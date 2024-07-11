20 Surprisingly Great Places You Probably Never Considered for Retirement

When you think about retirement, there are a host of typical destinations that likely spring to mind. Florida dominates most lists with popular spots like Miami and Tampa, as well as sunny golf meccas like Myrtle Beach. Tax-friendly states such as Pennsylvania are also popular.

But if you’re looking for unexpected places to retire that fly a bit under the radar, there’s no shortage of other locales that check many of those retirement-friendly boxes: affordable cost of living and tax policies, safety, robust healthcare, convenient amenities and plenty of entertainment and activities.

“People might consider relocating to retire if they’re in a financial pinch or want to improve their lifestyle,” said Michael Collins, founder and CEO of WinCap Financial.

Collins also said evolving criteria for retirement destinations is opening up more possibilities, particularly as people are retiring earlier in their careers.

“That’s been a huge trend, especially during the pandemic,” he said. “When you hear that narrative of employers saying they can’t find workers, the stereotype is of a younger person. But in reality, it’s the 61-year-old with a fat 401(k) who’s had it with working.”

While these younger retirees may ultimately need the same support services as they continue to age, they’re also still craving adventure and independence that they expect to enjoy for years to come.

GOBankingRates put out the call for expert suggestions from financial pros around the country to share their favorite secret retirement spots.

Sequim, Washington

Located along the gateway to Washington’s Olympic National Park, Sequim is highly recommended by Levon Galstyan, CPA at Oak View Law Group in Glendale, California. This small town has over 8,000 people and is known for its fragrant lavender farms, access to nearby old growth forests and rugged coastlands, and its comparatively drier microclimate than Seattle, 45 miles away.

Sequim is a great option for retirees who want to say goodbye to the traffic jams and everyday hustle of city life but still want the occasional trip to Seattle for cultural events like ballet or theater. Major medical facilities, restaurants and other amenities are 25 minutes from Sequim in the nearby city of Port Angeles.

Camden, Maine

According to Ty Fischer, the founder of RetireBetterNow.com, this coastal town offers a serene environment with beautiful ocean views, a thriving arts scene and access to outdoor activities like sailing and hiking.

“It’s also known for its excellent healthcare facilities and low crime rates.”

Bend, Oregon

Another gem of the Pacific Northwest, Bend comes with the added benefit of having a lower cost of living compared to other coastal cities along the Western border.

Fischer said, “Nestled in the Cascade Mountains, Bend boasts a vibrant community, diverse cultural offerings, and numerous outdoor recreational opportunities such as skiing, fishing and golfing.”

Dunedin, Florida

Much lesser known than nearby Tampa, Dunedin (pronounced “done-EE-din”) boasts stretches of unspoiled Gulf coastline, miles of bike trails and a charming downtown. The almost 36,000-population city also honors its Scottish heritage with its annual Highland Games and Festival and Dunedin Celtic Festival, and a celebrated pipe band at the local high school. Dunedin’s cost of living is 3% below the national average, according to Payscale.com.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

The Land of Many Waters is more than just potatoes and not exclusively reserved for young families fleeing big cities for cheaper rents. It’s a great place to retire, too.

“Known for its picturesque lakeside setting, Coeur d’Alene offers a laid-back lifestyle, affordable housing options, and a range of outdoor activities including boating, hiking, and biking,” Fischer said, reflecting that the “city also has a strong sense of community and a growing healthcare sector.”

Eagle, Colorado

Located 30 miles west of Vail, this small outdoorsy haven avoids the trappings of the nearby resort towns, yet provides loads of access to skiing, hiking, biking, whitewater sports, fishing, golf and more. The weather is warmer and drier than surrounding areas thanks to its “Banana Belt” conditions.

Life in Eagle doesn’t come cheap, though. According to Zillow, the median sale price of a single-family home is $999,666, and has gone up 8.5% over the past year.

Bluffton, South Carolina

Bluffton combines Southern charm with modern amenities, in Fischer’s opinion. The town is located near Hilton Head Island and has a rich sense of history and plenty of outdoor activities, and it isn’t too hard on the pocketbook or Social Security check.

“It has a mild climate, diverse cuisine and proximity to beaches and golf courses,” Fischer noted. “The cost of living is reasonable, and there are ample opportunities for cultural enrichment.”

Yuma, Arizona

If the desert is calling you, Galstyan had another suggestion of this historic border city on the edge of the Colorado River. Yuma has a rich artistic community, historic attractions and outdoor adventures from water sports to desert hikes and sand dunes. Just be prepared for heat: During the hot summer season, triple-digit temperatures are common.

Hood River, Oregon

Another place that Fischer recommends to add to your list of places to retire that might not have been there before is Hood River, situated along the Columbia River Gorge.

“Hood River offers stunning views, a thriving food and wine scene, and a plethora of outdoor activities such as windsurfing, kiteboarding, and hiking,” Fischer described. “The town’s small size fosters a strong sense of community, and it’s within easy reach of Portland for additional amenities.”

Solomon Islands, Maryland

Another recommendation from Galstyan: Weekend trippers from the Baltimore and D.C. areas head to this picturesque boating mecca on Chesapeake Bay for summer excursions and seafood. Once a hub for the construction of fishing ships, more than 2,200 people make Solomons (as the locals call it) their home year round. Condos, townhouses and gated marina communities make popular homes for retirees here, many with water views.

St. George, Utah

Red rocks rule southern Utah, especially in the southwestern corner of the state where St. George is located. You can hike through national parks during the day and in the summertime, check out the historic Shakespearean Festival at night.

“Known for its scenic beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities, St. George boasts a warm climate, low crime rates and a range of cultural attractions,” Fischer said. “Retirees can explore nearby national parks like Zion and Bryce Canyon, as well as enjoy golfing, shopping and dining in town.”

Caldwell, Idaho

Thirty miles from Boise, Caldwell is considered part of the Boise metro area but makes an attractive alternative for those feeling put off by the explosive popularity of Idaho’s capital. Recommended by Jeff Mains, CEO of Champion Leadership Group, Caldwell beckons with vineyards and wineries of the Sunnyslope Wine Trail, college town vibes and a welcoming downtown area that hosts plenty of events throughout the year.

Traverse City, Michigan

If the cooler climate of the North Midwest is calling you, it might be time to investigate retiring in Traverse City, a town situated next to Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay.

“Traverse City offers a picturesque setting, vibrant arts scene and plenty of outdoor activities such as boating, fishing and skiing,” Fischer said. “The town is known for its cherry orchards, wineries, and festivals, making it a charming place to retire.”

Thermopolis, Wyoming

Surrounded by wide open spaces and otherworldly Western scenery, Joel Ohman, certified financial planner and CEO of Quote.com, recommended this small Wyoming community that gets its name from its geothermal hot springs park where visitors come to soak in indoor and outdoor mineral pools.

While winter temperatures can drop into the teens, the climate here is milder than elsewhere in Wyoming. Plus, residents enjoy the low property taxes and benefits of no income tax that the state offers. If dinosaur bones, ancient petroglyphs and rodeos are your style, Thermopolis may be the perfect place to ride off into the sunset.

Palm Coast, Florida

If Florida has been the place of your retirement dreams, but Miami and other popular locations are out of your price range, look right between Augustine and Daytona Beach. There you’ll find Palm Coast, a city that, according to Fischer, “offers a laid-back coastal lifestyle.”

Fischer added that Palm Coast has “affordable housing options, and a range of recreational activities including golfing, boating and birdwatching. The town has a strong sense of community and is ideal for retirees seeking a warm climate.”

Linden, Michigan

For strong community, historic charm dating back to the 1840s and four seasons of outdoor enjoyment, Collins suggested Linden (pop. 4,176), which is situated on the shore of Michigan’s Shiawassee River. It offers easy access to nearby trails and lakes, where hearty Midwesterners embrace the cold on snowmobiles, cross-country skis and toboggans. As far as bang for your buck goes, several lakefront single-family homes were on the market for less than $650,000, with the average home in Linden costing about $310,000 according to Zillow.

Nolensville, Tennessee

The simple, quiet life gets top billing in this former agricultural community 22 miles from Nashville. Recommended by Alex Wang, co-founder and CEO of Ember Fund, Nolensville is known for its antique shops, Amish market and overall quaint charm.

Nolensville was rated as the best place to live in Tennessee by a 2019 Homesnacks analysis aggregating numerous quality of life factors, including crime rates, health insurance coverage and home values. Though the cost of living in Nolensville is a bit higher than the national average, Tennessee has no state income tax, making it a financially friendly state for retirees.

Anacortes, Washington

Located on Fidalgo Island, Fischer described Anacortes as a Pacific Northwest city that “provides stunning waterfront views, a strong maritime heritage, and access to outdoor activities like kayaking, whale watching and hiking in nearby state parks.”

Fischer said, “The town has a small-town feel with modern amenities and excellent healthcare facilities,” which makes it easy for retirees to get around and get high quality care in their golden years.

Japan

Specifically, rural Japan. Venture outside of Tokyo or Kyoto and you’ll find that property is fairly cheap to buy in small towns dotting the Japanese non-urban landscape.

“Sometimes local councils literally give it away (there’s a word called “akiya” which means empty house), but there are thousands of properties going for a song every month,” explained Michael Gilmore, of The MAIA, who noted that $50,000 will buy quite a sizable home in rural Japan.

The cost of living is also very cheap due to the country’s deflation and disinflation over the last two decades.

“You can pick up delicious meals in convenience stores for a couple of dollars, for example, or buy a car for a couple of grand (Japanese of course),” Gilmore remarked. “Eating out is spectacular, and pretty affordable, as long as you’re not in downtown Tokyo.”

Portugal

Perhaps you are looking to become an expat in Europe? You’ll always have Paris to visit, but you might want to find another destination in the continent that suits your lifestyle and retirement budget better.

“This European country has natural beauty at every turn with large cities like Lisbon and many charming smaller communities,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. “Perfect climate allows for outdoor activities year round. With great healthcare, a safe environment and all the amenities you need, you can easily live a lifestyle that’s fun.”

Panama

Collins’ top pick for a retirement destination is a two-hour flight away from Houston, nestled between Costa Rica and Colombia in Central America. The U.S. dollar is one of Panama’s official currencies, English is widely spoken and there is a large American expat community.

What’s more, the country is considered safe, with high-quality healthcare, good infrastructure and friendly U.S. visa programs. A government pension program offers retirees substantial discounts off everything from airline and movie tickets to utility bills and transportation. All of this comes in a package of dreamy tropical living that includes coastal beaches and rainforests to explore and plenty more activities under the sun.

