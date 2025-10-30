Personal Finance

20 Ways To Make Money at Night

October 30, 2025 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

Inflation and economic uncertainty are constants in life, so it doesn’t hurt to have additional sources of income after your day job. After a long day at the office, you could score some (relatively) easy pay by freelancing from home at night.

There are a number of jobs and activities that can be performed outside the 9-5 grind, right from your own home.

Content Writing

  • Average base salary: $64,877

Writing articles, website copy and marketing content can easily be done at home and at night for early morning deadlines.

Proofreading and Copy Editing

  • Average base salary: $63,204

Similarly, you can proof and edit articles from the comfort of your home (or late-night coffee shop).

Transcription

  • Average base salary: $59,477

Many journalists and freelancers require transcription of their audio or video interviews for print magazines or websites. Transcribing is a gig easily performed after hours.

Subtitling and Captioning

  • Average base salary: $45,360

Much like transcription, many post-production companies outsource closed-captioning and subtitling to freelance workers from home.

Technical Writing

  • Average base salary: $66,323

A person with specified technical knowledge in such fields as engineering and software can be paid to write user and tech manuals.

UX and Software Testing

  • Average base salary: $120,302

With the right training and technical knowledge, you can spend your evenings testing website and app UX design, looking and eliminating flaws and bugs.

Graphic Design

  • Average base salary: $62,623

If you’re artistically inclined, you can use your nights to design logos, marketing materials and more as a freelance designed contracted by companies looking for advertising.

Social Media Management

  • Average base salary: $62,535

Just as some businesses require graphic designers for advertising, many others also need social media managers to run their public-facing social media accounts. Nearly all social media platforms allow for scheduled posts, which can be written and saved/scheduled in the evening.

Customer Service and Support

  • Average base salary: $68,605

For those with patience and people skills, you can use your evening hours working as an after-hours customer service agent, either via the phone or online/text.

Data Entry

  • Average base salary: $53,214

While it may be a little monotonous, entering data, formatting information and cleaning datasets can easily be done in the evening from home.

Video Editing and Post-Production

  • Average base salary: $75,789

If you’ve got the skill sets, you can freelance for post-production houses from your laptop, performing such tasks as editing videos and color correction.

Podcast Editing

  • Average base salary: $34,936

Few podcasts simply post “raw” and untouched audio. After a few online tutorials, you could rather easily work at night editing and touching up podcast audio.

Running an Online Store

  • Average base salary: N/A

Even with a day job, once you’re home for the evening, you can use an online seller platform like Etsy as a means to sell anything from artwork to clothing.

Online Tutoring

  • Average base salary: $55,510

Even though it may be nighttime where you are, it’s daylight somewhere else. You can provide tutoring to students in other time zones. For instance, teaching English to students on the other side of the world.

Voiceover Recording

  • Average base salary: $105,447

With an affordable microphone and quiet environment, you can do anything from recording audiobooks freelance to creating a monetized podcast.

Resume and Cover Letter Writing

  • Average base salary: $40,000

Let’s face it — almost no one enjoys writing a resume. In fact, some will even pay freelancers to craft their LinkedIn profiles or write their resumes.

AI Training

  • Average base salary: $53,706

As artificial intelligence becomes more and more prevalent, you can spend your evenings working with AI companies, testing out AI responses and giving the AI platforms training prompts.

Review Writing

  • Average base salary: $58,732

Whether it’s for the latest films, albums or TV shows, the internet has no shortage of websites requiring art and culture criticism, all of which can be written in the evening.

Email Newsletter Writing

  • Average base salary: $63,739

Many websites and businesses send out weekly or monthly email newsletters; an easy nighttime gig would be to write and craft such newsletters freelance.

Medical and Legal Transcription

Average base salary: $37,787

Often, doctors and lawyers/legal teams require their voluminous notes and files to be transcribed into easily-digestible files for later reference. After a small amount of training, this is someone almost anyone with computer access can do at night.

Editor’s note: All annual salary estimates sourced from Indeed.

