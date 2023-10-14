News & Insights

Personal Finance

20 Sneaky Ways To Save On Your Next Hotel Stay

October 14, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by Laura Beck for GOBankingRates ->

Booking a hotel can quickly consume your travel budget. With some planning and insider tricks, you can cut down your hotel spending and still enjoy quality accommodations.

Check Out: 5 Ways To Elevate Your Finances Daily
I’m a Travel Agent: 7 Costliest Mistakes People Make When Planning Vacations

Here are 20 sneaky ways to save on your next hotel stay.

Young woman is making web payment holding bank card and working with laptop sitting on bed at home.

Use Incognito Browsing

Hotels and third-party sites use cookies and browsing history to show you higher prices based on your interest. Open a private or incognito browser window to search for deals. This prevents tracking and reveals lower rates.

Also, comparison sites like Expedia can net you deals, especially when bundling flights and hotels. But also check rates directly with the hotel before booking. And avoid opaque sites like Hotwire to know precisely what hotel you’re getting.

Vacation Season: 10 Essentials You Should Buy at Dollar Tree for Your Next Trip
See More: 8 Tips to Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

Worried woman having trouble paying with card.

Free Cancellation Is Key

“Book hotels that offer free cancellation,” shared Jeremy Albelda of TheWorldorBust.com. “This way you can cancel and rebook if the rates drop.”

Set a reminder to check prices several times a week leading up to your vacation to make sure you get the best deal.

Find Out: Don’t Buy Airline Tickets on This Day of the Week

Shot of a young couple sitting together in the living room and using a digital tablet for online shopping stock photo

Use Credit Card Rewards

Pay with a travel rewards credit card to maximize savings.

“Some credit cards are co-branded with hotel chains and offer great bonuses, such as free night stays or instant elite status, which can lead to discounts and perks,” shared Jens Johansson, the founder of Airport Information. Use points you’ve earned toward free hotel nights, gift cards or statement credits.

Couple checking reservation on smartphone stock photo

Look for Discount Codes

Before booking, search for coupon and promo codes on sites like RetailMeNot. Codes can score you discounts and perks like free Wi-Fi or parking. Sign up for hotel email lists to get exclusive subscriber codes.

luxury travel, romantic beach getaway holidays for honeymoon couple, tropical vacation in luxurious hotel.

Use Membership Discounts

Hotels offer special rates for AAA, AARP, military and other organization members. Provide your membership ID when booking to access deals. Get reimbursed by joining discount programs like Idle Card.

Learn: 4 Ways To Use ChatGPT To Find the Cheapest Airline Tickets

Rolled up orange towel on a sun lounger background of pool in resort or hotel.

Avoid Peak Times

Elizabeth Coffey, a luxury travel advisor with Fora Travel, shared that high season for destinations means high prices.

“There are thousands of places across the globe that can offer spectacular vacations at great prices if you’re willing to consider visiting during the low season,” she said. “The weather may not be at its best, but the crowds will much thinner and the prices much lower.”

Business hotels hike rates during conferences and peak tourist seasons. Consider visiting just before or after major events. Off-peak visits equal cheaper room rates.

Young african american woman holding credit card and using tablet at home. Online shopping, e-commerce, internet banking stock photo

Book Directly

Booking directly through the hotel site or by phone can be cheaper than third-party sites. Call to ask about unadvertised discounts, especially for multi-night stays. Be polite and explain your situation. Front desk staff can sometimes adjust rates, offer coupons or upgrade your room if available.

Senior couple, smile and outdoor in nature park showing love, care and happy on a retirement holiday on summer day.

Look for Packages

Many hotels offer packages bundling the room with credits for dining, spa services, recreation and more. You’ll save money on activities you’d pay for anyway. Packages maximize value.

Read More: 6 Vacation Splurges You’ll Almost Always Regret

Woman in blue apron holding a green plastic bucket with cleaning tools(Shallow Depth of Field)Other relates images:.

Make Green Choices

“Some hotels reward guests who opt for eco-friendly choices, like skipping daily room cleaning,” Johannson said. “It’s a win-win, helping the planet and saving some cash. I stayed at a place in Amsterdam where they offered meal vouchers for opting out of daily housekeeping.”

Young female making credit card purchase on her smartphone while standing with few shopping bags on table in living room.

Choose Points Over Cash

If you have hotel rewards points, use them for stays whenever possible. Points save you cash you can spend on other aspects of your trip. Rack up points with a travel credit card.

Portrait of mature woman driving a school bus.

Ask About Transfer Services

Mamta Parkhill of Inspired Travel Hacks shared that a great tip for saving money at hotels is to find out what transfer services the hotel provides.

“When staying in city hotels, many hotels offer a free shuttle bus service to and from the airport,” they shared. “This shuttle bus service will save you money by reducing the costs of hotel transfers.”

Learn More: Don’t Buy Airline Tickets at This Time of Day

Young Couple Viewing Property for Sale, Talking with Professional Real Estate Agent Outside the House on a Summer Day.

Consider Alternatives

Apartments, condos, cabins and vacation rentals can cost much less per night than traditional hotels. Sites like VRBO and Airbnb sometimes provide more amenities for the money.

Anthony Smith, founder of RVproperly.com and a full-time RV’er for the past 11 years, highlighted both the financial and lifestyle benefits of RV living. RVs can help save on accommodations and provide a unique travel experience by avoiding high hotel costs, eliminating multiple bookings for multi-city trips with one consistent lodging, enabling food savings with equipped kitchens for home-cooked meals instead of restaurant orders, and offering a personalized, comfortable space — without the stress of hotel check-in and check-out times.

Handsome young man looking at his laptop and adjusting his glasses while sitting at his working place.

Investigate Refund Policies

Book flexible rate reservations that allow free cancellation. Refundable fares are pricier but let you get your money back if plans change and you find a better last-minute deal.

Happy female passenger drinking coffee and smiling while female flight attendant serving lunch on board stock photo

Travel Mid-Week

Friday and Saturday stays are most expensive. Shifting your trip to Sunday through Thursday can save hundreds. Be flexible with your dates to capitalize on lower mid-week rates.

Find Out: The Best Day of the Week To Book Flights

Young African American man having reading bad news on his smart phone stock photo

Look for Hidden Fees

The advertised nightly rate isn’t all you’ll pay. Factor in daily resort fees, parking and other surcharges. Includes fees can make an apparently cheaper hotel actually cost more in the end.

Airport Terminal: Black Woman Waits for Flight, Uses Smartphone, Receives Shockingly Bad News, Misses Flight. Upset, Sad, and Dissappointed Person Sitting in a Boarding Lounge of Airline Hub. stock photo

Avoid Airport Locations

Hotels near airports are convenient but often charge top dollar. Stay at a cheaper non-airport hotel and use free shuttles, mass transit or ride shares for airport transportation instead.

Two Businesswomen Meeting And Shaking Hands In Modern Open Plan Office.

Negotiate Long Stays

If your trip is seven or more days, ask the hotel about weekly rates. Extending your stay can make you eligible for unpublished discounts. Booking through Sunday can sometimes get you lower weekend rates, too.

I Grew Up Poor: Here Are 8 Things I Never Waste Money On

Multi ethnic people going on business trip stock photo

Travel Last-Minute

Hotels drop prices for unfilled rooms close to the stay date. Apps like HotelTonight offer excellent last-minute deals. Be spontaneous and flexible to score huge savings during off-peak times.

Another good tip is to check in late. “Some hotels offer upgrades for late check-ins if superior rooms are available,” shared Albelda.

Confused businesswoman annoyed by online problem, spam email or fake internet news looking at laptop, female office worker feeling shocked about stuck computer, bewildered by scam message or virus.

Don’t Pre-Pay

If trip plans are uncertain, book refundable rates without pre-payment. You’ll pay more, but you can cancel without penalty if an improved deal arises. Pre-paying locks you into a higher rate if prices subsequently drop.

Woman working at a hotel handing a loyalty card or card key at the front desk.

Join Loyalty Programs

Enroll in hotel loyalty programs like Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy for perks. You can earn free nights, room upgrades, late checkout and more. Status matching across programs is another insider tip.

With some creative planning and insider techniques, you can save substantially on hotel costs for any trip. Use these sneaky tips to keep more cash in your wallet and stretch your vacation budget.

Jaime Catmull, Terence Loose and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Sneaky Ways To Save On Your Next Hotel Stay

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.