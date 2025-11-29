The Midwest may be known for its mostly moderate cost of living, but there are pockets of wealthy cities scattered throughout this region where necessities like groceries and transportation don’t come cheap. Key findings from a new GOBankingRates study indicate residents in Illinois’ 20 most expensive cities pay more than $5,000 monthly on necessities alone.

GOBankingRates found Illinois’ most expensive places to live in by isolating the metros with the highest 2025 home values and total populations over 2,500. Data for each eligible city includes their 2025 average home value, monthly mortgage payments and monthly and annual costs for groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation. The mortgage payments were combined with grocery, utility, healthcare and transportation costs to determine the monthly and annual necessity costs of each city.

Keep reading for the 20 most expensive places to live in Illinois, ranked by highest to lowest annual necessity costs. And don’t forget to check out the most expensive place to buy a home in every Midwestern state.

1. Kenilworth

Costs of just necessities (annually): $138,632

$138,632 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $11,553

$11,553 2025 average home value: $1,896,355

$1,896,355 Monthly mortgage payment: $9,390

2. Winnetka

Costs of just necessities (annually): $130,246

$130,246 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $10,854

$10,854 2025 average home value: $1,759,880

$1,759,880 Monthly mortgage payment: $8,715

3. Glencoe

Costs of just necessities (annually): $113,908

$113,908 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $9,492

$9,492 2025 average home value: $1,488,738

$1,488,738 Monthly mortgage payment: $7,372

4. Hinsdale

Costs of just necessities (annually): $98,119

$98,119 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $8,177

$8,177 2025 average home value: $1,228,133

$1,228,133 Monthly mortgage payment: $6,081

5. Lake Forest

Costs of just necessities (annually): $92,611

$92,611 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $7,718

$7,718 2025 average home value: $1,172,231

$1,172,231 Monthly mortgage payment: $5,805

6. South Barrington

Costs of just necessities (annually): $88,808

$88,808 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $7,401

$7,401 2025 average home value: $1,081,467

$1,081,467 Monthly mortgage payment: $5,355

7. Oak Brook

Costs of just necessities (annually): $85,087

$85,087 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $7,091

$7,091 2025 average home value: $1,014,521

$1,014,521 Monthly mortgage payment: $5,024

8. Barrington Hills

Costs of just necessities (annually): $84,483

$84,483 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $7,040

$7,040 2025 average home value: $985,071

$985,071 Monthly mortgage payment: $4,878

9. Wilmette

Costs of just necessities (annually): $82,448

$82,448 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $6,871

$6,871 2025 average home value: $968,347

$968,347 Monthly mortgage payment: $4,795

10. Northfield

Costs of just necessities (annually): $80,247

$80,247 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $6,687

$6,687 2025 average home value: $932,314

$932,314 Monthly mortgage payment: $4,617

11. Burr Ridge

Costs of just necessities (annually): $78,196

$78,196 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $6,516

$6,516 2025 average home value: $902,643

$902,643 Monthly mortgage payment: $4,470

12. Riverwoods

Costs of just necessities (annually): $77,878

$77,878 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $6,490

$6,490 2025 average home value: $929,512

$929,512 Monthly mortgage payment: $4,603

13. Long Grove

Costs of just necessities (annually): $76,726

$76,726 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $6,394

$6,394 2025 average home value: $904,299

$904,299 Monthly mortgage payment: $4,478

14. River Forest

Costs of just necessities (annually): $73,761

$73,761 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $6,147

$6,147 2025 average home value: $822,837

$822,837 Monthly mortgage payment: $4,075

15. Western Springs

Costs of just necessities (annually): $73,078

$73,078 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $6,090

$6,090 2025 average home value: $816,376

$816,376 Monthly mortgage payment: $4,043

16. Kildeer

Costs of just necessities (annually): $72,142

$72,142 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $6,012

$6,012 2025 average home value: $824,648

$824,648 Monthly mortgage payment: $4,083

17. Inverness

Costs of just necessities (annually): $71,351

$71,351 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $5,946

$5,946 2025 average home value: $782,556

$782,556 Monthly mortgage payment: $3,875

18. North Barrington

Costs of just necessities (annually): $71,003

$71,003 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $5,917

$5,917 2025 average home value: $801,283

$801,283 Monthly mortgage payment: $3,968

19. Highland Park

Costs of just necessities (annually): $69,882

$69,882 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $5,823

$5,823 2025 average home value: $792,777

$792,777 Monthly mortgage payment: $3,926

20. Northbrook

Costs of just necessities (annually): $69,744

$69,744 Costs of just necessities (monthly): $5,812

$5,812 2025 average home value: $760,954

$760,954 Monthly mortgage payment: $3,768

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at the 30 cities in Illinois with the highest 2025 home values, as sourced from Zillow’s August 2025 data, and with total populations above 2,500, as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. With these Illinois’ cities isolated, GOBankingRates found (1) 2025 average home value; (2) monthly and annual mortgage payments assuming 20% down, 30-year fixed rate mortgage at 6.30% (via Freddie Mac) and assuming no HOA fees, no PMI and no property tax; (3) grocery costs; (4) utilities costs; (5) healthcare costs; and (6) transportation costs. Factors (3) thru (6) were calculated by finding national averages for each category as sourced from the 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and factoring in the individual cities’ cost-of-living index by category as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. GOBankingRates then combined factors (2) through (6) to find each city’s (7) monthly and annual cost of necessities. Factor (7) was the only factor in determining rankings. All data was collected on Oct. 13, 2025.

