things like, "Ideas for recipes with canned biscuits, Italian sausage, and Gruyère cheese" (or whatever I have in my refrigerator). It's incredible how many tasty, imaginative recipes you can find using the food you have on hand.

At home

7. Cancel or downgrade unused or underused streaming and app services.

8. Don't pay unnecessary bank fees. If you're overpaying, shop for a new bank, or check out a credit union.

9. Shorten showers by two minutes to save water and heating costs.

10. Turn the thermostat up one degree (or down one degree, depending on the weather).

11. Replace HVAC filters regularly for improved efficiency.

12. Unplug chargers and small appliances when they're not in use.

13. Switch to a prepaid or budget mobile plan for a lower monthly rate, and a little extra money to tuck into an emergency fund.

14. Buy clothing off-season. You may have to wait to wear it, but you can save a bundle.

15. Use an artificial intelligence (AI) price-comparison tool to compare prices across multiple stores before making a purchase.

Out and about

16. Use gas reward apps to find the lowest prices in your area.

17. Take advantage of discounts, including student, military, or senior discounts.

18. Carpool whenever possible (even if your carpool partner has terrible taste in music).

19. Shop around for new car insurance annually. Chances are, you can get the same level of coverage at a lower price.

20. To improve mileage (and reduce tire wear and tear), keep tires properly inflated. Who knew our father's advice was based on actual science?

Smart ways to save

Outsmarting inflation isn't about depriving yourself; it's about cutting corners in such a way that you don't feel like you're going without the things you need or enjoy.

Right now, most Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation. You may be able to postpone buying a new vehicle, but you can't avoid buying food or paying the electric or gas bill. The workaround just may be making as many tiny cuts to your budget as possible, and using those funds to cover the cost of necessities.

