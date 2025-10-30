20 Ways To Make Money at Night

Inflation and economic uncertainty are constants in life, so it doesn’t hurt to have additional sources of income after your day job. After a long day at the office, you could score some (relatively) easy pay by freelancing from home at night.

Find Out: Here’s How To Avoid a Huge Tax Bill After a Successful Side Gig

Also See: 8 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

There are a number of jobs and activities that can be performed outside the 9-5 grind, right from your own home.

Content Writing

Average base salary: $64,877

Writing articles, website copy and marketing content can easily be done at home and at night for early morning deadlines.

Find More: 12 Totally Free Ways To Make Enough Passive Income To Quit Your Job

Explore More: Codie Sanchez Tells You How To Make Money With a Vending Machine Side Hustle

Proofreading and Copy Editing

Average base salary: $63,204

Similarly, you can proof and edit articles from the comfort of your home (or late-night coffee shop).

Read More: 4 Ways To Make an Extra $200 a Month — And How Many Hours You’ll Have To Work

Transcription

Average base salary: $59,477

Many journalists and freelancers require transcription of their audio or video interviews for print magazines or websites. Transcribing is a gig easily performed after hours.

Subtitling and Captioning

Average base salary: $45,360

Much like transcription, many post-production companies outsource closed-captioning and subtitling to freelance workers from home.

Technical Writing

Average base salary: $66,323

A person with specified technical knowledge in such fields as engineering and software can be paid to write user and tech manuals.

Discover More: How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year

UX and Software Testing

Average base salary: $120,302

With the right training and technical knowledge, you can spend your evenings testing website and app UX design, looking and eliminating flaws and bugs.

Graphic Design

Average base salary: $62,623

If you’re artistically inclined, you can use your nights to design logos, marketing materials and more as a freelance designed contracted by companies looking for advertising.

Social Media Management

Average base salary: $62,535

Just as some businesses require graphic designers for advertising, many others also need social media managers to run their public-facing social media accounts. Nearly all social media platforms allow for scheduled posts, which can be written and saved/scheduled in the evening.

Customer Service and Support

Average base salary: $68,605

For those with patience and people skills, you can use your evening hours working as an after-hours customer service agent, either via the phone or online/text.

Also Read: 7 Things You Can Do To Start Making $1,000 a Month in Passive Income

Data Entry

Average base salary: $53,214

While it may be a little monotonous, entering data, formatting information and cleaning datasets can easily be done in the evening from home.

Video Editing and Post-Production

Average base salary: $75,789

If you’ve got the skill sets, you can freelance for post-production houses from your laptop, performing such tasks as editing videos and color correction.

Podcast Editing

Average base salary: $34,936

Few podcasts simply post “raw” and untouched audio. After a few online tutorials, you could rather easily work at night editing and touching up podcast audio.

Running an Online Store

Average base salary: N/A

Even with a day job, once you’re home for the evening, you can use an online seller platform like Etsy as a means to sell anything from artwork to clothing.

Learn More: 7 Ways To Ensure Side Gig Success

Online Tutoring

Average base salary: $55,510

Even though it may be nighttime where you are, it’s daylight somewhere else. You can provide tutoring to students in other time zones. For instance, teaching English to students on the other side of the world.

Voiceover Recording

Average base salary: $105,447

With an affordable microphone and quiet environment, you can do anything from recording audiobooks freelance to creating a monetized podcast.

Resume and Cover Letter Writing

Average base salary: $40,000

Let’s face it — almost no one enjoys writing a resume. In fact, some will even pay freelancers to craft their LinkedIn profiles or write their resumes.

AI Training

Average base salary: $53,706

As artificial intelligence becomes more and more prevalent, you can spend your evenings working with AI companies, testing out AI responses and giving the AI platforms training prompts.

For You: 6 Ways AI Can Help You Make More Money With Your Retirement Side Gig

Review Writing

Average base salary: $58,732

Whether it’s for the latest films, albums or TV shows, the internet has no shortage of websites requiring art and culture criticism, all of which can be written in the evening.

Email Newsletter Writing

Average base salary: $63,739

Many websites and businesses send out weekly or monthly email newsletters; an easy nighttime gig would be to write and craft such newsletters freelance.

Medical and Legal Transcription

Average base salary: $37,787

Often, doctors and lawyers/legal teams require their voluminous notes and files to be transcribed into easily-digestible files for later reference. After a small amount of training, this is someone almost anyone with computer access can do at night.

Editor’s note: All annual salary estimates sourced from Indeed.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Ways To Make Money at Night

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.