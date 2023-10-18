News & Insights

20 US Cities To Retire on $3,000 a Month

October 18, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Are you considering joining the approximately 47 million Americans already in retirement? Have no fear, because you are not alone. Approximately 14% of the U.S. population has closed the door on the working world.

Making the decision to retire is momentous, but it leads to many other decisions. One of the biggest is where to live and how much you can afford to spend each month on all the necessary expenses.

GOBankingRates is here to help you, giving you the best cities to retire on a monthly budget of $3,000 or less for a person 65 and older. In addition to looking at the cost of living for each city, GOBankingRates used only cities that scored well for livability and had a significant portion of the population over the age of 65.

See the best cities to retire on a lower fixed income.

Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

20. Akron, Ohio

  • Total Population: 191,483
  • Livability Index Score: 81
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,361.45

Corpus Christi, Texas

19. Robstown, Texas

  • Total Population: 10,372
  • Livability Index Score: 78
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,344.24

The Town Of Johnstown Pennsylvania From The Highest Point.

18. Johnstown, Pennsylvania

  • Total Population: 18,647
  • Livability Index Score: 78
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,350.58
City Hall

17. Pampa, Texas

  • Total Population: 16,817
  • Livability Index Score: 76
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,290.64
homes in Mount Washington neighborhood in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

16. Millvale, Pennsylvania

  • Total Population: 3,414
  • Livability Index Score: 84
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,574.87

Cumberland, Maryland

15. Frostburg, Maryland

  • Total Population: 7,282
  • Livability Index Score: 85
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,617.85
Boomtown Historic District, Bowling Green, Ohio.

14. Tiffin, Ohio

  • Total Population: 17,882
  • Livability Index Score: 82
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,543.31
pennsylvania flag US state symbol.

13. New Castle, Pennsylvania

  • Total Population: 21,992
  • Livability Index Score: 78
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,436.29

Amarillo is the 14th-most populous city in the state of Texas, United States.

12. Borger, Texas

  • Total Population: 12,612
  • Livability Index Score: 73
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,276.22
Spring in Waterloo, Iowa / Spring in Iowa - Image.

11. Waterloo, Iowa

  • Total Population: 67,695
  • Livability Index Score: 81
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,567.00
Clarksburg West Virginia

10. Clarksburg, West Virginia

  • Total Population: 16,085
  • Livability Index Score: 79
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,517.15

A shot of a Windmill Silhouette with a bright orange Sunset in the back ground with tree silhouettes north of Hutchinson Kansas.

9. Hutchinson, Kansas

  • Total Population: 40,202
  • Livability Index Score: 15,909
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,532.44
Huntington, West Virginia, USA - April 21, 2011: Downtown skyline in the financial center of West Virginia's second largest city.

8. Huntington, West Virginia

  • Total Population: 46,923
  • Livability Index Score: 81
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,636.28
The Kentucky River meanders along framing the downtown urban core of Frankfort KY.

7. Frankfort, Kentucky

  • Total Population: 28,479
  • Livability Index Score: 91
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,984.33

Beautiful view of Chao Phraya River at night.

6. Steubenville, Ohio

  • Total Population: 18,122
  • Livability Index Score: 76
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,487.00
Altoon Pennsylvania aerial

5. Altoona, Pennsylvania

  • Total Population: 44,114
  • Livability Index Score: 76
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,487.71
Alliance, Ohio on 1880's map.

4. Alliance, Ohio

  • Total Population: 21,864
  • Livability Index Score: 76
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,488.42

View of Erie Pennsylvania from Dobbins Landing Tower.

3. Erie, Pennsylvania

  • Total Population: 95,536
  • Livability Index Score: 83
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,720.84
City Hall, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, USA.

2. Fergus Falls, Montana

  • Total Population: 13,969
  • Livability Index Score: 81
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,664.03
Cars come and go at sunrise before rush hour in Clevland Ohio on Lake Erie.

1. Cleveland, Ohio

  • Total Population: 374,861
  • Livability Index Score: 70
  • Total Monthly Expenses + Mortgage: $2,311.83

Methodology: To find the Best Cities to Retire on $3,000 a month, GOBankingRates used a list of cities from US Census American Consumer Survey and using Sperling’s BestPlaces the cost of living across many expenditure categories are calculated with the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for people aged 65 and older, giving the expenditure costs for each expenditure category for each city. Using the Zillow Home Value Index to find the average July 2023 home value for each city and the 30-year fixed national mortgage rate sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average monthly mortgage cost can be calculated for each city. Adding the mortgage cost and the expenditure costs to find the average total monthly costs. All cities above $3,000 were removed and for the remaining cities the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The livability index and the total monthly cost were scored with the livability index weighted at 1.5 and the total cost weighted at 1.0. The scores were combined and sorted to show the best cities to retire on $3,000 a month. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of September 13th, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

