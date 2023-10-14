Booking a hotel can quickly consume your travel budget. With some planning and insider tricks, you can cut down your hotel spending and still enjoy quality accommodations.

Here are 20 sneaky ways to save on your next hotel stay.

Use Incognito Browsing

Hotels and third-party sites use cookies and browsing history to show you higher prices based on your interest. Open a private or incognito browser window to search for deals. This prevents tracking and reveals lower rates.

Also, comparison sites like Expedia can net you deals, especially when bundling flights and hotels. But also check rates directly with the hotel before booking. And avoid opaque sites like Hotwire to know precisely what hotel you’re getting.

Free Cancellation Is Key

“Book hotels that offer free cancellation,” shared Jeremy Albelda of TheWorldorBust.com. “This way you can cancel and rebook if the rates drop.”

Set a reminder to check prices several times a week leading up to your vacation to make sure you get the best deal.

Use Credit Card Rewards

Pay with a travel rewards credit card to maximize savings.

“Some credit cards are co-branded with hotel chains and offer great bonuses, such as free night stays or instant elite status, which can lead to discounts and perks,” shared Jens Johansson, the founder of Airport Information. Use points you’ve earned toward free hotel nights, gift cards or statement credits.

Look for Discount Codes

Before booking, search for coupon and promo codes on sites like RetailMeNot. Codes can score you discounts and perks like free Wi-Fi or parking. Sign up for hotel email lists to get exclusive subscriber codes.

Use Membership Discounts

Hotels offer special rates for AAA, AARP, military and other organization members. Provide your membership ID when booking to access deals. Get reimbursed by joining discount programs like Idle Card.

Avoid Peak Times

Elizabeth Coffey, a luxury travel advisor with Fora Travel, shared that high season for destinations means high prices.

“There are thousands of places across the globe that can offer spectacular vacations at great prices if you’re willing to consider visiting during the low season,” she said. “The weather may not be at its best, but the crowds will much thinner and the prices much lower.”

Business hotels hike rates during conferences and peak tourist seasons. Consider visiting just before or after major events. Off-peak visits equal cheaper room rates.

Book Directly

Booking directly through the hotel site or by phone can be cheaper than third-party sites. Call to ask about unadvertised discounts, especially for multi-night stays. Be polite and explain your situation. Front desk staff can sometimes adjust rates, offer coupons or upgrade your room if available.

Look for Packages

Many hotels offer packages bundling the room with credits for dining, spa services, recreation and more. You’ll save money on activities you’d pay for anyway. Packages maximize value.

Make Green Choices

“Some hotels reward guests who opt for eco-friendly choices, like skipping daily room cleaning,” Johannson said. “It’s a win-win, helping the planet and saving some cash. I stayed at a place in Amsterdam where they offered meal vouchers for opting out of daily housekeeping.”

Choose Points Over Cash

If you have hotel rewards points, use them for stays whenever possible. Points save you cash you can spend on other aspects of your trip. Rack up points with a travel credit card.

Ask About Transfer Services

Mamta Parkhill of Inspired Travel Hacks shared that a great tip for saving money at hotels is to find out what transfer services the hotel provides.

“When staying in city hotels, many hotels offer a free shuttle bus service to and from the airport,” they shared. “This shuttle bus service will save you money by reducing the costs of hotel transfers.”

Consider Alternatives

Apartments, condos, cabins and vacation rentals can cost much less per night than traditional hotels. Sites like VRBO and Airbnb sometimes provide more amenities for the money.

Anthony Smith, founder of RVproperly.com and a full-time RV’er for the past 11 years, highlighted both the financial and lifestyle benefits of RV living. RVs can help save on accommodations and provide a unique travel experience by avoiding high hotel costs, eliminating multiple bookings for multi-city trips with one consistent lodging, enabling food savings with equipped kitchens for home-cooked meals instead of restaurant orders, and offering a personalized, comfortable space — without the stress of hotel check-in and check-out times.

Investigate Refund Policies

Book flexible rate reservations that allow free cancellation. Refundable fares are pricier but let you get your money back if plans change and you find a better last-minute deal.

Travel Mid-Week

Friday and Saturday stays are most expensive. Shifting your trip to Sunday through Thursday can save hundreds. Be flexible with your dates to capitalize on lower mid-week rates.

Look for Hidden Fees

The advertised nightly rate isn’t all you’ll pay. Factor in daily resort fees, parking and other surcharges. Includes fees can make an apparently cheaper hotel actually cost more in the end.

Avoid Airport Locations

Hotels near airports are convenient but often charge top dollar. Stay at a cheaper non-airport hotel and use free shuttles, mass transit or ride shares for airport transportation instead.

Negotiate Long Stays

If your trip is seven or more days, ask the hotel about weekly rates. Extending your stay can make you eligible for unpublished discounts. Booking through Sunday can sometimes get you lower weekend rates, too.

Travel Last-Minute

Hotels drop prices for unfilled rooms close to the stay date. Apps like HotelTonight offer excellent last-minute deals. Be spontaneous and flexible to score huge savings during off-peak times.

Another good tip is to check in late. “Some hotels offer upgrades for late check-ins if superior rooms are available,” shared Albelda.

Don’t Pre-Pay

If trip plans are uncertain, book refundable rates without pre-payment. You’ll pay more, but you can cancel without penalty if an improved deal arises. Pre-paying locks you into a higher rate if prices subsequently drop.

Join Loyalty Programs

Enroll in hotel loyalty programs like Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy for perks. You can earn free nights, room upgrades, late checkout and more. Status matching across programs is another insider tip.

With some creative planning and insider techniques, you can save substantially on hotel costs for any trip. Use these sneaky tips to keep more cash in your wallet and stretch your vacation budget.

Jaime Catmull, Terence Loose and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

