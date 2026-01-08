This $20 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

Key Points

NuScale Power is designing small modular reactor power plants.

It could become a lynchpin in powering AI data centers.

It has the only NRC-approved design for a small modular reactor, but it hasn't made a sale.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a once-in-a-civilization technology. Indeed, if progress keeps compounding, the last 50 years of internet innovation may seem as quaint as black-and-white films do today.

Note the conditional "if" above. AI has made mind-boggling leaps in the last half-decade, but several obstacles remain. One of the most pressing is power. Data centers, as the backbone of AI compute, consume enormous amounts of electricity, and current power generation simply wasn't engineered to meet their demands.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What's needed is a new source of energy, one that can provide continuous power without needing the sun or wind. And that, in a nutshell, is the mega-idea NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is trying to sell.

A small reactor with big applications

NuScale Power is an advanced nuclear company aiming to build small modular reactor (SMR) power plants for governments, utilities, and data centers.

Unlike large conventional nuclear plants, which are big and can take a decade or longer to build, SMR plants are designed to be smaller and factory-built, which can theoretically lower upfront costs and assembly time. A single NuScale plant can be configured to fit four, six, or 12 modules, which makes it easier for customers to match power generation capacity to actual needs.

Although NuScale isn't a sole player in the nascent SMR market, it is currently the only one with a reactor design approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). That gives it a first-mover advantage in a regulatory process known for taking its time.

NuScale stock is up about 37% in the brand-new year, helped by the Trump administration's recent award of $2.7 billion to three uranium enrichment companies. NuScale wasn't one of the recipients, but the announcement boosted sentiment across the nuclear sector.

NuScale stock trades at about 50 times sales, so it's not cheap. It also hasn't built an SMR power plant yet, so meaningful revenue is lacking.

If you're hunting a millionaire maker, NuScale is a high-risk bet: massive upside if deployments happen, but disappointment if success is delayed.

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $488,653!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,148,034!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 8, 2026.

Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.